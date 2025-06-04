Pixalate Releases Top 100 Connected TV (CTV) Bundle ID Rankings For Global Open Programmatic Ad Spend on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TV, and Apple TV in May 2025

The Bundle ID for ‘Samsung TV Plus’ (g15147002586) ranked first on ‘Samsung Smart TV’, while the Bundle ID for ‘Hulu’ led on Roku (com.hulu.plus.roku). On Apple TV, the Bundle ID for ‘Plex’ (383457673) was the most popular, and on Amazon Fire TV, the Bundle ID for ‘Lifetime’ (b00e5nh6yg) held the No. 1 spot

London, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate, the leading global platform for ad fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics, today released the May 2025 Top 100 Most Popular Bundle IDs for Global Open Programmatic Connected TV (CTV) Advertising.

Pixalate analyzed more than 1.5 billion impressions across 5.1k+ CTV apps with open programmatic advertising to compile this research. The rankings are based on global open programmatic advertising data, as measured by Pixalate. The Bundle IDs are ranked after invalid traffic (IVT) is removed.  

The reports also include the top 10 most popular Bundle IDs for each CTV platform in key regions, including North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa (EMEA), and Latin America (LATAM).

Key Findings:

  • On Amazon Fire TV, the top 100 Bundle IDs map to 86 distinct CTV apps
  • On Roku, the top 100 Bundle IDs map to 83 distinct CTV apps
  • On Apple TV, the top 100 Bundle IDs map to 94 distinct CTV apps
  • On Samsung Smart TV, the top 100 Bundle IDs map to 79 distinct CTV apps


Top 10 Most Popular Bundle IDs for programmatic advertising in CTV (May 2025) - Roku

Bundle IDApp NameApp Store IDDeveloper Name
com.hulu.plus.rokuHulu2285Hulu LLC
74519Pluto TV - Free Movies/Shows74519Pluto Inc.
151908The Roku Channel151908Roku
43465Fubo: Watch Live TV & Sports43465fubo
com.tlc.go.rokuTLC GO90765Discovery Communications, LLC
41468Tubi - Free Movies & TV41468Tubi, Inc
35058Lifetime35058A+E Global Media
75636Travel Channel GO75636Scripps Networks LLC
46041Sling TV - Live Sports, News, Shows + Freestream46041Sling TV L.L.C.
com.roku.amcAMC12716AMC Networks









Top 10 Most Popular Bundle IDs for programmatic advertising in CTV (May 2025) - Amazon Fire TV

Bundle IDApp NameApp Store IDDeveloper Name
b00e5nh6ygLifetimeB00E5NH6YGA+E Networks
b00kdsgipkPluto TV - Watch Free Movies, Shows & Live TVB00KDSGIPKPluto TV
b019dchdzkFubo: Watch Live TV & Sports, Shows, Movies & NewsB019DCHDZKfuboTV
b00odc5n80Sling TVB00ODC5N80Sling TV LLC
b075nthvjwTubi: Watch Free Movies & TV ShowsB075NTHVJWTubi, Inc
b004y1wcdePlex: Stream Movies & TVB004Y1WCDEPlex, Inc.
b00e81o27yESPN for Fire TVB00E81O27YESPN Distribution, Inc.
b01j62q632DIRECTVB01J62Q632DIRECTV
b07bkpfxtjPhilo: Live TV, Movies, Shows and Free ChannelsB07BKPFXTJPhilo
com.hulu.plus.firetvHulu for Fire TVB00F4A1GN6Hulu









Top 10 Most Popular Bundle IDs for programmatic advertising in CTV (May 2025) - Apple TV

Bundle IDApp NameApp Store IDDeveloper Name
383457673Plex: Watch Live TV and Movies383457673Plex Inc.
1508186374Peacock TV: Stream TV & Movies1508186374Peacock TV LLC
905401434Fubo: Watch Live TV & Sports905401434fuboTV Inc.
493619333MLB493619333MLB
330879884Scripps News330879884Media Convergence Group, Inc.
751712884Pluto TV: Stream Movies/Shows751712884Pluto.tv
389781154NFL389781154NFL Enterprises LLC
542511686NBC Sports542511686NBCUniversal Media, LLC
307184892CBS Sports App: Scores & News307184892CBS Interactive
331786748CNN: Breaking US & World News331786748CNN Interactive Group, Inc.








Top 10 Most Popular Bundle IDs for programmatic advertising in CTV (May 2025) - Samsung Smart TV

Bundle IDApp NameApp Store IDDeveloper Name
g15147002586SAMSUNG TV PLUSG15147002586Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
g00002687241PlexG00002687241Plex, Inc.
g17243010190ESPNG17243010190ESPN
g19068012619fuboTVG19068012619fuboTV Inc.
g17198010041Sling TVG17198010041Sling TV L.L.C.
g22223020133Philo: Shows, Movies, and Live TVG22223020133Philo, Inc.
g00011404933WeatherNationG00011404933WeatherNation
g15115002089Tubi - Free Movies & TVG15115002089Tubi, Inc.
g16300008593Xumo PlayG16300008593Xumo LLC
g19171013163tvplusG19171013163Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.









Why is it important to see the top Bundle IDs for CTV apps?
In CTV advertising, programmatic advertisers use “Bundle IDs” to identify specific CTV apps. A lack of standardization around the syntax of Bundle IDs has led to confusion around targeting and measurement, creating a vulnerability that ad fraudsters can exploit.

Pixalate’s Bundle ID to App Store ID mapping APIs can help by consistently handling Bundle IDs, ensuring accurate tracking, measurement, and reporting.


Additionally, the IAB Tech Lab has issued guidelines for using app IDs, and OpenRTB 2.6 has offered support for Channel and Network Objects information to avoid overloading the Bundle ID field. 


Download the Top 100 CTV Bundle IDs in April 2025 for each platform here:

Samsung Smart TV
Amazon Fire TV
Apple TV
Roku

About Pixalate
Pixalate is a global platform specializing in privacy compliance, ad fraud prevention, and digital ad supply chain data intelligence. Founded in 2012, Pixalate is trusted by regulators, data researchers, advertisers, publishers, ad tech platforms, and financial analysts across the Connected TV (CTV), mobile app, and website ecosystems. Pixalate is accredited by the MRC for the detection and filtration of Sophisticated Invalid Traffic (SIVT). pixalate.com
Disclaimer
The content of this press release, and the May 2025 Top 100 Most Popular Bundle IDs for Global Open Programmatic Connected TV (CTV) Advertising Report (the “Report”), reflects Pixalate's opinions with respect to factors that Pixalate believes may be useful to the digital media industry. Any insights shared are grounded in Pixalate’s proprietary technology and analytics, which Pixalate is continuously evaluating and updating. Any references to outside sources in the Indexes and herein should not be construed as endorsements. Pixalate's opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees. Pixalate is sharing this data not to impugn the standing or reputation of any entity, person or app, but, instead, to report findings and trends pertaining to programmatic advertising activity in the time period studied.

 

            








        

            

                

                    
