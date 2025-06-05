Early Closure of Subscription Process for 3rd Tranche of UAB "Kvartalas" Bonds

UAB “Kvartalas”, legal entity code 305475438, with its registered address at Jogailos St. 4, Vilnius, Republic of Lithuania (the Issuer), announces that, due to sufficient investor demand, the Issuer has decided to end the subscription process for the offering of the 3rd tranche of bonds (ISIN LT0000411167), effective as of the time of this announcement. New subscription orders are no longer accepted.

As of the time of this announcement, Nasdaq Exchange Members shall not accept any new subscription orders from investors. By 12:00 midday today (5 June 2025) the Members may only enter into the Exchange Trading System previously received buy orders that have not yet been entered. Any orders entered into the Exchange Trading System after 12:00 will not be processed and will not be eligible for bond allocation.

Please note that the results of the offering of the 3rd tranche of bonds will be announced publicly in a separate notice.

On behalf of the Issuer:

Ieva Antanaitytė-Genevičienė

General Manager

ieva.geneviciene@lordslb.lt