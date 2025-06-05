Strong Cresemba® (isavuconazole) sales performance in Asia Pacific and China triggers further milestone payment to Basilea

Allschwil, Switzerland, June 05, 2025

Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd, Allschwil (SIX: BSLN), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to meeting the needs of patients with severe bacterial and fungal infections, announced today that the continued strong sales performance of the antifungal Cresemba® (isavuconazole) by its license partner Pfizer Inc. in the Asia Pacific region and China exceeded the sales threshold triggering the second USD 2.5 million milestone payment this year.

David Veitch, Basilea’s Chief Executive Officer, stated: “This milestone payment for the Asia Pacific region, including China, reflects the strong and growing global demand for novel antifungal therapies. Continued growth of Cresemba, particularly in China, where uptake has been especially robust, reinforces its significant clinical value for patients facing life-threatening infections. We congratulate our partner Pfizer for their ongoing commitment to making Cresemba available to patients in need.”

The license agreement between Basilea and Pfizer for Cresemba covers Europe (excluding the Nordic countries) as well as China and 16 countries in the Asia Pacific region.

Cresemba is marketed in more than 70 countries. According to the latest available market data, total global in-market sales of Cresemba in the twelve-month period between January and December 2024 amounted to USD 562 million, a 19 percent growth year-on-year, making it the largest branded antifungal for invasive fungal infections worldwide.1

About Cresemba® (isavuconazole)

Cresemba, with the active ingredient isavuconazole, is an intravenous (i.v.) and oral azole antifungal. Basilea has entered into several license and distribution agreements for Cresemba covering approximately 115 countries. In China, the oral and intravenous formulations are approved for the treatment of adult patients with invasive aspergillosis and invasive mucormycosis. Isavuconazole is also approved in the European Union2, the United Kingdom3, the United States (US)4 and several additional countries including in the Asia Pacific region.5

About Basilea

Basilea is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company founded in 2000 and headquartered in Switzerland. We are committed to discovering, developing and commercializing innovative drugs to meet the needs of patients with severe bacterial or fungal infections. We have successfully launched two hospital brands, Cresemba for the treatment of invasive fungal infections and Zevtera for the treatment of bacterial infections. In addition, we have preclinical and clinical anti-infective assets in our portfolio. Basilea is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: BSLN). Please visit basilea.com.

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements, such as "believe", "assume", "expect", "forecast", "project", "may", "could", "might", "will" or similar expressions concerning Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd, Allschwil and its business, including with respect to the progress, timing and completion of research, development and clinical studies for product candidates. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd, Allschwil to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd, Allschwil is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

