Shad Canada Marks 45 Years of Impact With New Report: A Blueprint for Canada’s Innovation Economy

WATERLOO, Ontario, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In celebration of Innovation Week, Shad Canada is proud to release its 45 Years of Impact report, a milestone reflection on the national program’s legacy of empowering the next generation of Canadian innovators. Since 1980, Shad has transformed the lives of over 24,000 high school students through immersive, hands-on STEAM and entrepreneurship programs delivered across 30 post-secondary campuses and online.

The report launch comes at a pivotal time. This week’s OECD Economic Survey issued a stark warning: Canada’s productivity is faltering, with GDP growth projected to slow to just 1% in 2025, and long-standing issues like weak investment, internal trade barriers, and labour market frictions must be addressed urgently. As the OECD notes, future prosperity hinges on policies that boost innovation and workforce readiness—exactly the kind of skills Shad is cultivating in the next generation. In a moment of economic uncertainty, investing in youth talent isn’t just the right thing to do—it’s essential to Canada’s long-term competitiveness.

“For 45 years, Shad has proven that early investment in young people yields long-term impact,” says Tim Jackson, President and CEO of Shad Canada. “The students who walk through our doors become the engineers, researchers, founders, and changemakers who strengthen Canada’s economy and solve real-world problems. As the demands of the workforce continue to shift, Shad is not just keeping pace—we’re preparing youth to lead.”

With 93% of participants recommending the program, and 91% saying it improved their critical thinking, Shad is building a generation that’s equipped with the soft and technical skills employers value most. From AI and cybersecurity to clean tech and sustainable agriculture, Shad alumni are emerging as leaders in high-impact fields.

Crucially, Shad is committed to building inclusive learning environments where students from all backgrounds—especially those underrepresented in STEM—can succeed. Through partnerships with organizations such as Pathways to Education and dedicated Black and Indigenous student outreach strategies, Shad ensures that excellence is accessible to all.

“If Canada wants to compete globally, we need to invest in the kind of leadership that doesn’t just fill jobs but drives innovation,” adds Jackson. “Shad is not just preparing students for post-secondary—it’s preparing them to lead our communities, our companies, and our country into the future.”

Alongside this Impact Report Shad will launch a national awareness campaign spotlighting alumni stories, partnerships, and community impact, underscoring how bold investments in youth today are shaping Canada’s economy tomorrow.

For 45 years, Shad Canada has equipped thousands of high school students—many from underrepresented and rural communities—with the skills, confidence, and networks to lead in STEAM, entrepreneurship, and innovation. With over 24,000 alumni, the program continues to deliver what Canada needs most: adaptable, collaborative, creative problem-solvers ready to shape the future.

