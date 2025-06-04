South Korea Beauty and Personal Care Market Report 2025 | Mass Beauty Outpaces Premium Products in South Korean Market

Dublin, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Beauty and Personal Care in South Korea" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Beauty and personal care maintained solid current value growth in South Korea in 2024, with just a marginally slower rate of increase compared with that seen the previous year. Mass beauty and personal care outpaced the growth rate of premium beauty and personal care in this year, although both saw growth.



The Beauty and Personal Care in South Korea report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2020-2024, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2029 illustrate how the market is set to change.



Product coverage: Baby and Child-specific Products, Bath and Shower, Colour Cosmetics, Deodorants, Depilatories, Dermocosmetics Beauty and Personal Care, Fragrances, Hair Care, Mass Beauty and Personal Care, Men's Grooming, Oral Care, Oral Care Excl Power Toothbrushes, Premium Beauty and Personal Care, Prestige Beauty and Personal Care, Skin Care, Sun Care.



Data coverage: Market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.



Key Topics Covered:



EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Beauty and personal care in 2024: The big picture

2024 key trends

Competitive landscape

Retail developments

What next for beauty and personal care ?

MASS BEAUTY AND PERSONAL CARE IN SOUTH KOREA



2024 DEVELOPMENTS

A shift from the premium to the mass segment in skin care

The leading players continue to rise, but emerging brands also perform well

"Wiser wallet" impacts mass beauty and personal care, with some players exiting

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

Sun care set to drive growth, with brands popular overseas gaining traction

Efforts to strengthen consumer engagement in mass dermocosmetics

Distribution landscape likely to continue to change

PREMIUM BEAUTY AND PERSONAL CARE IN SOUTH KOREA



2024 DEVELOPMENTS

Solid growth, but performances vary significantly across categories

Brand image change for the two leaders

Steps made to address counterfeit products, but more will need to be done

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

Scented premium categories set to perform well, but premium nail care will face competition

Opportunities for selling premium products to men, but not necessarily male-specific products

Improving performance expected for premium face masks

BABY AND CHILD-SPECIFIC PRODUCTS IN SOUTH KOREA



2024 DEVELOPMENTS

Growth driven by baby and child-specific skin care, as using different products for various parts of the body gains popularity

Players with wide distribution perform well

Offline retailers outperform retail e-commerce, but from a low base

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

Baby wipes will continue to drag down the overall performance

Dermocosmetics set to hamper growth for baby and child-specific products

Local brands likely to continue to dominate, and baby fairs will attract consumers

BATH AND SHOWER IN SOUTH KOREA



2024 DEVELOPMENTS

Body wash/shower gel continues its rise in popularity as consumers move away from bar soap

LG Household & Health Care continues to innovate to maintain its lead

Health and personal care stores increases its distribution share due to offering new brands, and in-store events

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

Slow value growth despite the declining population, due to premiumisation and increasing per capita usage

Growth opportunities for intimate washes, although from a low base

Added value in the form of skin-friendly products in liquid soap

COLOUR COSMETICS IN SOUTH KOREA



2024 DEVELOPMENTS

Lip products sees dynamic growth due to the "lipstick effect"

Smaller mass brands perform particularly well

Retail e-commerce maintains its rising trend, with premium brands the focus

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

Nail products to see the strongest growth, as new products continue to be launched

KakaoTalk Gift likely to drive growth for colour cosmetics via retail e-commerce

Trends likely to continue to impact sales of colour cosmetics

DEODORANTS IN SOUTH KOREA



2024 DEVELOPMENTS

Declining trend in an already small category

Nivea loses share to Aesop

Repeat purchases drive retail e-commerce to see further growth

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

Aesop expected to continue driving growth for deodorant pumps

Growth potential for deodorant creams

Further penetration of retail e-commerce expected

DEPILATORIES IN SOUTH KOREA



2024 DEVELOPMENTS

Women's razors and blades drives decline in overall depilatories

Schick suffers from the decline of women's razors and blades, but continues to dominate

All distribution channels see sales decline, but retail e-commerce maintains its dominance

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

Growth momentum set to recover for depilatories in the forecast period

Women's pre-shave set to see a declining trend

New regulation will make labelling easier for hair removers/bleaches

FRAGRANCES IN SOUTH KOREA



2024 DEVELOPMENTS

Premium fragrances continues to excel despite maturity

Byredo sees exceptional growth, while Elca maintains its lead

Bucking the trend in other beauty and personal care categories, department stores leads fragrances

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

Premium unisex fragrances set to continue to drive growth

Widening product variety and retail channels expected, but challenges will remain

A potential move towards domestic brands thanks to new product launches

HAIR CARE IN SOUTH KOREA



2024 DEVELOPMENTS

The range of hair care concerns addressed by products widens

The leader continues to launch new products

Retail e-commerce continues to dominate, but Olive Young stands out amongst offline retailers

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

Slow and stable growth as more specific and segmented products are launched

Rising competition for global brands in salon professional hair care

Dermocosmetics has growth potential in hair care

MEN'S GROOMING IN SOUTH KOREA



2024 DEVELOPMENTS

Mass men's skin care continues to take share from the premium segment

The leading players see falling value sales and lose share

Retail e-commerce continues to dominate, although offline share higher than in many other beauty and personal care categories

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

Contrasting trends, as mass men's skin care and premium men's fragrances set to outperform

Retailers will continue to drive interest in men's grooming

More dermocosmetics brands likely to offer variants for male consumers

ORAL CARE IN SOUTH KOREA



2024 DEVELOPMENTS

Due to constant innovation, toothpaste maintains solid growth despite maturity

Amway's innovative product helps it gain share

The inexorable rise of retail e-commerce continues

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

Toothpaste set to see the strongest growth, driven by segmented product launches, and marketing

New launches expected to drive premiumisation in oral care

Power toothbrushes set to continue to expand due to changing consumer perceptions

SKIN CARE IN SOUTH KOREA



2024 DEVELOPMENTS

Anti-ageing and slow ageing trends drive strong growth for anti-agers

The two leaders maintain share growth, but smaller players see stronger growth from a low base

Retail e-commerce continues to grow, but variety stores also makes its mark

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

Players will look for ways to make their products stand out

Opportunities and threats for skin care

Expertise of pharmaceutical companies making its way into skin care

SUN CARE IN SOUTH KOREA



2024 DEVELOPMENTS

Both adult and baby and child-specific sun care see dynamic growth

Despite exceptional growth for Aestura, AmorePacific's share declines

Olive Young has an impact on both online and offline sales

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

New product launches expected to follow the "glass skin" trend and drive value growth

Additions to functions and formulations likely to continue

Brands popular in the US may achieve popularity in South Korea

