StealthCores Joins Microchip Partner Program to Deliver Advanced Security for PolarFire FPGA and SoC Platforms

Gainesville, FL, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StealthCores, a provider of advanced encryption IP for secure systems, has joined the Microchip Partner Program to deliver cutting-edge protection for PolarFire® FPGA and PolarFire SoC platforms.

The partnership enables customers to leverage StealthCores' specialized encryption technologies, StealthAES and StealthMem, which are now fully optimized for the PolarFire architecture. These solutions complement Microchip's built-in security features, providing additional performance and capabilities while maintaining the highest levels of protection against side-channel attacks.

"Our close collaboration with Microchip allows us to deliver security solutions that are precisely tailored to the unique capabilities of the PolarFire platform," said Stuart Audley, President of StealthCores. "As security threats continue to evolve, this partnership ensures that customers have access to the most advanced encryption technologies available for their mission-critical applications."

StealthAES implements high-performance AES-GCM encryption secured with advanced countermeasures for enhanced protection on PolarFire platforms, while StealthMem delivers comprehensive memory encryption across RAM, flash, and PCIe® NVMe® interfaces. Together, these solutions address the growing need for comprehensive data protection in edge computing, communications infrastructure, defense systems, and industrial applications.

The partnership also enables StealthCores to offer PolarFire implementation services, helping customers integrate advanced security features using the embedded Athena TeraFire cryptoprocessor and PCIe subsystem. This approach enables efficient integration of even the most complex security requirements.

"As security becomes a non-negotiable in defense, industrial, and communications sectors, our partnership with StealthCores ensures developers have direct access to field-tested encryption tools that meet real-world requirements," said Shakeel Peera Vice President of Marketing and Strategy for Microchip’s FPGA business unit. "By leveraging StealthAES and StealthMem technologies in Microchip's PolarFire FPGA architecture, we’re pushing the boundaries of what's possible in FPGA security."

StealthCores' solutions are now available for PolarFire FPGA and SoC platforms through the Microchip Partner Program.

About StealthCores

StealthCores develops advanced security IP for FPGAs and ASICs, delivering practical, high-performance cryptographic solutions with built-in countermeasures against side-channel attacks. Backed by decades of industry experience and purpose-built IP, StealthCores enables customers to secure critical systems with confidence. Learn more at www.stealthcores.com or contact us at info@stealthcores.com.