Node AI ($GPU) Launches Phase 01 of GPU Aggregator with AWS, Azure, Vast AI & More — Alongside GPU DAO & Staking 2.0

San Jose, CA, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Node AI, the decentralized AI compute protocol powered by the $GPU token, has officially announced Phase 01 of its groundbreaking GPU Aggregator — a one-click deployment solution integrating GPUs from AWS, Azure, Vast AI, GCP, RunPod, and 50+ global providers.







Why it matters:

Developers get faster, cheaper, smarter AI compute





$GPU holders enjoy exclusive deployment discounts





Aggregator boosts network revenue and increases staking value





With this launch, Node AI is redefining compute accessibility, positioning itself as the go-to AI infrastructure layer in the decentralized ecosystem.

GPU Aggregator Phase 01: A Unified Compute Marketplace

The GPU Aggregator is a one-click gateway to global compute — a single interface that connects:

AWS , Azure , Vast AI , GCP , RunPod , and 50+ GPU providers





, , , , , and 50+ GPU providers Enables real-time selection of best pricing and performance





Offers $GPU-holder-exclusive deployment discounts





Makes deploying LLMs and AI workloads frictionless and cost-efficient





This aggregator launch is a major unlock in Node AI’s goal to democratize access to high-performance compute.

Decentralized GPU Renting & Lending

Node AI connects GPU owners and AI developers:

Lend idle GPU power and earn $GPU





and earn $GPU Rent compute on-demand via smart contracts





on-demand via smart contracts Fully permissionless and automated provisioning





Whether you’re training a model or serving live inference, Node AI’s infrastructure is enterprise-ready.

Tokenomics & Revenue Model

100M max supply





~96M circulating





No VC or team tokens





Real revenue model — ETH fees from compute usage are distributed to stakers





This sustainable design prioritizes long-term growth and fair participation.

Real Revenue, Fair Launch, No VC Tokens

Unlike many competitors, Node AI has:

No team tokens or VC allocations





or VC allocations 100% real revenue model — ETH from GPU node rentals supports staking rewards





— ETH from GPU node rentals supports staking rewards A total supply of 100M $GPU, with ~96M in circulation





This token model is designed for sustainability, favoring long-term holders and infrastructure participants.

Roadmap Highlights: What’s Coming Next?

Scalable AI Endpoints for deploying inference workloads





for deploying inference workloads AI Compute Marketplace integration with aggregator





integration with aggregator Benchmarking Suite for hardware performance transparency





for hardware performance transparency GPU Aggregator Expansion with deeper routing intelligence





with deeper routing intelligence dApp integrations for AI projects to tap into decentralized compute seamlessly





Hardware Backbone: Built for AI Performance

Node AI’s compute backbone is built with high-end specs:

NVIDIA A100 and upcoming H100 GPUs





and GPUs Enterprise-grade cooling and power infrastructure





Redundant systems to guarantee uptime for AI model deployment and inference tasks





The platform allows users to deploy AI endpoints instantly — a huge leap for accessibility in AI hosting.

Node AI is Becoming the Backbone of Decentralized AI Compute

With the GPU Aggregator Phase 01 live, GPU DAO active, and Staking 2.0 generating real ETH rewards, Node AI is building one of the most advanced decentralized AI infrastructures in the space.

Whether you're an AI dev, a GPU owner, or a crypto staker — Node AI is where utility, rewards, and decentralization converge.

Learn more: https://nodeai.app

Whitepaper: https://docs.nodes.ai/

Follow: https://twitter.com/NodeAIETH



Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.