Kaldvík AS: Key information regarding potential subsequent offering

Frøya, 5 June 2025: Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement by Kaldvík AS (the "Company") earlier today regarding completion of a private placement (the "Private Placement"), where it was also stated that the board of directors will consider to carry out a subsequent offering (the "Subsequent Offering") directed at shareholders in the Company as of close of trading on 4 June 2025, as recorded in the VPS on 6 June 2025, who (i) were not included in the pre-sounding phase of the Private Placement, (ii) were not allocated shares in the Private Placement, and (iii) are not resident in a jurisdiction where such offering would be unlawful or, would (in jurisdictions other than Norway) require any prospectus, filing, registration or similar action.

In accordance with the continuing obligations for companies listed on Euronext Growth Oslo, the following key information is given with respect to the potential Subsequent Offering:

Date for announcement of terms: 5 June 2025

Last day including right to receive subscription rights: 4 June 2025

First day excluding right to receive subscription rights: 5 June 2025

Record Date: 6 June 2025

Date of approval: On or about 19 June 2025 (date of extraordinary general meeting expected to authorise the Company's board of directors to issue shares in the Subsequent Offering)

Maximum number of new shares: Up to 4,3 million new shares in the Company

Subscription price: NOK 14 per share

Shall the rights be listed: No

The Subsequent Offering will be subject to, inter alia, completion of the Private Placement, relevant corporate resolutions (including necessary resolutions by the extraordinary general meeting of the Company resolving to grant the board of directors the necessary authorization to issue shares in the Subsequent Offering and the Company's board of directors resolving to consummate the Subsequent Offering) and registration of a national prospectus with the Norwegian Business Register. Eligible shareholders will have a right to subscribe for their pro rata portion. No oversubscriptions will be allowed and the subscription rights will not be tradable.

Whether or not the Subsequent Offering will ultimately take place, will depend inter alia on the development of the price of the shares in the Company. The Company reserves the right in its sole discretion to not conduct or cancel the Subsequent Offering.

DNB Carnegie, a part of DNB Bank ASA is acting as Sole Global Coordinator and Joint Bookrunner, Arion Banki hf and Nordea Bank Abp, filial i Norge are acting as Joint Bookrunners for the Private Placement and the potential Subsequent Offering. Advokatfirmaet Thommessen AS is acting as legal advisors to the Company.

For further information, please contact:

Roy-Tore Rikardsen, CEO: +354 791 0006 (mobile)

Robert Robertsson, CFO: +354 843 0086 (mobile)

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements of Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

