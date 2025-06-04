Skilled Immigrants are skipping the H-1B process and choosing faster paths to the Green Card

San Francisco, CA, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For many skilled professionals hoping to live and work in the United States, EB1A Experts know that the H-1B visa has long been the most familiar route. But these days, it’s less of a clear path and more of a gamble. A lottery-based selection process, employer dependence, and long delays in getting permanent residency have made the journey frustrating and worrying for some. At this point of time, the need of the hour for skilled professionals is to look beyond this traditional route to secure a standard path to work and thrive in the United States.

H-1B by the Numbers

In 2024, the U.S. received 758,994 eligible registrations for the lottery. Still, only 65,000 visas were available under the regular cap, and another 20,000 were set aside for those with a U.S. master’s degree or higher. That left more than 85% of applicants without a way forward.

The challenges aren't over even for those who make it through the lottery. H-1B workers are legally tied to their sponsoring employers. Changing jobs requires paperwork, risk, and sometimes a process restart. When applying for a green card, the wait in categories like EB2 or EB3 can stretch across a decade or more, especially for Indian and Chinese nationals.

For professionals with solid careers and long-term goals, the H-1B route feels increasingly out of step with reality.

A Better Option: The EB1A Green Card

The EB1A green card is for individuals with substantial achievements in their fields. That could mean industry recognition, influential work, published research, leadership roles, or any combination. While it was once seen as an elite category for award winners or global figures, it’s now accessible to more people than ever, especially in high-growth fields like AI, engineering, and data science.

The biggest difference? EB1A doesn’t require employer sponsorship. Applicants can file independently. The process is also faster, with many receiving decisions swiftly. When premium processing is used. And the criteria, though rigorous, are clearly outlined. You have a shot if you meet at least three out of ten.

In short, it’s a path that rewards merit, not randomness.

Why is this shift happening now

There are a few reasons why more professionals are moving toward EB1A instead of waiting on H-1B or green card queues:

The H-1B lottery is unpredictable, and getting selected is far from guaranteed.

Green card backlogs are growing, with no apparent signs of policy reform in the short term.

Skilled workers are building stronger profiles — leading major projects, publishing, and gaining recognition in ways that align with EB1A standards.

More information and support are available, making the EB1A process less intimidating and achievable.

This isn’t just a workaround — it’s a more innovative strategy that more professionals are beginning to understand.

The Role of EB1A Experts

One company helping lead this shift is EB1A Experts, a service that focuses exclusively on helping tech professionals prepare and apply for the EB1A green card. Instead of the existing generic approaches, the team uses a structured process supported by AI Turing, which evaluates each client’s background against past USCIS approvals and identifies areas to strengthen.

Their model is designed around precision: matching each applicant’s work to the proper EB1A criteria and building a clear, evidence-backed profile.

Some key results:

Over 92% approval rate

Criteria specific teams

End-to-end profile-building support in the most comprehensive way

The company doesn’t promise shortcuts but offers structure, speed, and clarity in a process that’s often confusing and overwhelming.

What comes next

As more skilled immigrants realize they don’t have to stay stuck in the H-1B loop, the EB1A pathway is becoming more than just an alternative—it’s a first choice. This shift reflects a broader shift in how global talent approaches U.S. immigration: not as something left to chance but as a process that can be managed strategically.



The demand for faster, flexible options will only grow. Professionals who understand their options early will have an edge, not just in how they build their careers but also in how they shape their lives in the U.S.





