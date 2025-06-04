Sun Communities, Inc. Declares Second Quarter 2025 Distribution

Southfield, MI, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE: SUI) (the “Company”), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) that owns and operates, or has an interest in, manufactured housing (“MH”) and recreational vehicle (“RV”) communities (collectively, the "properties"), today announced its Board of Directors declared a quarterly distribution of $1.04 per share of common stock for the second quarter of 2025. The distribution is payable on July 15, 2025 to shareholders of record on June 30, 2025.

About Sun Communities, Inc.

Sun Communities, Inc. is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2025, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 502 developed properties comprising approximately 174,850 developed sites in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

For Further Information at the Company:

Fernando Castro-Caratini

Chief Financial Officer

(248) 208-2500

www.suninc.com