LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09 
5 June 2025

Transaction in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase: 4 June 2025
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 11,155
Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 399.00
Highest price paid per share (GBp): 405.00
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):401.718377

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of  700,880 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result, of the Group's 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 113,044,927 have voting rights and 3,302,876 are held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Aggregate information:

VenueVolume-weighted average price
(pence per share)		Aggregated volume
LSE401.71837711,155

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchasedTransaction price (GBp share)Time of transaction (UK Time)Trading Venue  
  
711405.0008:59:46LSE  
288405.0010:17:45LSE  
648403.0011:34:31LSE  
630403.0011:34:31LSE  
105403.0012:05:36LSE  
250403.0012:05:36LSE  
243403.0012:05:36LSE  
493403.0012:05:51LSE  
46403.0012:05:54LSE  
237403.0012:05:54LSE  
415400.0012:15:00LSE  
303400.0012:15:14LSE  
689401.5013:44:27LSE  
295401.5013:44:27LSE  
105401.0013:44:27LSE  
169401.0013:44:27LSE  
171401.5013:44:27LSE  
194400.5014:28:16LSE  
169400.5014:28:16LSE  
303400.5014:28:16LSE  
214399.0014:28:46LSE  
658400.5015:07:24LSE  
686400.5015:07:24LSE  
68400.5015:07:24LSE  
754401.0015:43:51LSE  
570401.0015:43:51LSE  
214401.0016:14:11LSE  
77401.0016:14:11LSE  
654401.0016:14:11LSE  
291401.0016:14:11LSE  
218401.0016:18:06LSE  
73401.0016:21:56LSE  
214402.5016:28:29LSE  

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors
Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory
+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577
ir@foresightgroup.eu

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)
James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons
+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland
Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa
+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562
Foresight@h-advisors.global
About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight’s diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit https://foresight.group for more information.

Follow us on LinkedIn for key updates. 


