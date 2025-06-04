Independent Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend KP Tissue Inc. Shareholders Vote for All Resolutions at the Upcoming Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Shareholders are reminded to vote well in advance of the June 19, 2025 proxy deadline

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KP Tissue Inc. (“KPT” or the “Company”) (TSX:KPT) is pleased to announce that both Institutional Shareholder Services (“ISS”) and Glass Lewis & Co. (“Glass Lewis”), two leading independent proxy advisory firms, have recommended that KPT shareholders ("Shareholders") vote FOR all resolutions at the upcoming Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting").

ISS and Glass Lewis are two leading independent proxy advisory firms that, among other services, provide voting recommendations to pension funds, investment managers, mutual funds and other institutional shareholders.

YOUR VOTE IS IMPORTANT – PLEASE VOTE TODAY

The Board of Directors of KP Tissue unanimously recommends that Shareholders vote FOR ALL resolutions.

The Meeting will be held in a virtual-only format Monday, June 23, 2025 at 2:00 P.M. (Eastern Time) at https://virtual-meetings.tsxtrust.com/en/1792/. Shareholders are encouraged to read the Circular and to vote as soon as possible. The deadline for voting your shares by proxy is 2:00 PM (Eastern Time) on Thursday, June 19, 2025.

For access to all relevant documents related to the Meeting, complete Meeting details and information on how to vote, please visit https://www.kptissueinc.com/agm-vote.

Shareholder Questions & Voting Assistance

Shareholders who have questions about voting their shares or require assistance may contact KPT’s proxy solicitation agent and shareholder communications advisor:

Laurel Hill Advisory Group

Toll Free | 1-877-452-7184 (for Shareholders in North America)

International | +1 416-304-0211 (for Shareholders outside Canada and the US)

By Email | assistance@laurelhill.com

About KP Tissue Inc.

KPT was created to acquire, and its business is limited to holding, a limited equity interest in Kruger Products, which is accounted for as an investment on the equity basis. KPT currently holds a 12.3% interest in Kruger Products. For more information visit www.kptissueinc.com.

About Kruger Products Inc.

Kruger Products is Canada's leading manufacturer of quality tissue products for household, industrial and commercial use. Kruger Products serves the Canadian consumer market with such well-known brands as Cashmere®, Purex®, SpongeTowels®, Scotties®, White Swan® and BonterraTM. In the U.S., Kruger Products manufactures the White Cloud® brand, as well as many private label products. The Away-From-Home division manufactures and distributes high-quality, cost-effective product solutions to a wide range of commercial and public entities. Kruger Products has approximately 3,000 employees and operates ten FSC® COC-certified (FSC® C-104904) production facilities in North America. For more information visit www.krugerproducts.ca.

INFORMATION:

François Paroyan

General Counsel and Corporate Secretary

KP Tissue Inc.

905-812-6936

francois.paroyan@krugerproducts.ca

INVESTORS:

Doris Grbic

Director, Investor Relations

KP Tissue Inc.

437-882-2596

IR@krugerproducts.ca