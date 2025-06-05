Sweden Construction Industry Report 2025: Output to Record an AAGR of 4.2% During 2026-2029, Driven by Investments in Electricity Transmission, and Renewable Energy Projects

Dublin, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sweden Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2029 (H1 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The construction industry in Sweden is expected to decline in real terms by 2.6% in 2025, owing to a downturn caused by elevated construction material costs, falling building permits, and rising energy prices.

Residential construction sector remains the most affected, owing to low investor confidence, with significant year-on-year (YoY) declines in building permits. According to Statistiska Central Byran (SCB), the average construction production value index declined by 4.9% YoY in 2024. Furthermore, the total number of building permits approved fell by 3.2% YoY in 2024, with the number of permits approved for residential buildings declining by 5% YoY during the same period, according to SCB.

The challenging economic climate is anticipated to lead to delays, cancellations, and cost overruns in several major construction projects across the country. Notably, the Swedish battery developer Northvolt filed for bankruptcy, in March 2025, after the government withheld SEK16 billion ($1.5 billion) in planned funding due to economic concerns. Similarly, in April 2025, two contracts under the East Link railway project, covering 60km of double-track lines, bridges, tunnels, and a new transport hub, were cancelled due to budget overruns.



The construction industry is expected to recover in 2026 and record an average annual rate of 4.2% from 2026 to 2029, driven by investments in electricity transmission, and renewable energy projects. The government aims to produce 65% of its electricity from renewable sources by 2030 and achieve 100% renewable electricity by 2040.

Moreover, as part of the Grid Development Plan for 2024-2033, launched by Sweden's state-owned electricity transmission operator Svenska kraftnat, in February 2024, several investments will be made to enhance and modernise the national energy infrastructure.

Scope

Historical (2020-2024) and forecast (2025-2029) valuations of the construction industry in Sweden, featuring details of key growth drivers.

Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline.

Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

Reasons to Buy

Identify and evaluate market opportunities using our standardized valuation and forecasting methodologies

Assess market growth potential at a micro-level with over 600 time-series data forecasts

Understand the latest industry and market trends

Formulate and validate business strategies using the analyst's critical and actionable insight

Assess business risks, including cost, regulatory and competitive pressures

Evaluate competitive risk and success factors

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Construction Industry: At-a-Glance



3 Context

3.1 Economic Performance

3.2 Political Environment and Policy

3.3 Demographics

3.4 Risk Profile



4 Construction Outlook

4.1 All Construction

Outlook

Latest news and developments

Construction Projects Momentum Index

4.2 Commercial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.3 Industrial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.4 Infrastructure Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.5 Energy and Utilities Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.6 Institutional Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.7 Residential Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

5 Key Industry Participants

5.1 Contractors

5.2 Consultants



6 Construction Market Data



7 Appendix



