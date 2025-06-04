Sutter Health Breaks Ground on $442 Million Neuroscience Complex in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sutter Health today broke ground on the new Sutter Advanced Neuroscience Complex at Mission Bernal – a major milestone in expanding access to high-quality neurological and neurosurgical care in Northern California. The five-story, 129,000-square-foot facility will be located at the corner of César Chávez and Valencia streets (3555 César Chavez Street) in San Francisco and is expected to open in 2028. Designed as a regional destination for brain health, the complex will unite care delivery, advanced diagnostics and research in one location.

“Sutter Health has a bold vision for brain health, and that vision includes building a state-of-the-art advanced neuroscience complex in San Francisco,” said Sutter Health President and CEO Warner Thomas. “CPMC has cared for this community since the 1850s, and we’re proud to continue that legacy by investing in a destination for neurological care that will serve patients and families locally and across the region. Our mission drives us to deliver accessible, high-quality care that fuels innovation and expands access so that more people can benefit from the highest standards of neurological health closer to home.”

“San Francisco is leading the nation in providing cutting-edge health care, and this project will bring exceptional neurological care to the heart of our city and better health outcomes for our residents,” said Mayor Daniel Lurie. “Thank you to Sutter Health for their commitment to our city, to our residents, and to the Mission District. Together, we’re building stronger, healthier communities and strengthening San Francisco's comeback.”

High-Tech Hub for Brain Health

This $442 million investment underscores Sutter Health’s long-term commitment to expanding access to specialized, high-acuity care in San Francisco and the broader Bay Area. When complete, the Sutter Advanced Neuroscience Complex at Mission Bernal will bring together approximately 80 physicians and clinicians across range of neurological specialties – including Alzheimer’s disease and dementia, ALS, headache, neurosurgery, neurology, epilepsy, neuro-oncology and movement disorders – to deliver seamless, integrated care in one location.

The new complex will house a full spectrum of services, including neurology, neurosurgery, imaging, lab, infusion, rehabilitation and an on-site ambulatory surgery center. Patients will also benefit from direct access to leading research and clinical trials, further supporting advancements in diagnosis and treatment.

Two of Sutter’s nationally recognized programs – the Ray Dolby Brain Health Center and the Forbes Norris MDA/ALS Research and Treatment Center – will relocate to the new complex, enabling greater capacity and deeper collaboration among specialists.

The site will also include underground parking to improve convenience for patients and visitors. In a related investment, Sutter plans to add two neurological intervention suites to the adjacent CPMC Mission Bernal campus hospital by 2027. These suites will offer advanced imaging and enable rapid detection and minimally invasive treatment of life-threatening neurological conditions.

“Our goal is to provide coordinated, comprehensive access to integrated care that merges the expertise of neurologists and neurosurgeons,” said Dr. Lewis Leng, a neurosurgeon with Sutter West Bay Medical Group. “The new Sutter Advanced Neuroscience Complex at Mission Bernal will create more access to care for patients with neurological conditions and provide them the opportunity to take advantage of Sutter’s award-winning neuroscience treatment and clinical research.”

Christina Oh, president of Sutter’s Greater San Francisco Division, added, “Patients will be able to come to this location and visit their specialist, receive diagnostic lab and imaging, as well as outpatient procedures all in one complex. Having all these services under one roof will create a more convenient, coordinated experience.”

The Sutter Advanced Neuroscience Complex is part of Sutter Health’s broader strategy to invest nearly $1 billion in healthcare infrastructure across San Francisco over the next five years. This initiative aims to significantly expand access to specialized medical care, such as Sutter’s new Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery program, and enhance the overall patient experience.

A Vision for Advanced Care and Clinical Training

The Mission Bernal Care Complex is part of a larger effort by Sutter Health to address the growing healthcare needs of Northern California, with more than two dozen new facilities currently in development. Beyond expanding access, this complex reflects Sutter’s strong commitment to education and workforce development, with plans to train over 1,000 medical residents and fellows by 2030. Sutter CPMC plays a key role in this effort, currently training residents and fellows in nationally accredited Graduate Medical Education programs across a wide range of specialties, including advanced heart failure and transplant cardiology, cardiovascular disease, internal medicine, gastroenterology, hand surgery, hematology-oncology, ophthalmology, pulmonary and critical care medicine, psychiatry and transplant hepatology. CPMC also offers additional training in neurocritical care, among other areas.

“This groundbreaking represents a pivotal moment in advancing Sutter Health’s mission to provide high-quality, compassionate and innovative care,” said Ken McNeely, chair of the Sutter Health Board of Directors. “It reflects our dedication to meeting the evolving healthcare needs of our community while preparing the next generation of physicians and care teams to carry that mission forward.”

