Tallinn District Court decision in the criminal case related to the former board members of Tallinna Sadam

In June 2024 Harju County Court terminated the criminal proceedings towards former member of the management board of AS Tallinna Sadam (hereinafter: “Tallinna Sadam”) Ain Kaljurand, Allan Kiil and other defendants due to expiration of the limitation period for the criminal case, released the properties from seizure and partially ordered procedure expenses. The county court agreed that the defendants had participated in corrupt agreements but considered them to be cases of private sector corruption, in which the statute of limitations for the offenses is shorter compared to the situation of taking a bribe by an official person. The termination of the criminal proceedings resulted in the non-examination of the civil claim of the victims, Tallinna Sadam and TS Laevad OÜ. Tallinna Sadam and OÜ TS Laevad, as parties to the legal proceedings, filed an appeal with the Tallinn Circuit Court and asked the court to annul certain points of the resolution of the Harju County Court's decision of 27 June 2024. The victims found that the former members of the board of Tallinna Sadam should be treated as official persons and therefore the civil claim should be resolved on its merits.

On 4 June 2025, the Tallinn Circuit Court decided to partially annul the decision of the Harju County Court of 27 June 2024, and made a new decision, being in consent with the prosecutor's office and the victims that the acts alleged against Martin Paide and Toivo Promm must be reclassified compared to what was stated in the county court's decision. However, the district court agreed with the county court that Ain Kaljurand and Allan Kiil were not public officials, and the decision of the Harju County Court was left unchanged in this regard. The district court therefore dismissed the appeal of the victims, Tallinna Sadam and TS Laevad OÜ, who requested to annul the county court's decision not to process the civil claim.

The Court judgement has not entered into force as a party in the proceedings may appeal against the judgement of the Tallinn District Court within 30 days from the time of publication of the court judgement. Tallinna Sadam shall analyse the decision and consider whether and to what extent to appeal the judgement of the district court.

The management board believes that based on known information, the above events will not have a material adverse impact on the Group’s financial performance or financial position. Additional information about this case can be found in the stock exchange announcements of 27 June 2024, 31 July 2024 and 15 October 2024.

Tallinna Sadam is one of the largest cargo- and passenger port complexes in the Baltic Sea region. In addition to passenger and freight services, Tallinna Sadam group also operates in shipping business via its subsidiaries – OÜ TS Laevad provides ferry services between the Estonian mainland and the largest islands, and OÜ TS Shipping charters its multifunctional vessel Botnica for icebreaking and offshore services in Estonia and projects abroad. Tallinna Sadam group is also a shareholder of an associate AS Green Marine, which provides waste management services.

Additional information:

Angelika Annus

Head of Investor Relations

Tel. +372 5649 6230

E-mail: angelika.annus@ts.ee



