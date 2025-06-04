Pixalate Releases Top 100 Connected TV (CTV) Bundle ID Rankings For Global Open Programmatic Ad Spend on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TV, and Apple TV in May 2025

London, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate , the leading global platform for ad fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics, today released the May 2025 Top 100 Most Popular Bundle IDs for Global Open Programmatic Connected TV (CTV) Advertising .

Pixalate analyzed more than 1.5 billion impressions across 5.1k+ CTV apps with open programmatic advertising to compile this research. The rankings are based on global open programmatic advertising data, as measured by Pixalate. The Bundle IDs are ranked after invalid traffic (IVT) is removed.

The reports also include the top 10 most popular Bundle IDs for each CTV platform in key regions, including North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa (EMEA), and Latin America (LATAM).

Key Findings:

On Amazon Fire TV , the top 100 Bundle IDs map to 86 distinct CTV apps

, the top 100 Bundle IDs map to distinct CTV apps On Roku , the top 100 Bundle IDs map to 83 distinct CTV apps

, the top 100 Bundle IDs map to distinct CTV apps On Apple TV , the top 100 Bundle IDs map to 94 distinct CTV apps

the top 100 Bundle IDs map to distinct CTV apps On Samsung Smart TV , the top 100 Bundle IDs map to 79 distinct CTV apps





Top 10 Most Popular Bundle IDs for programmatic advertising in CTV (May 2025) - Roku



Bundle ID App Name App Store ID Developer Name com.hulu.plus.roku Hulu 2285 Hulu LLC 74519 Pluto TV - Free Movies/Shows 74519 Pluto Inc. 151908 The Roku Channel 151908 Roku 43465 Fubo: Watch Live TV & Sports 43465 fubo com.tlc.go.roku TLC GO 90765 Discovery Communications, LLC 41468 Tubi - Free Movies & TV 41468 Tubi, Inc 35058 Lifetime 35058 A+E Global Media 75636 Travel Channel GO 75636 Scripps Networks LLC 46041 Sling TV - Live Sports, News, Shows + Freestream 46041 Sling TV L.L.C. com.roku.amc AMC 12716 AMC Networks































Top 10 Most Popular Bundle IDs for programmatic advertising in CTV (May 2025) - Amazon Fire TV

Bundle ID App Name App Store ID Developer Name b00e5nh6yg Lifetime B00E5NH6YG A+E Networks b00kdsgipk Pluto TV - Watch Free Movies, Shows & Live TV B00KDSGIPK Pluto TV b019dchdzk Fubo: Watch Live TV & Sports, Shows, Movies & News B019DCHDZK fuboTV b00odc5n80 Sling TV B00ODC5N80 Sling TV LLC b075nthvjw Tubi: Watch Free Movies & TV Shows B075NTHVJW Tubi, Inc b004y1wcde Plex: Stream Movies & TV B004Y1WCDE Plex, Inc. b00e81o27y ESPN for Fire TV B00E81O27Y ESPN Distribution, Inc. b01j62q632 DIRECTV B01J62Q632 DIRECTV b07bkpfxtj Philo: Live TV, Movies, Shows and Free Channels B07BKPFXTJ Philo com.hulu.plus.firetv Hulu for Fire TV B00F4A1GN6 Hulu





























Top 10 Most Popular Bundle IDs for programmatic advertising in CTV (May 2025) - Apple TV

Bundle ID App Name App Store ID Developer Name 383457673 Plex: Watch Live TV and Movies 383457673 Plex Inc. 1508186374 Peacock TV: Stream TV & Movies 1508186374 Peacock TV LLC 905401434 Fubo: Watch Live TV & Sports 905401434 fuboTV Inc. 493619333 MLB 493619333 MLB 330879884 Scripps News 330879884 Media Convergence Group, Inc. 751712884 Pluto TV: Stream Movies/Shows 751712884 Pluto.tv 389781154 NFL 389781154 NFL Enterprises LLC 542511686 NBC Sports 542511686 NBCUniversal Media, LLC 307184892 CBS Sports App: Scores & News 307184892 CBS Interactive 331786748 CNN: Breaking US & World News 331786748 CNN Interactive Group, Inc.





























Top 10 Most Popular Bundle IDs for programmatic advertising in CTV (May 2025) - Samsung Smart TV

Bundle ID App Name App Store ID Developer Name g15147002586 SAMSUNG TV PLUS G15147002586 Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. g00002687241 Plex G00002687241 Plex, Inc. g17243010190 ESPN G17243010190 ESPN g19068012619 fuboTV G19068012619 fuboTV Inc. g17198010041 Sling TV G17198010041 Sling TV L.L.C. g22223020133 Philo: Shows, Movies, and Live TV G22223020133 Philo, Inc. g00011404933 WeatherNation G00011404933 WeatherNation g15115002089 Tubi - Free Movies & TV G15115002089 Tubi, Inc. g16300008593 Xumo Play G16300008593 Xumo LLC g19171013163 tvplus G19171013163 Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

































Why is it important to see the top Bundle IDs for CTV apps?

In CTV advertising, programmatic advertisers use “Bundle IDs” to identify specific CTV apps. A lack of standardization around the syntax of Bundle IDs has led to confusion around targeting and measurement, creating a vulnerability that ad fraudsters can exploit.

Pixalate’s Bundle ID to App Store ID mapping APIs can help by consistently handling Bundle IDs, ensuring accurate tracking, measurement, and reporting.



Additionally, the IAB Tech Lab has issued guidelines for using app IDs, and OpenRTB 2.6 has offered support for Channel and Network Objects information to avoid overloading the Bundle ID field.



Download the Top 100 CTV Bundle IDs in April 2025 for each platform here:

Samsung Smart TV

Amazon Fire TV

Apple TV

Roku

