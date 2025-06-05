Picsera Launches Video Editing Services to Expand Portfolio

New York, NY , June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Picsera, a visual content production company trusted by brands, retailers, and creative professionals, has expanded its portfolio with newly added video editing services. Known for its expertise in image editing, retouching, and 3D rendering, the company now offers post-production video support for content creators, eCommerce retailers, marketing teams, studios, and influencers across multiple industries.

This new service allows Picsera to serve clients with growing demands for professionally edited video content that aligns with marketing goals and platform specifications. The addition helps customers deliver compelling visuals, maintain consistency across campaigns, and elevate storytelling through engaging formats. From promotional reels and product videos to branded content for social media or web, Picsera offers fast, scalable, and expert-level editing services for a variety of use cases.



For years, Picsera has provided outsourcing solutions for creative teams that need high-quality visual content delivered at scale. Its existing services include photo retouching, ghost mannequin and clipping path editing, 3D rendering, and image optimization for eCommerce platforms such as Shopify, Amazon, and Magento. With the rise of video as a leading content format, Picsera’s entry into video editing brings the same level of quality and workflow efficiency to motion visuals.

Its new video editing services cover multi-camera editing, audio syncing, color grading, background music integration, animated text, transitions, and delivery optimized for various platforms, including YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, and corporate websites.

The launch of video editing is part of Picsera’s strategy to become a full-service visual production partner. Headquartered in the United States and supported by a global team of editors and 3D artists, Picsera operates with an efficient, remote-first model designed for speed, flexibility, and cost efficiency. With clients across North America, Europe, and other international markets, Picsera is accessible to businesses of all sizes.

What sets Picsera apart is its combination of technical expertise and creative support. Clients benefit from one-on-one consultations, transparent production timelines, and scalable solutions that grow with their business. By combining automation and human artistry, Picsera offers a professional yet flexible approach to post-production needs, especially helpful for clients working with large volumes of content or seeking a long-term visual content partner.

The video editing service is ideal for industries such as fashion, real estate, fitness, consumer goods, education, and entertainment. It’s also useful for influencers and agencies who need polished content that captures attention quickly across fast-moving digital platforms.

This launch is more than a product expansion—it reflects how Picsera is evolving to meet modern content demands with flexible solutions that empower creativity while maintaining brand standards. Whether a customer is repurposing footage for seasonal campaigns or building a branded library of product tutorials and lifestyle clips, Picsera’s video editors are equipped to deliver professional results aligned with the client’s creative direction.

Picsera remains focused on helping businesses scale creative production without the overhead of in-house teams. Its self-service platform combined with human support makes it easy to submit projects, track progress, and communicate with editors in real time.

For companies or individuals interested in video editing services that can scale with their needs, visit Picsera’s website at http://picsera.com/.

About Picsera

Picsera is a visual content services company offering photo editing, 3D rendering, and video post-production for creative professionals, brands, and agencies. Its solutions are built to scale with clients' needs across multiple industries and platforms.

(888) 672-4505

http://picsera.com/































