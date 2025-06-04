Compass Diversified (CODI) Grapples with Financial Irregularities, Slashes Dividend Amid Investor Lawsuit – Hagens Berman

SAN FRANCISCO, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE: CODI) plunged nearly 15 percent in intraday Wednesday trading, as the private equity firm scrambled to shore up its finances following the discovery of troubling accounting practices at one of its subsidiaries, which has sparked a securities class action.

Class Period: May 1, 2024 – May 7, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 8, 2025

Liquidity Measures Unveiled Amid Crisis

The Connecticut-based investment company announced a series of urgent steps designed to bolster its liquidity. Among them: a forbearance agreement with lenders, a reduction in management fees, and a suspension of its quarterly cash distribution—a dividend cherished by income-focused investors. Compass also said it would curtail new investment in Lugano Holdings, the subsidiary at the center of the controversy, in order to concentrate resources on its other eight portfolio companies.

CEO Elias Sabo assured investors, “Our diversified structure allows us to contain the issues at Lugano while continuing to support the growth of our other businesses.”

Regulatory Scrutiny and Delayed Filings

The company’s troubles deepened after it received notice from the New York Stock Exchange last week, warning that Compass was out of compliance with listing requirements because it failed to file its quarterly report on time. The company now faces a six-month deadline to remedy the situation or risk delisting.

Investor Class Action

The financial turbulence follows the filing of a securities class action lawsuit in federal court in California. The suit alleges that Compass and certain executives misled investors about the financial health of Lugano Holdings, which operates in the branded consumer goods sector. Plaintiffs claim that undisclosed financing arrangements and irregularities in sales, inventory, and receivables rendered Compass’s 2024 financial statements unreliable, ultimately forcing the company to announce a restatement.

The lawsuit, brought on behalf of investors who bought Compass shares between May 2024 and May 2025, contends that the company’s internal controls were inadequate, and that key information was withheld from shareholders.

The crisis came to a head on May 7, when Compass revealed in a regulatory filing that it had uncovered “irregularities” in Lugano’s financial practices. The company’s audit committee concluded that its 2024 financial statements could no longer be relied upon, prompting a dramatic sell-off that erased more than half of Compass’s market value in a single day.

In the aftermath, Compass announced it would delay the release of its first-quarter 2025 financial results as its internal investigation continues.

Hagens Berman’s Investigation

Hagens Berman, a national investor rights law firm, has announced it is investigating potential securities violations by Compass Diversified.

“The company’s recent moves to preserve cash and limit exposure to Lugano point to the magnitude of the financial reporting issues alleged in the lawsuit,” said Reed Kathrein, the partner at Hagens Berman leading the firm’s probe.

About Hagens Berman

