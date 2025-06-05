Airworthiness Safety Conference 2025: Hear from Experts in Safety Management, Next-gen Safety, and Remote Pilot Systems (London, United Kingdom - October 21, 2025)

Dublin, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Safety in Airworthiness" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





Join leading experts and renowned speakers at an extraordinary global event hosted in London, dedicated to redefining aviation safety standards. This highly anticipated conference is set to become a pivotal meeting point for industry professionals passionate about enhancing safety measures and implementing innovative solutions in aviation.

The conference extends a unique opportunity for participants to engage with distinguished industry leaders and fellow professionals. Attendees will benefit from an environment that fosters in-depth discussions, strategic idea sharing, and substantial networking opportunities, all aimed at advancing the collective knowledge and practice of aviation safety.

The meticulously curated agenda spans a range of critical topics that are shaping the future of aviation safety:

Introduction - A Regulator's view of Safety in Airworthiness: Gain insights into contemporary regulatory frameworks and their impact on safety.

Safety in Part 21 - What is the Industry Seeing?: Discover current industry trends and challenges in maintaining Part 21 compliance.

Measuring Safety in Continuing Airworthiness: Explore methodologies for quantifying and enhancing airworthiness in ongoing operations.

Delivering the Next Generation of Safety Professionals: Discuss strategies for developing the future workforce and leadership in aviation safety.

Influencing Aviation Safety Behaviours and Promoting Wellbeing: Examine approaches to fostering a safety-oriented culture and prioritizing well-being.

Worldwide Safety Management Systems Issues, and How to Solve Them: Address global Safety Management System challenges and innovative solutions.

Remote Pilot Air Systems - Beyond Visual Line of Sight Operations: Investigate advancements and regulatory considerations for remote piloting beyond visual range.

Agenda:

8.45 - Registration & Networking Coffee

9.15 - Opening Remarks

Panagiotis Panagopoulos, CEO & Founder, Aeropodium

Ian Dearing, Chief Surveyor - Airworthiness, 2-REG Aircraft Registry

9.45 - Introduction - A Regulator's View of Safety in Airworthiness

Ian Dearing, Chief Surveyor - Airworthiness, 2-REG Aircraft Registry

10.15 - Safety in Part 21 - What is the Industry Seeing?

Jack Coleman, Initial Airworthiness, Independent Consultant

10.45 - Measuring Safety in Continuing Airworthiness

Paul White, Continuing Airworthiness, Independent Consultant

11.15 - Networking Coffee Break

11.45 - Delivering the Next Generation of Safety Professionals

Nicola Osborne, Director Safety & Compliance, Titan Airways

12.15 - Influencing Aviation Safety Behaviours and Promoting Wellbeing

Sam Lee, Managing Director, Integra Aerospace

12.45 - Networking Lunch Break

13.45 - Worldwide Safety Management Systems Issues, and How to Solve Them

Silas Hays, Safety Management, Independent Consultant

14.30 - Remote Pilot Air Systems - Beyond Visual Line of Sight Operations

Becky Smith, Continuing Airworthiness Manager, National Grid

15.00 - Networking Coffee Break

15.30 - Speakers' Panel Q&A

16.30 - Concluding Remarks

Speakers

