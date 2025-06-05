Flow Cytometry in Oncology and Immunology Market Research 2025 - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F

Dublin, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Flow Cytometry in Oncology and Immunology Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Flow Cytometry in Oncology and Immunology Market was valued at USD 3.41 Billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 5.47 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 8.19%

Market growth is propelled by the increasing utility of flow cytometry in cancer and immunology research, alongside the evolution of advanced flow cytometers. With cancer ranking among the leading causes of death globally, and immuno-oncology gaining ground as a crucial discipline, there is rising demand for high-precision diagnostic and monitoring tools. Flow cytometry has become indispensable in evaluating cell characteristics, immune markers, and tumor antigens across various sample types.

The integration of next-generation flow cytometry tools with therapeutic monitoring and diagnostics, especially in clinical trials for immunotherapies and personalized treatments, is boosting global adoption. Combined with rising research investments and the global emphasis on early disease detection, these factors are collectively expanding the reach and application of flow cytometry in both oncology and immunology.

Key Market Drivers: Rising Cancer Incidence Driving Diagnostic Demand: The growing global cancer burden is a key driver for the adoption of flow cytometry in oncology diagnostics. This technique is critical for diagnosing and monitoring blood cancers like leukemia and lymphoma, enabling precise cellular analysis and biomarker identification. As per WHO, cancer accounted for nearly 10 million deaths in 2020, and GLOBOCAN estimates that new cancer cases will surge past 28 million by 2040.

Flow cytometry is also instrumental in detecting minimal residual disease (MRD) and supporting treatment decisions. With increasing adoption of immunotherapies and personalized oncology treatments, flow cytometry's role in immune profiling and response monitoring is expanding. In support, organizations like the U.S. National Cancer Institute have committed billions to precision medicine and diagnostics infrastructure, fostering widespread implementation. These efforts underscore flow cytometry's importance in the future of cancer diagnosis and treatment.

Key Market Challenges: High Cost and Operational Complexity: Despite its clinical and research value, flow cytometry adoption is hindered by high operational and capital expenses. The cost of acquiring high-end instruments, software, and consumables is substantial, making it challenging for institutions in developing regions to invest. Additionally, flow cytometry requires technical expertise for calibration, analysis, and interpretation - skills that are often limited in resource-constrained settings.

Complex data interpretation can introduce variability and errors, further complicating implementation. The lack of infrastructure and diagnostic capacity in many low- and middle-income countries reinforces disparities in access to this technology. According to WHO data, these regions have significantly fewer diagnostic labs per capita, highlighting access challenges. Addressing these cost and skill barriers is essential to ensuring broader and more equitable utilization of flow cytometry worldwide.

Key Market Trends: Integration with Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning: A transformative trend in the flow cytometry space is the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) into data processing workflows. Traditional manual gating and analysis can be time-consuming and prone to human error. AI and ML technologies now streamline these processes by automating gating, improving pattern recognition, and extracting high-dimensional insights from complex datasets.

In oncology, ML algorithms are being applied to predict treatment outcomes using immune signatures from flow cytometry data. In immunology, these tools aid in identifying rare cell subsets and monitoring immune dynamics with high precision. Global research initiatives like NIH's Bridge2AI and the EU's Horizon Europe are actively funding the incorporation of AI into diagnostics, including flow cytometry. This convergence of data science with laboratory medicine is poised to elevate accuracy, reproducibility, and clinical utility, marking a pivotal evolution in how flow cytometry is applied in healthcare.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 185 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $3.41 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $5.47 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.1% Regions Covered Global

Report Scope

Key Market Players:

Danaher Corporation

Merck KGaA

Miltenyi Biotec

Neo-Genomics Laboratories, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Cell Signaling Technology, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

DiaSorin S.p.A

OPKO Health, Inc.

Flow Cytometry in Oncology and Immunology Market, By Type:

Immunology

Oncology

Flow Cytometry in Oncology and Immunology Market, By Technology:

Cell-based flow cytometry

Bead-based flow cytometry

Flow Cytometry in Oncology and Immunology Market, By Offering:

Reagents

Instruments

Consumables

Software

Flow Cytometry in Oncology and Immunology Market, By Application:

Translational Research

Clinical Research

Flow Cytometry in Oncology and Immunology Market, By End User:

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Reference Laboratories

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Academic Research Institutes

Contract Research Organizations

Others

Flow Cytometry in Oncology and Immunology Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Asia-Pacific

China

India

South Korea

Japan

Australia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East and Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mo83dl

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment