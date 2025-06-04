INVESTOR ALERT: Investigation of Abacus Global Management, Inc. (ABL) Announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC

ATLANTA, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC is investigating whether Abacus Global Management, Inc. (“Abacus” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ABL) complied with federal securities laws. On June 4, 2025, Morpheus Research published a report alleging that Abacus’s returns “are primarily manufactured by the systematic overvaluation of its assets through an opaque ‘mark to model’ accounting scheme that closely mirrors past blow-ups in the life settlements industry.” Following this report, the price of the Company’s stock dropped.

If you purchased Abacus stock and suffered a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to contact Corey Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com or Joshua Karr, Esq. at jkarr@holzerlaw.com , call our toll-free number at (888) 508-6832, or visit our website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/abacus-global-management/ to discuss your legal rights.