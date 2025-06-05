US Corporate Aviation (Air Taxi) Summit: Engage with Manufacturers, Operators, and Industry Leaders on Business Models, Insights, and Regional Developments (Miami, Florida, US - September 12, 2025)

Dublin, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "12th USCAS US Corporate Aviation Summit" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Embark on a journey of aviation excellence at the 12th USCAS, a distinguished platform tailored for manufacturers, operators, and aviation entities. Engage in strategic discussions, explore cutting-edge technologies, and gain insights into the evolving air taxi market.
- Business Models and Market Insights: Dive into discussions on various business models, gaining nuanced perspectives and comprehensive insights into the US business aviation market.
- Regional Dynamics and Industry Leadership: Uncover regional infrastructure developments shaping the future, tailor-made for leaders in operational excellence, visionary manufacturers, and financial professionals.
- Join the Dialogue: Your participation is not only welcomed but encouraged. Join the 12th USCAS for a dynamic exchange of ideas, collective insight, and industry advancement. Elevate your role in shaping the future of aviation.
Agenda:
8.30 Registration & Networking Coffee
9.00 Welcome Remarks
Panagiotis Panagopoulos, CEO & Founder, Aeropodium
9.10 Topic TBC
Jonathan A. Ewing, Esq., Founding Partner, Aero Law Center
9.40 Part 135 - Legal Considerations for Purchase/Sale Transactions
Forrest Owens, Esq., Principal, The Law Office of L. Forrest Owens
10.10 The Outlook for Fractional Ownership in 2025 and Beyond
Tom Chapman, Chief Experience Officer & Co-Founder, MyFlight Advisor
10.40 Topic TBC
William Herp, CEO, Linear Air
11.10 Networking Coffee Break
11.40 Multi-Owner Structures: From Co-Owned to Fractional
John Copley, Partner, Garofalo Goerlich Hainbach
12.10 Topic TBC
Joe Zulueta, ASA, President, Aeronautical Systems
12.40 Augment your Part 135 Revenue Stream
E. Terry Jaramillo, President & CEO, vonJet Aviation Group
13.10 Networking Lunch Break
14.30 Things you Might not Know about International Operations
Craig (C.A.) Southerland, Chairman, Premium Aviation
15.00 Business Aviation and the IRS Examination Campaign
Michael Kohner, Managing Director, Alvarez & Marsal Tax
15.30 The Importance of Maintenance Records
Larry Hinebaugh, Executive Director, Foundation for Business Aircraft Records Excellence
16.00 100% Electric Cold Jet Propulsion: Enabling Long-Range eVTOL and Fixed-Wing Aviation Solutions
Saul Tarazona, Co-Founder & CEO, eJet Aerospace
16.30 Concluding Remarks
