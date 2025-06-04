ZBIO INVESTOR ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Announces that Zenas BioPharma, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit

NEW YORK, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, a nationally recognized law firm, notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Zenas BioPharma, Inc. (“Zenas BioPharma” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: ZBIO) and certain of its officers.

Class Definition

This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Zenas BioPharma securities pursuant to the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with the Company's September 13, 2024, initial public offering ("IPO"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/ZBIO.

Case Details

The Complaint alleges that the Registration Statement issued in connection with the Company’s initial public offering (the “IPO” or “Offering”) contained false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Zenas BioPharma materially overstated the amount of time that it would be able to fund its operations using existing cash and expected net proceeds from the IPO; and (2) as a result, Defendants public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times and negligently prepared.

What's Next?

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm’s site: bgandg.com/ZBIO, or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq., or his Client Relations Manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 332-239-2660. If you suffered a loss in Zenas BioPharma you have until June 16, 2025, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff.

There is No Cost to You

We represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys’ fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

Why Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a nationally recognized firm that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. Our firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn , X , Facebook , or Instagram .

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact