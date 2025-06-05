SandCo Sets New Quartz Sand Production Record with 15,000 Tons in 2024, Eyes Further Expansion into China Market and Critical Minerals

LONDON and ASTANA, Kazakhstan, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SandCo, Central Asia's top-tier supplier of premium quartz sand, reported an unprecedented production total of 15,000 tons for 2024 due to an initial $10 million investment in extended production facilities.

SandCo operates a fully integrated quartz sand production cycle, including mining, refining, and distribution.

It outputs silica with over 98% purity, and the company is working to increase its purity through constant investment in R&D.

Quartz sand is used in semiconductor fabrication, high-rise construction, and advanced filtration technologies for oil and gas applications.

"Our record production in 2024 is just a first step in our rehaul. We are working to accelerate our international commercial and logistic capabilities," said CEO Sanzhar Zhumanalin.

"Our goal for 2025 is to push production levels up to 25,000 tons and start expansion into China and the Middle East, where top-class quartz sand is becoming an edge in important industries linked to the digital economy," he stated.

During 2024, SandCo supplied quartz sand for projects such as Tengizchevroil's hydraulic fracturing operations, the Kazakhstan Football Federation's development of 20 youth football fields, and municipal water filtration projects in different locations in Central Asia.

Global market demand for premium quartz sand has risen in recent years, driven by robust growth in semiconductor manufacturing.

The industrial quartz sand market is projected to grow at a yearly rate of 5.5% from 2026 to 2033, while the frac sand market, essential for extracting oil and gas, is expected to expand by USD 4.50 billion between 2024 and 2028, according to industry sources.

Last year, the company developed a new rail spur to connect its Kariernoe quartz deposit to international trade routes, and specifically with China and Caspian Sea ports.



The company considers that the One Belt One road initiative between China and Europe will make Kariernoe an important element in future international trade routes.

Founded in 1999, SandCo is part of Kazakhstan's Namys Group.

Over its 25-year operational history, SandCo has grown in infrastructure development and R&D investment. Current production facilities include Hitachi and Volvo technologies, with whom SandCo maintains long standing working relations.

The company is committed to ensuring premium purity and exact particle dimensions ranging from 0.1 mm to 15 mm, which is in line with international industry standards.

For the 2025-2030 period, SandCo plans to enhance its cleantech position, invest in integrating renewable energy, including solar power, and reduce its carbon footprint.

Further planned investments include the adoption of automated packaging and digital quality-control systems.

Additionally, SandCo is advancing recycling initiatives for spent proppants, specialized quartz sands utilized extensively in oil and gas extraction processes—to promote sustainability and support circular economy practices.

The company's plans include becoming a major partner of critical materials production in the next 24 months.

SandCo employs more than 200 specialists with long-term licenses.

For more information:

media@definition.city

https://sandco.kz/en/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c3342315-9bc4-4f24-b9d0-5b8689c08be0