THIS LAS VEGAS BASED COMPANY IS SHAPING THE FUTURE OF CONCERTS - IKON PRESENTS

Las Vegas, NV, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iKon Presents is a leading concert and event producing company based in Las Vegas, renowned for its hip-hop, comedy, and R&B events. They have produced over 100 events in the last 6 years. Whether it’s an intimate performance or a major festival, iKon keeps hip-hop at the heart of Vegas entertainment and has become one of the largest independent event producing companies in the country.



The company has collaborated with top artists such as Snoop Dogg, Kevin Hart, Nicki Minaj, Nas, Future, Rod Wave, Bryson Tiller, Katt Williams, Lady Gaga, Anderson Paak, and many more. iKon Presents has gained recognition through other events events as well, including the Strong Music Festival, which honors the Vegas Strong movement.



Featured in Forbes, Billboard, and The Source, iKon Presents has significantly impacted the entertainment industry. Upcoming shows feature artists like Lil Wayne, Keyshia Cole, Tiffany Haddish, and others. iKon Presents continues to be a major force in the entertainment scene, providing a platform for artists and delivering exciting events to the city. iKon is where the culture comes alive.



iKon Presents is poised to have their biggest year yet, with an expected 50 shows over these 12 months. They are also expected to announce some additional arena shows as well as another festival and their first ever stadium show.



Check them out on Instagram @ikonpresents & on their ikonpresents.com



