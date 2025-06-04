Quantivision Business Institute (QBI) Launches MindArc 5.0: An Intelligent Trading Platform Driven by Four Core Security Protections, Leading a New Era in Financial Technology

San Diego, USA , June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Amidst the rapid evolution of global fintech, Quantivision Business Institute (QBI) announced that its groundbreaking intelligent trading platform, MindArc 5.0, will officially launch on September 1, 2025. This platform is centered around "four core security mechanisms" and integrates artificial intelligence, quantitative algorithms, and real-time data processing, marking a revolutionary step for QBI in the field of intelligent trading systems.







Upgraded: MindArc 5.0 Creates a New Paradigm for Intelligent Investing



Development of MindArc 5.0 began in 2019 and has undergone years of algorithm refinement and live testing, demonstrating exceptional performance across various financial markets. The official version will comprehensively cover stocks, cryptocurrencies, forex, and commodities, allowing users to access trading support 24/7 through global cloud deployment.



Key advantages of MindArc 5.0 include:



· AI-Driven Insight System : Analyzes millions of financial data points in real-time to accurately identify investment opportunities.

: Analyzes millions of financial data points in real-time to accurately identify investment opportunities. · Personalized Strategy Engine : Automatically generates tailored trading plans based on user risk preferences and financial goals.

: Automatically generates tailored trading plans based on user risk preferences and financial goals. · Dynamic Risk Control Mechanism : Automatically adjusts positions and stop-loss points to effectively manage market volatility.

: Automatically adjusts positions and stop-loss points to effectively manage market volatility. · Scenario Simulation and Prediction System: Utilizes historical and multi-variable models to simulate potential market crises and optimize asset allocation.



The platform features multiple intelligent protection modules, including an MEV attack interception system, slippage prevention mechanism, abnormal trade identification, and risk exposure monitoring system, creating a comprehensive security trading loop of "technology—strategy—data—risk control" to ensure users maintain a highly transparent and secure operational experience in complex market environments.







Leading Fintech Education, Empowering the Next Generation of Financial Talent



Since its establishment in 2015, QBI has focused on integrating cutting-edge technology with practical education, training fintech talent with a global perspective and advanced skills. The launch of MindArc 5.0 represents not only a technological innovation but also an important strategic upgrade for QBI—enabling advanced intelligent trading tools to serve global users and providing more investors with a low-threshold, high-efficiency intelligent investment experience.



Proven Effectiveness through Practical Testing



In multiple live tests, MindArc 5.0 significantly improved investment efficiency and decision quality. For instance, in the cryptocurrency market, its AI module successfully increased prediction accuracy by 20%. In high-frequency stock strategies, decision-making time was reduced by 30%, and risk drawdowns were significantly lowered. The system's self-optimization capability allows it to continuously iterate strategies based on market changes, ensuring long-term stability.



Advancing Financial Innovation through Education and Research



QBI will continue to develop a series of advanced courses and research projects around MindArc 5.0, covering areas such as AI prediction, quantitative modeling, financial data analysis, risk control, and intelligent investment advisory. Through simulated trading, case studies, and internship collaborations, students will experience a comprehensive leap from knowledge accumulation to practical capability.







Partnering for the Future: Building an Open Intelligent Financial Ecosystem



QBI is collaborating with various mainstream trading platforms to advance the global deployment of MindArc 5.0. It will continue to expand access to diverse markets and develop additional security extension modules, creating an open, intelligent, and secure fintech ecosystem. The launch of MindArc 5.0 signifies that QBI is not only a pioneer in financial education but also a leader in the innovation of intelligent trading technology.



About QBI



Quantivision Business Institute (QBI), established in San Diego, California, focuses on artificial intelligence, quantitative investing, and fintech education and technology development. It aims to cultivate future leaders and innovative platforms in the global fintech sector, having trained over 100,000 alumni active in core positions within the global financial market.



Media Contact

Company Name: Quantivision Business Institute (QBI)

Contact: Neill Aldridge

Website: https://quantivisionbusinessinstitute.net

Email: Service@quantivisionbusinessinstitute.net



Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.

