Yuanbao Inc. Announces First Quarter 2025 Unaudited Financial Results

BEIJING, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yuanbao Inc. (“Yuanbao” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: YB), a leading technology-driven online insurance distributor in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.

First Quarter 2025 Financial and Operational Highlights

Total revenues in the first quarter of 2025 were RMB970.1 million (US$133.7 million), representing a 43.8% increase from RMB674.5 million in the same period of 2024.

in the first quarter of 2025 were RMB970.1 million (US$133.7 million), representing a 43.8% increase from RMB674.5 million in the same period of 2024. Net income in the first quarter of 2025 was RMB295.1 million (US$40.7 million), representing a 122.1% increase from RMB132.9 million in the same period of 2024.

in the first quarter of 2025 was RMB295.1 million (US$40.7 million), representing a 122.1% increase from RMB132.9 million in the same period of 2024. Net income margin in the first quarter of 2025 was 30.4%, compared with 19.7% in the same period of 2024.

in the first quarter of 2025 was 30.4%, compared with 19.7% in the same period of 2024. Net operating cash inflow in the first quarter of 2025 was RMB425.1 million (US$58.6 million).

in the first quarter of 2025 was RMB425.1 million (US$58.6 million). Number of new policies1 in the first quarter of 2025 was 6.8 million, representing a 21.3% increase from 5.6 million in the same period of 2024.



Recent Developments

Leveraging the latest large language model (“LLM”) capabilities: YB Agents . The Company has implemented an intelligent quality inspection Agent, capable of autonomously planning and coordinating multiple inspection tasks. This enables rapid deployment and reuse across complex scenarios, significantly enhancing inspection efficiency. The Company is also developing agents across other operational areas to improve process efficiency. Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) Enhancements . The Company has addressed the limitations of LLMs in processing specialized professional knowledge by integrating a specialized insurance knowledge database with RAG, resulting in more accurate responses to consumer insurance inquiries. Multi-Modal Applications . The Company is implementing multi-modal capabilities to broaden its interaction methods, seamlessly combining text, images, and other data types to promote more convenient and efficient insurance services.

In terms of the Company’s full consumer service cycle engine (recommendation models), as of the end of March, the Company had developed more than 4,700 models capable of analysis across more than 5,100 labels, an increase of 600 models and 1,000 labels from a year ago.



“Achieving our Nasdaq listing marks the most significant strategic milestone in Yuanbao’s growth since our founding in 2019,” said Mr. Rui Fang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Yuanbao. “In the first quarter of 2025, we reported a substantial increase in revenue and net income, with all core operational metrics demonstrating double-digit year-over-year growth. Notably, the number of new policies increased by 21.3% compared with the prior year period. In technology, we continued to upgrade our full consumer service cycle engine and expand large language model applications across the entire business process. These advancements have remarkably enhanced both the efficiency and user experience of post-sale services, particularly in claim processing. As of the end of March, we had developed over 4,700 models capable of analysis across more than 5,100 labels, an increase of 600 models and 1,000 labels from a year ago. These developments have led to more accurate predictions and significantly improved operational efficiency. Looking ahead, we are committed to increasing investment in R&D to better serve evolving consumer needs. We will also focus on optimizing the full consumer service cycle, deepening strategic collaborations with insurance partners, and creating long-term value for shareholders.”

Mr. Ray Wan, Chief Financial Officer of Yuanbao, commented, “We are pleased to report a strong start to 2025, fueled by stellar financial and operational performance in the first quarter. Our total revenues reached a record RMB970.1 million, marking a 43.8% year-over-year increase, underpinned by the strength and efficiency of our engine. Additionally, we continued to improve our profitability, with net income growing 122.1% and net income margin expanding by 10.7 percentage points to 30.4%, compared with the prior year period. These solid results underscore Yuanbao’s leadership in China’s fast-growing online health insurance industry, where we leverage our core technological strengths to pursue growth while maintaining profitability. We remain confident that our healthy financial position and robust cash reserves will support our strategic initiatives, enhance our competitive advantage, and enable us to explore new opportunities for sustainable future growth.”

1 The number of new policies for a given period represents the total number of both short-term and long-term insurance policies purchased by the Company’s insurance consumers during that period.

First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Total Revenues. Total revenues in the first quarter of 2025 were RMB970.1 million (US$133.7 million), representing a 43.8% increase from RMB674.5 million in the same period of 2024. This growth was primarily driven by significant increases in revenues from both insurance distribution services and system services.

Insurance Distribution Services. Revenues from insurance distribution services in the first quarter of 2025 were RMB321.8 million (US$44.3 million), representing a 45.0% increase from RMB221.9 million in the same period of 2024. This growth was mainly due to an increase in the number of policies purchased by insurance consumers on Yuanbao’s platform, partly driven by the Company’s enhanced targeted marketing efforts.

System Services. Revenues from system services in the first quarter of 2025 were RMB647.0 million (US$89.2 million), representing a 43.2% increase from RMB451.7 million in the same period of 2024. This growth was primarily driven by the Company’s enhanced ability to provide partnered insurance carriers more effective marketing services and accurate analytics services, enabled by the Company’s continuously improving full consumer service cycle engine. Additionally, the increase was attributable to an expanded provision of system services to both existing and newly acquired partnered insurance carriers.

Others. Revenues from other services in the first quarter of 2025 were RMB1.3 million (US$0.2 million), representing a 27.8% increase from RMB1.0 million in the same period of 2024.

Total Operating Costs and Expenses. Total operating costs and expenses in the first quarter of 2025 were RMB680.6 million (US$93.8 million), representing a 24.1% increase from RMB548.6 million in the same period of 2024.

Operations and Support Expenses. Operations and support expenses in the first quarter of 2025 were RMB44.8 million (US$6.2 million), representing a 16.8% increase from RMB38.3 million in the same period of 2024. This increase was primarily driven by business growth.

Selling and Marketing Expenses. Selling and marketing expenses in the first quarter of 2025 were RMB493.2 million (US$68.0 million), representing a 15.0% increase from RMB428.9 million in the same period of 2024. This increase was primarily due to enhanced efforts to attract new consumers and retain existing consumers.

General and Administrative Expenses. General and administrative expenses in the first quarter of 2025 were RMB66.6 million (US$9.2 million), representing a 50.7% increase from RMB44.2 million in the same period of 2024. This increase was primarily due to higher salary and benefits expenses.

Research and Development Expenses. Research and development expenses in the first quarter of 2025 were RMB76.1 million (US$10.5 million), representing a 104.5% increase from RMB37.2 million in the same period of 2024. This increase was primarily due to intensified research and development efforts and an expansion in R&D personnel, aimed at reinforcing the Company’s leadership position as a technology-driven online insurance distributor.

Investment Income. Investment income in the first quarter of 2025 was RMB6.9 million (US$0.9 million), compared with RMB0.1 million in the same period of 2024. This growth was primarily due to higher gains from short-term investments.

Net Income and Net Income Margin. Net income in the first quarter of 2025 was RMB295.1 million (US$40.7 million), representing a 122.1% increase from RMB132.9 million in the same period of 2024. Net income margin in the first quarter of 2025 was 30.4%, compared with 19.7% in the same period of 2024.

Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income2 and Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income Margin. Non-GAAP adjusted net income in the first quarter of 2025 was RMB312.2 million (US$43.0 million), representing a 103.2% increase from RMB153.6 million in the same period of 2024. Non-GAAP adjusted net income margin in the first quarter of 2025 was 32.2%, compared with 22.8% in the same period of 2024.

Basic and Diluted Net Income per ADS.3 Basic net income per ADS in the first quarter of 2025 was RMB17.87 (US$2.46), compared with RMB4.97 in the same period of 2024. Diluted net income per ADS in the first quarter of 2025 was RMB6.46 (US$0.89), compared with RMB2.95 in the same period of 2024.

Cash Position and Cash Flow

As of March 31, 2025, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, time deposits, restricted cash and short-term investments of RMB2.77 billion (US$381.3 million), compared with RMB2.34 billion as of December 31, 2024.

In the first quarter of 2025, net cash provided by operating activities was RMB425.1 million (US$58.6 million).

2 Non-GAAP adjusted net income is defined as net income excluding share-based compensation expenses. See “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measure” and “Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” at the end of this press release.

3 Each ADS represents six of the Company’s Class A ordinary shares, par value US$0.0001 per share.

Exchange Rate

This announcement contains translations of certain Renminbi (“RMB”) amounts into U.S. dollars (“US$”) at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to US$ were made at a rate of RMB7.2567 to US$1.00, the exchange rate in effect as of March 31, 2025, as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. The Company makes no representation that any RMB or US$ amounts could have been, or could be, converted into US$ or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate, or at all.

Conference Call

The Company’s management will hold an earnings conference call at 8:00 A.M. U.S. Eastern Time on June 5, 2025 or 8:00 P.M. Beijing Time to discuss its financial results and operating performance for the first quarter of 2025.

About Yuanbao Inc.

Yuanbao Inc. is a leading technology-driven online insurance distributor in China, committed to protecting health and well-being through innovative technology. Leveraging its proprietary consumer service cycle engine and advanced technologies, Yuanbao delivers customized insurance solutions from its partnered insurance carriers to over ten million insurance consumers throughout the entire insurance lifecycle, ranging from personalized recommendations to post-sales services. Through deep collaboration with insurance carriers and the use of data-driven insights, Yuanbao empowers carriers to tailor flagship products, enhances consumer engagement, and drives scalable and efficient distribution.

For more information, please visit: ir.yb-inc.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The unaudited condensed consolidated financial information is prepared in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“U.S. GAAP”).

The Company uses non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted net income and adjusted net income margin, in evaluating the Company’s operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes. Adjusted net income represents net income excluding share-based compensation expense, and adjusted net income margin represents adjusted net income as a percentage of revenue. Such adjustments have no impact on income tax.

The non-GAAP financial measures are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP methods of accounting and reporting used by other companies. The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as an analytical tool and when assessing the Company’s operating performance, investors should not consider it in isolation. The Company encourages investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure. Adjusted net income presented here may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Other companies may calculate similarly titled measures differently, limiting their usefulness as a comparative measure to the Company’s data.

For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned “Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” set forth at the end of this press release.

Safe Harbor Statement

YUANBAO INC.

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data) As of December 31,

2024 As of March 31, 2025 RMB RMB USD ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 1,904,674 2,236,013 308,131 Time deposits 80,000 80,000 11,024 Restricted cash 15,000 15,000 2,067 Short-term investments 336,217 435,708 60,042 Accounts receivable, net 260,958 332,586 45,832 Prepayments and other current assets, net 75,964 44,991 6,200 Total current assets 2,672,813 3,144,298 433,296 Non-current assets: Property and equipment, net 4,896 5,087 701 Intangible assets, net 58,049 58,026 7,996 Right-of-use assets 19,335 16,171 2,228 Deferred tax assets, net 6,936 7,045 971 Other non-current assets, net 17,611 17,611 2,427 Total non-current assets 106,827 103,940 14,323 TOTAL ASSETS 2,779,640 3,248,238 447,619 LIABILITIES Current liabilities: Accounts payable 10,676 20,730 2,857 Contract liabilities 117,649 95,405 13,147 Salary and welfare payable 160,690 159,426 21,969 Taxes payable 51,359 51,173 7,052 Current lease liabilities 13,447 13,548 1,867 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 586,990 758,236 104,487 Total current liabilities 940,811 1,098,518 151,379 Non-current liabilities: Non-current lease liabilities 5,714 2,297 317 Deferred tax liabilities, net 46,030 48,473 6,680 Total non-current liabilities 51,744 50,770 6,997 TOTAL LIABILITIES 992,555 1,149,288 158,376







YUANBAO INC.

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (CONTINUED)

(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data) As of December 31,

2024 As of March 31, 2025 RMB RMB USD MEZZANINE EQUITY: Series Seed convertible redeemable preferred

shares (US$0.0001 par value; 30,769,231 and

30,769,231 shares authorized, issued

and outstanding as of December 31, 2024

and March 31, 2025, respectively) 692,051 695,316 95,817 Series Angel convertible redeemable

preferred shares (US$0.0001 par value;

21,978,022 and 21,978,022 shares

authorized, issued and outstanding as of

December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2025,

respectively) 495,921 497,729 68,589 Series B convertible redeemable preferred

shares (US$0.0001 par value; 45,315,510

and 45,315,510 shares authorized, issued

and outstanding as of December 31, 2024

and March 31, 2025, respectively) 1,028,888 1,027,703 141,621 Series C-1 convertible redeemable preferred

shares (US$0.0001 par value; 37,373,616

and 37,373,616 shares authorized, issued

and outstanding as of December 31, 2024

and March 31, 2025, respectively) 851,362 833,372 114,842 Series C-2 convertible redeemable preferred

shares (US$0.0001 par value; 15,650,202

and 15,650,202 shares authorized, issued

and outstanding as of December 31, 2024

and March 31, 2025, respectively) 352,660 345,176 47,567 TOTAL MEZZANINE EQUITY 3,420,882 3,399,296 468,436 SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT: Ordinary shares (US$0.0001 par value,

348,913,419 and 348,913,419 shares

authorized, 106,994,625 and 106,994,625

shares issued, 106,994,625 and

106,994,625 shares outstanding as of

December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2025,

respectively) 71 71 10 Additional paid-in capital 198,664 215,743 29,730 Statutory reserves 80,975 80,975 11,159 Accumulated deficit (1,932,128 ) (1,615,440 ) (222,614 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 18,621 18,305 2,522 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT (1,633,797 ) (1,300,346 ) (179,193 ) TOTAL LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT 2,779,640 3,248,238 447,619







YUANBAO INC.

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(All amounts in thousands, except for share, per share data, ADS and per ADS data) For the three months ended,

March 31, 2024 March 31, 2025

RMB RMB USD Revenues 674,536 970,056 133,677 Operating costs and expenses*: Operations and support (38,332 ) (44,756 ) (6,168 ) Selling and marketing expenses (428,867 ) (493,150 ) (67,958 ) General and administrative expenses (44,211 ) (66,640 ) (9,183 ) Research and development expenses (37,212 ) (76,098 ) (10,487 ) Total operating costs and expenses (548,622 ) (680,644 ) (93,796 ) Other income: Interest income 6,017 5,228 720 Exchange gains/(loss) 34 (138 ) (19 ) Investment income 142 6,879 948 Others, net 791 439 60 Income before income taxes 132,898 301,820 41,590 Income tax expenses (47 ) (6,718 ) (926 ) Net income 132,851 295,102 40,664 Accretion to preferred shares redemption value (64,607 ) 21,586 2,975 Net income attributable to Yuanbao Inc.’s ordinary shareholders 68,244 316,688 43,639 Net income 132,851 295,102 40,664 Other comprehensive income/(loss): Foreign currency translation adjustments 396 (316 ) (44 ) Total comprehensive income 133,247 294,786 40,620 Accretion to preferred shares redemption value (64,607 ) 21,586 2,975 Comprehensive income attributable to Yuanbao Inc.’s ordinary shareholders 68,640 316,372 43,595 Net income per share attributable to Yuanbao Inc.’s ordinary shareholders Basic 0.83 2.98 0.41 Diluted 0.49 1.08 0.15 Net income per ADS attributable to Yuanbao Inc.’s ordinary shareholders Basic 4.97 17.87 2.46 Diluted 2.95 6.46 0.89 Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing net income per share Basic 82,325,900 106,358,492 106,358,492 Diluted 270,332,095 273,915,113 273,915,113

*Share-based compensation expenses are included in the operating costs and expenses as follows：





For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 March 31, 2025 RMB RMB USD Operations and support - (11 ) (2 ) Selling and marketing expenses (4,626 ) (3,730 ) (514 ) General and administrative expenses (12,105 ) (8,437 ) (1,163 ) Research and development expenses (4,067 ) (4,901 ) (675 ) Total (20,798 ) (17,079 ) (2,354 )

**Each ADS represents six ordinary shares.



