Juvenescence acquires AI drug discovery company Ro5 to boost R&D capabilities and drive pipeline of medicines to extend healthy lifespan

Ro5 Inc. acquisition enhances artificial intelligence/machine learning drug discovery capabilities

Strategic addition strengthens Juvenescence’s AI-enabled therapeutics pipeline and supports partnership with M42 (Mubadala)

Acquisition follows $76m Series B-1 financing first-close led by M42 in May 2025





Ramsey, Isle of Man, 5 June 2025: Juvenescence Limited, a clinical stage AI-enabled biotech company, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Ro5 Inc., a proprietary AI drug discovery company. This acquisition enhances Juvenescence’s artificial intelligence/machine learning drug discovery capabilities and forms a central component of its strategic partnership with Abu Dhabi-based global healthcare company M42, announced in April 2025.

Ro5’s platform leverages a proprietary Biomedical Knowledge Graph, comprising over 85 million nodes and approximately 400 million relationships, to uncover novel associations in biological processes and enable a robust evaluation of drug targets based on biological, therapeutic, and market potential. The Company’s AI Chemistry Platform incorporates state-of-the art machine learning model and cheminformatics tools, facilitating rapid and efficient discovery and design of novel compounds from hit identification through to lead optimisation.

The acquisition of Ro5 follows Juvenescence’s recent announcement of a $76 million first-close of its Series B-1 financing round led by cornerstone investor M42, with follow-on investments from existing investors. The second close of the Series B-1 is anticipated in the third quarter of 2025. Proceeds will support clinical milestones and AI-driven development across Juvenescence’s portfolio of therapeutics targeting age-related diseases.

The integration of Ro5’s AI drug discovery platform and expert team into Juvenescence will accelerate the identification and development of AI-enabled therapeutics, reinforcing the company’s growing pipeline in cognition, cardio-metabolism, immunity, and cellular repair.

Dr Richard Marshall CBE, CEO of Juvenescence, said: “We are delighted to welcome the Ro5 team and the Company’s capabilities into Juvenescence. The addition of Ro5’s AI platform significantly enhances our drug discovery capabilities, accelerating our efforts to identify and advance effective therapeutics to extend healthspan. This acquisition is also a critical part of our wider strategy with M42 to deliver a pipeline of transformative therapies and establish a world-class life sciences hub in Abu Dhabi. Together, we remain committed to improving the lives of millions of patients.”

Charles Dazler Knuff, CEO of Ro5, added: “The Ro5 team are thrilled to be joining the world class drug development team at Juvenescence. Embedding our AI-driven drug discovery capabilities into Juvenescence’s operations will accelerate their ability to advance next-generation therapeutics. Together with our partners at M42 we are also laying the foundations for a pioneering life sciences ecosystem in Abu Dhabi that leverages AI innovation to transform patient care and global health outcomes.”

About Juvenescence



Juvenescence is a clinical-stage AI-enabled biotech company developing novel medicines to extend healthy lifespan. Our approach centers around developing medicines that target core aging mechanisms to treat and prevent age-related diseases.

It was founded by Jim Mellon, Dr Greg Bailey and Dr Declan Doogan – with a track record of leading 2 of the 10 largest biopharma deals in the last decade, including the sale of Biohaven to Pfizer for $11.6bn. The Juvenescence team, led by Dr Richard Marshall CBE, consists of world-class R&D leadership that have previously been instrumental in the approval of medicines totalling $30bn in peak annual sales.

Powered by an unrivaled drug development team, Juvenescence leverages cutting-edge AI tools to unlock successful therapeutics. The company’s diverse, AI-enabled medicines pipeline of clinical and near-clinical stage candidates targeting core ageing mechanisms are in development for cognition, cardio-metabolism, immunity and cellular repair. In addition, Juvenescence has investments in a number of cutting-edge companies and platform technologies focused on AI and regenerative medicine.

For more information, visit: www.JuvLabs.com

About Ro5

In the race to save and improve lives, Ro5 accelerates drug discovery, development, repurposing, and clinical trials. We enrich our client's data with our proprietary database, then use machine learning platforms to reduce discovery time from years to months, increase accuracy, and, at every point, lower costs. Our proprietary state-of-the-art neural network architectures learn the complex relationships between a molecule’s basic physicochemical properties and its more general pharmacological characteristics and are real and effective.

