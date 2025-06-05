Saudi Arabia Health Check-up Market Trends and Opportunities, 2020-2024 & 2025-2030, Competitive Analysis of Eurofins Ajal, Maersk, IQVIA SOLUTIONS, Dr Lal PathLabs, Abeer Medical Centers Co

Dublin, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Health Check-up Market, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Saudi Arabia Health Check-up Market was valued at USD 175.34 Million in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 219.96 Million by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 4.05%

The Saudi Arabia Health Check-up Market is experiencing substantial growth, driven by increasing health awareness, rising healthcare expenditures, and a growing demand for preventive healthcare services. The market is evolving as both the public and private sectors are investing in health check-up programs to improve the overall well-being of the population while reducing the long-term healthcare burden. This market encompasses a wide range of services, including routine medical examinations, diagnostic screenings, and personalized health assessments.







Despite its growth, the health check-up market in Saudi Arabia faces several challenges. These include the need for more widespread access to affordable health check-up services, especially in underserved regions, and ensuring that individuals follow up on their check-up results for timely treatment. Additionally, while the demand for preventive healthcare is on the rise, some segments of the population still lack awareness about the benefits of regular health check-ups.



Key Market Trends



There has been a significant increase in health awareness among the Saudi population, driven by a combination of government initiatives, media campaigns, and the availability of information on the importance of healthy living. As a result, more individuals are recognizing the benefits of early disease detection and the role that regular health check-ups play in maintaining overall health. Preventive measures, such as screenings and routine check-ups, are now seen as essential for identifying risk factors before they develop into serious conditions, contributing to the growing demand for such services.



There is a noticeable shift in societal attitudes towards health and wellness, with an increasing emphasis on maintaining good health rather than just treating illness. Consumers are becoming more proactive in managing their well-being, which is reflected in the growing popularity of health check-ups as a means of staying healthy. This trend is particularly strong among the younger population, who are more attuned to the benefits of preventive care and are increasingly choosing health check-up packages that focus on early disease detection and lifestyle assessments.



Many companies in Saudi Arabia are incorporating preventive healthcare into their employee wellness programs. Saudi Arabia's national initiative to reduce CLABSI rates highlights the effectiveness of strategic planning, collaboration, and the adoption of best practices. The involvement and leadership of government authorities, active participation from all stakeholders including clinicians, data-driven decision-making, and the execution of a comprehensive multimodal strategy have been critical to the initiative's success. Businesses are recognizing the value of investing in the health of their employees, not only to improve productivity but also to reduce healthcare costs in the long run. As part of these initiatives, companies often offer health check-ups and wellness assessments to employees, which has significantly boosted the demand for preventive services. Corporate programs are helping to normalize regular health screenings and creating widespread awareness of their importance.



Segmental Insights

Test Type Insights



Based on Test Type, Blood Glucose Tests have emerged as the fastest growing segment in the Saudi Arabia Health Check-up Market in 2024. One of the primary drivers behind this growth is the high incidence of diabetes in Saudi Arabia. According to recent studies, the Kingdom has one of the highest rates of diabetes in the Middle East, with a significant portion of the population affected by both type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The increasing burden of this chronic condition has created a strong demand for regular blood glucose monitoring and early detection of potential issues related to blood sugar levels. Consequently, individuals are increasingly opting for routine blood glucose tests as part of their health check-ups to manage and prevent the onset of diabetes or its complications.



Moreover, there is a growing awareness among the Saudi population regarding the importance of early detection and management of diabetes. The government, along with various healthcare organizations, has launched public health campaigns to educate the population about the risks associated with high blood sugar levels and the significance of regular testing. These efforts have contributed to a shift in healthcare focus from treatment to prevention, encouraging individuals to undergo blood glucose tests as part of their regular health check-up routine.



Application Insights



Based on Application, Cardiovascular Diseases have emerged as the fastest growing segment in the Saudi Arabia Health Check-up Market during the forecast period. One of the primary reasons for the growth of the cardiovascular disease segment in the Saudi health check-up market is the high prevalence of CVDs in the population. Factors such as high rates of obesity, hypertension, diabetes, and smoking are contributing to the increasing incidence of heart disease in Saudi Arabia. As more individuals are diagnosed with these risk factors, there is a growing need for preventive health check-ups that focus on cardiovascular health. The demand for comprehensive cardiovascular screenings and regular check-ups to monitor heart health has seen a significant uptick.



The shift toward sedentary lifestyles and the prevalence of unhealthy dietary habits are key drivers of the rising rates of CVDs in Saudi Arabia. Urbanization, along with increased consumption of processed foods high in sugar, salt, and fats, has contributed to the growing burden of heart disease. As a result, individuals are increasingly seeking health check-ups that include specialized cardiovascular screenings to assess their risk for conditions such as heart attacks, strokes, and coronary artery disease. This trend is driving the demand for health check-up packages that specifically target cardiovascular health.



Regional Insights



Based on Region, Northern & Central have emerged as the dominating region in the Saudi Arabia Health Check-up Market in 2024. Riyadh, as the capital of Saudi Arabia, plays a pivotal role in the healthcare landscape, housing a significant number of hospitals, diagnostic centers, and specialized health check-up facilities. The city's high population density and economic importance make it a focal point for healthcare services. As a result, there is a higher demand for comprehensive health check-ups, including routine screenings, diagnostic tests, and preventive care. The region's advanced healthcare infrastructure enables the delivery of high-quality services, making it an attractive destination for health-conscious individuals seeking preventive health solutions.



Moreover, the Northern and Central regions benefit from the government's Vision 2030 initiative, which aims to transform the healthcare sector by promoting wellness, digital health, and preventive care. This initiative has led to substantial investments in healthcare facilities, digital platforms, and health check-up services. The government's commitment to improving the overall health of the population has led to a focus on increasing access to preventive healthcare, thereby driving the demand for health check-ups in these regions.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 85 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $175.34 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $219.96 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.0% Regions Covered Saudi Arabia

