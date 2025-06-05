Kuwait Construction Industry Report 2025: Output to Record an AAGR of 5.1% During 2026-2029, Driven by Investments in Renewable Energy, Transport, and Oil and Gas Projects

Dublin, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Kuwait Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2029 (H1 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Kuwait's construction industry to grow by 4.5% in real terms in 2025, supported by government investment in the oil and gas sector to boost production and investment in the infrastructure sector.

In the short term, growth will be boosted by planned expenditure under the Fiscal Year (FY) 2025-26 Budget (1st April 2025 to 31st March 2026), which was approved in March 2025. The budget earmarked capital expenditure of KWD1.8 billion ($5.9 billion) and outlined investments in infrastructure and energy with a total allocation of KWD1.5 billion ($4.9 billion) for the construction and maintenance of several projects. The government has allocated substantial funds for key initiatives.

Additionally, in March 2025, the government issued a new law setting the public debt ceiling at KWD30 billion ($97.6 billion), aligning with the Vision 2035 program. The program aims to transform the country into a financial and commercial hub by 2035. This vision focuses on diversifying the development of the economy focusing on oil and gas, infrastructure and improving social development.



The construction industry in Kuwait is expected to record an annual average growth rate of 5.1% between 2026 to 2029, supported by investments in renewable energy, transport, and oil and gas projects, coupled with government's plan to increase the share of renewable generation to 30% by 2030 and 50% by 2050, compared to 0.6% in 2023 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060.

In 2024, the Minister of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy approved Kuwait Strategy for Energy and Renewable Energy Projects 2030-2050. In the Strategy, Kuwait is targeting for a combined renewable energy generation capacity of 22.1GW by 2030, of as part of its comprehensive 20-year strategy concluding in 2050. Kuwait is committed to attain carbon neutrality by 2060.

