Strategic merger: Agelec joins the Videlio group

The growing challenges of supervision, decision-making efficiency, and security for institutions and businesses have led Videlio, a major player in audiovisual and IT integration, to take a step forward in the development of a new strategic activity: control systems. This turning point is now taking place through a major merger with Agelec, the French leader in supervision and control solutions for sensitive infrastructure.

This marks a defining moment for the Videlio group, confirming its ambition to offer a wider range of solutions that are among the most innovative on the market. The Group's goal is to stay as close as possible to its customers' operational needs and uses by offering them solutions that are easy to use, secure, and effective.

Industrial synergy between two leading players

AGELEC stands out today as the specialist in supervision, control, and visualization solutions dedicated to critical environments, meeting the constant demand for availability and security of sensitive infrastructure. Its control or supervision rooms, security stations, crisis rooms, and command or surveillance centers demonstrate Agelec's recognized experience in meeting these very high standards. This expertise has attracted leading clients.

Videlio and Agelec will work together to strengthen this expertise by combining their operational and commercial resources to give new scope to this activity within the Group. Their ambition is to develop a model capable of combining the best technologies in open architectures that guarantee both security and interoperability.

This project will focus in particular on the development of advanced collaborative incident management solutions, agile and robust architectures with AVoIP, and intelligent video walls. Videlio and Agelec will also work together on today's major challenges, with innovative offerings in AI, cybersecurity, augmented reality, and more.

Xavier Renaud, President of Videlio:

“Agelec is a leader in control rooms, particularly through its mastery of the technological and operational complexities of this type of installation. We are very pleased with this merger, which strengthens Videlio's position as the French leader in specialized high value-added audiovisual integration, while expanding our scope of activity in a market in which we strongly believe. We enthusiastically welcome the Agelec teams and their leader Guillaume Guérin, who has built a solid, innovative company that is virtually indispensable in its ecosystem."

Guillaume Guérin, President of Agelec:

“The energy and human values that drive Videlio were decisive factors in our choice. We share the same vision of audiovisual integration, which brings high standards and value creation for the end customer. Our common conviction is to place usability, ergonomics, and business intelligence above technology. Joining Videlio is obviously an opportunity to take a step forward, but above all, it is an opportunity to amplify our innovation momentum in intelligent and open systems, to better support our customers as they face the constant evolution of their critical challenges."