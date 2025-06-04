Information Regarding the Total Number of Voting Rights and Total Number of Shares of the Company as of May 30, 2025

Information regarding the total number of voting rights and
total number of shares of the Company as of May 30, 2025

(Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Market : NYSE Euronext Paris
ISIN Code: FR 0010417345




Date


Total number of shares Total number of voting rights
05/30/2025


136,973,697





Total gross of voting rights: 136,973,697





Total net* of voting rights: 136,738,528


* Net total = total number of voting rights attached to shares – shares without voting rights

