RKT INVESTOR ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Announces that Rock Holdings, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit

NEW YORK, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, a nationally recognized law firm, notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Rock Holdings, Inc. (“RHI” or “the Company”) (NYSE: RKT) and certain of its officers.

Class Definition

This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Rocket Companies, Inc. (“Rocket”) Class A common stock between February 25, 2021 and May 5, 2021, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/RKT.

Case Details

The Complaint alleges that while in possession of material, non-public, adverse information, Defendant RHI on March 29, 2021, sold 20,200,000 shares of Rocket Class A common stock at $24.75 per unit, for total proceeds of $499.95 million. The Complaint adds that class members purchased Rocket stock contemporaneously with the Defendants' sale of stock without access to this material, non-public, adverse information, and suffered damages.

What's Next?

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm’s site: bgandg.com/RKT or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Client Relations Manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 332-239-2660. If you suffered a loss in RHI you have until July 8, 2025, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff.

There is No Cost to You

We represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys’ fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

Why Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a nationally recognized firm that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. Our firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide.

Contact

