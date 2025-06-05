K92 Mining Announces Expansion of Near-Mine Infrastructure Dilatant Zone, High-Grade Zone Extensions and Potential New High-Grade Zone Along Strike

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- K92 Mining Inc. (“K92” or the “Company”) (TSX: KNT; OTCQX: KNTNF) is pleased to announce its latest high-grade results from the ongoing surface and underground diamond drilling of the Kora, Kora South, Judd and Judd South deposits in addition to the Kora and Judd Deeps targets at the Kainantu Gold Mine in Papua New Guinea.

  • Multiple high-grade intersections with broadening widths, referred to as dilatant zones, recorded at Kora’s K2 Vein. The intersections have extended the interpreted dilatant zone up-dip from the area defined in late-2024 (see Dec 3, 2024 press release). Importantly, this dilatant zone is near mine infrastructure, located approximately 100 metres from current underground workings, further expanding the potential for bulk mining near-term. The intersections were also in an area previously interpreted to be narrow vein in the mineral resource estimate (September 12, 2023 effective date, “2023 MRE”), while also recording high-grade intersections.
    • Dilatant zone highlights from the K2 Vein include:
      • KMDD0844: 12.80 m at 31.89 g/t gold equivalent (“AuEq”) (25.97 g/t Au, 58 g/t Ag, 3.35% Cu)(1,2)
      • KMDD0843: 10.10 m at 16.29 g/t AuEq (14.01 g/t Au, 82 g/t Ag, 0.84% Cu)
    • Previously reported dilatant zone intersections down-dip of the above, highlights include(3):
      • KMDD0752: 13.50 m at 19.02 g/t AuEq (14.93 g/t Au, 199 g/t Ag, 1.00% Cu)
      • KMDD0746: 14.40 m at 12.09 g/t AuEq (9.58 g/t Au, 54 g/t Ag, 1.15% Cu)
      • KMDD0709: 12.14 m at 5.97 g/t AuEq (4.73 g/t Au, 7 g/t Ag, 0.72% Cu)
      • KMDD0751: 9.50 m at 7.00 g/t AuEq (2.26 g/t Au, 42 g/t Ag, 2.63% Cu)
  • High-grade zones within Kora’s K1 and K2 veins continue to be extended up-dip from the main mine, recording multiple intersections exceeding resource model grades, including:
    • K2 Vein high-grade extension up-dip from main underground mining area:
      • KMDD0845: 12.30 m at 18.58 g/t AuEq (18.14 g/t Au, 23 g/t Ag, 0.11% Cu)
      • KMDD0830: 7.17 m at 39.50 g/t AuEq (37.93 g/t Au, 69 g/t Ag, 0.50% Cu)
      • KMDD0847: 4.00 m at 43.89 g/t AuEq (39.23 g/t Au, 72 g/t Ag, 2.44% Cu)
    • K1 Vein high-grade extension up-dip from main underground mining area:
      • KMDD0847: 4.08 m at 30.95 g/t AuEq (30.29 g/t Au, 30 g/t Ag, 0.21% Cu)
      • KMDD0828: 2.80 m at 28.67 g/t AuEq (27.91 g/t Au, 18 g/t Ag, 0.36% Cu)
  • High-grade copper zone delineated to the south at the K2 Vein over a +300-metre vertical extent from the latest drilling results, with many intersections exceeding 2023 MRE AuEq grades.
    • K2 Vein high-grade copper intersection highlights include:
      • KMDD0865: 10.05 m at 12.25 g/t AuEq (0.97 g/t Au, 84 g/t Ag, 6.58% Cu)
      • KMDD0832: 21.86 m at 8.56 g/t AuEq (4.05 g/t Au, 41 g/t Ag, 2.58% Cu)
      • KMDD0771: 11.70 m at 15.85 g/t AuEq (7.43 g/t Au, 162 g/t Ag, 4.17% Cu)
      • KMDD0770: 14.50 m at 9.22 g/t AuEq (0.47 g/t Au, 47 g/t Ag, 5.24% Cu)
      • KMDD0826: 10.50 m at 9.19 g/t AuEq (4.58 g/t Au, 44 g/t Ag, 2.61% Cu)
      • KMDD0829: 10.60 m at 11.51 g/t AuEq (2.28 g/t Au, 87 g/t Ag, 5.26% Cu)
      • KMDD0835: 4.00 m at 5.70 g/t AuEq (0.54 g/t Au, 26 g/t Ag, 3.10% Cu)
      • KMDD0836: 4.14 m at 6.40 g/t AuEq (0.47 g/t Au, 37 g/t Ag, 3.52% Cu)
    • K1 Vein also recorded multiple high-grade copper intersections to the south, either outside of the 2023 MRE or at higher than 2023 MRE grades. Highlights include:
      • KMDD0825: 26.15m at 20.22 g/t AuEq (7.32 g/t Au, 165 g/t Ag, 7.01% Cu)
      • KMDD0770: 10.60 m at 5.14 g/t AuEq (0.40 g/t Au, 38 g/t Ag, 2.74% Cu)
      • KMDD0865: 4.10 m at 12.49 g/t AuEq (0.63 g/t Au, 69 g/t Ag, 7.06% Cu)
  • Potential northern high-grade zone identified at the K1 Vein outside of the 2023 MRE and near-mine infrastructure. Highlights include:
    • KMDD0848: 3.90 m at 16.55 g/t AuEq (16.41 g/t Au, 5 g/t Ag, 0.05% Cu)
    • KMDD0823: 6.00 m at 6.25 g/t AuEq (6.17 g/t Au, 4 g/t Ag, 0.02% Cu)
    • KMDD0837: 2.40 m at 8.04 g/t AuEq (7.23 g/t Au, 6 g/t Ag, 0.47% Cu)
  • Multiple high-grade intersections recorded at Judd’s J1 Vein, continuing to extend high-grade mineralization up-dip from the main mine and extending high-grade intersections below the main mine.
    • J1 Vein intersections extending high-grade mineralization above the main mine include:
      • JDD0221: 6.10 m at 20.03 g/t AuEq (19.02 g/t Au, 7 g/t Ag, 0.59% Cu)
      • JDD0273: 3.66 m at 17.48 g/t AuEq (12.94 g/t Au, 57 g/t Ag, 2.48% Cu)
      • JDD0269: 1.70 m at 21.62 g/t AuEq (19.95 g/t Au, 19 g/t Ag, 0.93% Cu)
    • J1 Vein intersections extending high-grade mineralization below the main mine include:
      • JDD0279: 6.10 m at 11.99 g/t AuEq (8.80 g/t Au, 41 g/t Ag, 1.74% Cu)
      • JDD0294: 2.20 m at 16.13 g/t AuEq (10.00 g/t Au, 109 g/t Ag, 3.11% Cu)

Notes
(1) Drill highlights presented above are core lengths (not true widths).
(2) Gold equivalent exploration results are calculated using longer-term commodity prices with a copper price of US$4.50/lb, a silver price of US$27.50/oz and a gold price of US$2,000/oz. The following recoveries were applied in-line with the Updated Definitive Feasibility Study: Au – 92.6%, Cu – 94.0%, and; Ag – 78.0%.
(3) See December 3, 2024 press release; K92 Mining Announces Multiple New Near-Mine Infrastructure Dilatant Zones Identified and High-Grade Zones Extended.

John Lewins, K92 Chief Executive Officer and Director, stated, “The latest drilling results at Kora and Judd further reinforce the substantial potential for high-grade resource growth at Kainantu. At Kora’s K2 Vein, drilling has significantly expanded the previously interpreted dilatant zone up-dip, returning broad, high-grade intercepts in areas previously interpreted as narrow vein. Importantly, this dilatant zone is located near mine infrastructure, offering meaningful near-term bulk mining potential to support the Stage 3 Expansion ramp-up.

Drilling has also continued to extend high-grade mineralization in multiple areas, with many intersections recording grades well above the 2023 mineral resource estimate at the K1, K2 and J1 veins in addition to defining a potential new high-grade zone at K1 to the north. At K2, to the south towards the A1 Porphyry, a significant high-grade copper zone with a vertical extent of over 300 metres has also been delineated – plans are in place to continue to expand this zone at higher drill density.

Regionally, our program continues to ramp-up, with plans to have five rigs operating at Arakompa in the coming weeks. We are also expanding our drill fleet further, with two additional surface drill rigs on order. We look forward to providing further updates in due course.”

The results for the latest 90 diamond drill holes completed from surface and underground are summarized in the tables below. The results continue to demonstrate the high-grade, continuity and expansion potential of the Kora-Kora South and Judd-Judd South vein systems. Intersections largely focused on increasing drill density vertically while also targeting resource extension along strike to the south and north.

All drill holes at Kora-Kora South (including Kora Deeps) intersected mineralization, with 24 intersections exceeding 10 g/t AuEq and 65 intersections exceeding 5 g/t AuEq.

At Judd-Judd South (including Judd Deeps), all drill holes intersected mineralization, with 12 intersections exceeding 10 g/t AuEq and 21 intersections exceeding 5 g/t AuEq.

Figures

Long sections of K1, K2, and J1 showing the location of the latest drill holes are provided in Figures 1, 2, and 3, respectively.

A long section showing Kora drilling to date is provided in Figure 4.

A long section showing Judd drilling to date is provided in Figure 5.

Core photographs from drill holes KMDD0830 and KMDD0777 are provided in Figure 6 and Figure 7, respectively.

Table 1
Kainantu Gold Mine – Significant Intercepts from Kora Underground Diamond Drilling

Hole IDFrom
(m)		To
(m)		Interval
(m)		True width
(m)		Gold
g/t		Silver
g/t		Copper
%		Gold EqVein
KMDD0768A134.95142.57.554.693.1510.063.26K1
KMDD0768A144.55147.32.751.712.750.092.9KL
KMDD076913.1513.550.40.2220.541676.2732.29 
KMDD0769122.37125.082.711.522.1671.013.82K1
KMDD0769126134.58.54.750.3272.194.05K2
KMDD0770142.415310.64.830.4382.745.14K1
KMDD0770155.9170.414.56.630.47475.249.22K2
KMDD0771161710.923.91130.014.08 
KMDD077158.37011.710.867.431624.1715.85K2
KMDD0771192.37192.770.40.370.63513.646.92 
KMDD0771209.32100.70.650.21232.414.25 
KMDD0771217217.50.50.460.91242.515.12 
KMDD0771300.23300.580.350.310.14202.724.63 
KMDD0771310310.430.430.381.26180.31.94 
KMDD0771325.8326.130.330.290.4412.484.34 
KMDD0771344.5345.10.60.5322.02200.4322.93 
KMDD0771437.6438.30.70.621.9630.713.74KA2
KMDD0771522.8523.60.80.714.0120.184.32KA1
KMDD077617717921.150.0920.030.15J1
KMDD0776228.62301.41.219.6470.8921.11 
KMDD077623523942.731.22251.363.64 
KMDD0776294302.88.88.321.0280.762.31K2
KMDD0777332.3335.53.22.331.39360.853.14K1
KMDD0777417418.351.350.9714.381475.0423.97K2
KMDD0777477.4481.333.932.872.03800.273.37K2HW
KMDD07804245.83.83.431.14121.093K2
KMDD078060.87312.211.052.08150.312.75K3
KMDD0780194.9197.52.62.391.0580.331.66 
KMDD0780245.92471.11.012.29250.843.89 
KMDD0780503.7505.421.721.546.3880.056.54KA2
KMDD0780612615.733.733.341.0570.592.06KA1
KMDD078074274421.779140.069.25 
KMDD0780831833.042.041.798.45150.389.21 
KMDD0780860.38861.961.581.383.19423.419.02 
KMDD078399.1100.81.71.174.0250.094.22J1L
KMDD078312913232.043.2320.063.36J1
KMDD0783148.2148.640.440.310.1110.0110.14 
KMDD0783158.7160.41.71.162.39110.733.66 
KMDD078320320853.451.7941.464.12K1
KMDD0783215.65223.277.625.262.24271.234.48K2
KMDD0784130.31321.71.233.2330.243.64K1
KMDD0784135141.56.54.72.7170.183.08KL
KMDD0784167.38171.74.323.141.17210.361.98K2
KMDD0800129.4134.965.564.694.3240.174.62K1
KMDD0800135.9140.954.221.3940.11.59KL2
KMDD0800214.15215.10.950.610.27231.052.19K2
KMDD0801115.45117.62.151.925.9370.046.07K1FW
KMDD0801123.851306.155.496.8510.127.05K1
KMDD0802123.6129.45.85.039.3830.029.45K1
KMDD080511912564.26.62121.759.51K1
KMDD0805136.41414.63.831.23121.193.24K2
KMDD0805161162.231.231.032.1162.035.45K3
KMDD080695.9496.50.560.472.5710.012.6 
KMDD0806117.65119.141.491.241.1782.224.75 
KMDD0806125.26131.46.145.111.3771.684.08K1
KMDD0806134.53140.275.744.790.7640.611.77K2
KMDD0806151152.91.91.591.18510.893.16 
KMDD0806158.1159.41.31.090.21153.916.51K2HW
KMDD0806172172.50.50.420.33253.696.4K3
KMDD080732.833.10.30.242.0560.522.93K1FW
KMDD080738.841.22.41.928.65120.719.91K1
KMDD080745.546.40.90.7211.35101.1213.22KL
KMDD080752.0555.23.152.522.44291.435.02K2
KMDD080770.7573.83.052.441.52190.161.99K3
KMDD0807198.2198.60.40.328.4181.3810.77 
KMDD0807206.5209.42.92.321.63180.672.88 
KMDD0807272.7273.60.90.672.4460.292.97 
KMDD0807389.8390.30.50.371.7830.021.85 
KMDD0807492.4496.84.43.261.3720.071.49KA2
KMDD0807575.4576.060.660.492.06302.09 
KMDD0807596596.80.80.591.0750.081.25 
KMDD0807603.13605.842.712.012.3440.122.58 
KMDD0807622.8623.180.380.281.1860.021.28 
KMDD0807673.84681.317.475.530.7110.10.89KA1
KMDD0807735.96736.360.40.31.81140.442.66 
KMDD0807754.36754.70.340.250.59212.434.64 
KMDD0808273283105.351.3950.241.83J1
KMDD0808296.7299.32.61.44.4260.45.12J1HW
KMDD0808347.6350.122.521.561.4150.92.87K1
KMDD0808399.7406.857.155.570.1920.130.41K2
KMDD0808445449.274.272.740.84170.271.47K3
KMDD0809281.80283.101.300.5113.0760.0613.24J1N
KMDD0809308.15308.400.250.100.3094.477.41 
KMDD0809313.50326.4012.905.090.79162.204.43J1L
KMDD0809336.95351.1014.155.683.2250.443.97J1
KMDD0809383.00385.002.000.921.1730.201.51K1
KMDD0809485.95486.400.450.222.44120.192.87 
KMDD0809576.10577.201.100.572.10190.553.18K2
KMDD081017317964.572.3770.242.83K1
KMDD081018218753.816.91210.497.91KL
KMDD081019219753.821.27793.497.65K2
KMDD0811120.66122.451.791.623.16191.295.4K1
KMDD0811128.91356.15.513.49281.926.82K2
KMDD0811147.541502.462.236.141391.279.75K3
KMDD0812101.9110.18.26.176.67100.767.98K1
KMDD0812110.9113.72.82.781.05140.762.4KL
KMDD0812115128.613.66.652.15130.453.01K2
KMDD0812130.77132.211.446.090.32212.925.14K3
KMDD0814113.812410.29.20.4310.070.55K1
KMDD0815123.55128.95.354.560.7530.481.54K1
KMDD0815138.5150.6512.1510.763.31191.455.79KL2
KMDD081516216532.661.87510.643.45K2
KMDD0816126.85134.77.857.162.29251.925.58K1
KMDD0816151.7158.36.66.022.26220.63.45K2
KMDD0821120.63123.12.472.147.06210.227.65K1
KMDD0821134.7139.735.034.354.99611.868.61K2
KMDD0821148.8151.332.532.190.38192.073.84K3
KMDD0822138.14146.38.166.163.0640.153.34K1
KMDD0822148.2150.32.11.581.6360.151.95KL
KMDD0822155157.32.31.730.53160.691.78K2
KMDD082217117321.510.34110.481.21K3
KMDD082386.75892.251.311.12241.243.34 
KMDD082314214863.576.1740.026.25K1
KMDD0824146156105.720.5610.130.77K1
KMDD0825200.621110.43.641.25391.373.84K2
KMDD0825166.21192.3626.159.267.321657.0120.22K1
KMDD0826200.22054.81.420.31241.643.15K1
KMDD0826223233.510.53.134.58442.619.19K2
KMDD0826319.6320.20.60.21.22170.11.58K3
KMDD0826362.4363.10.70.212.32292.977.31 
KMDD0826370.25370.650.40.1210.36130.0110.52 
KMDD0827151155.434.433.152.2160.232.74K2
KMDD0827139142.123.122.213.421072.438.46K1
KMDD0828147.7150.52.82.0527.91180.3628.67K1
KMDD0828156.25161.45.153.782.97150.493.92K2
KMDD0829207.4208.51.10.265.2740.115.48 
KMDD0829216.5217.61.10.260.28192.244.01 
KMDD0829233.55234.10.550.130.37755.569.95 
KMDD0829252.2262.810.62.532.28875.2611.51K2
KMDD0829274.25276.211.960.477.9650.188.3K2HW
KMDD0830154.34156.942.61.794.2920.24.63K1
KMDD0830161.55168.727.174.9537.93690.539.5K2
KMDD0830189.081900.920.641.54181.674.36K3
KMDD0831146.5147.510.642.4760.413.18 
KMDD0831165.06167.12.041.31.720.482.48K1
KMDD0831173.3718511.637.423.7660.224.18K2
KMDD083270.8721.21.050.33162.524.47KL
KMDD083274.6496.521.8619.194.05412.588.56K2
KMDD0832123.3123.80.50.441.06505.289.91 
KMDD083384.6785.060.390.31.1330.071.27 
KMDD083387.187.450.350.271.260.31.74 
KMDD0833114.251172.752.090.4930.250.93K1
KMDD083317617932.377.0250.177.34K2
KMDD0834127.2134.347.144.832.0340.012.1K1
KMDD083570.95732.051.820.5750.51.4 
KMDD0835798343.550.54263.15.7K2
KMDD083620.2220.450.230.151.26150.692.52 
KMDD083624.1250.90.60.38494.327.71 
KMDD0836454721.326.3320.016.36K1FW
KMDD083692.396.444.142.670.47373.526.4K2
KMDD083776.977.340.440.312.23230.112.67 
KMDD0837122.61252.41.737.2360.478.04K1
KMDD0837131.6132.610.724.89333.0710.08KL
KMDD0838113120.037.035.360.9380.41.64K1
KMDD0838222.42222.850.430.339.651011.9613.89K3
KMDD0839100.16103.283.122.160.3420.080.49 
KMDD0839113.71151.30.911.0130.221.38K1
KMDD0840858610.741.1310.061.24 
KMDD0840919210.742.430.132.64K1FW
KMDD0841106.33111.274.944.481.920.682.98K1
KMDD084112513274.795.17460.466.43K2
KMDD084113213865.461.03150.351.74K3
KMDD0842106.9108.151.251.033.7810.113.97K1HW
KMDD0842115.8121.96.15.010.8530.551.74K1
KMDD0842128.12128.440.320.268.3610.028.4 
KMDD0842132.12132.970.850.72.19216.3712.41KL
KMDD0842142.9145.62.72.1815.22271.4520.1K2
KMDD0843103.75104.7510.746.05192.219.73 
KMDD0843116.4117.20.80.590.1572.093.5 
KMDD0843124.3124.750.450.3322.43243.9628.91K1HW
KMDD0843133.9137.23.32.4521.58143.2126.78K1
KMDD0843159.917010.17.4914.01820.8416.29K2
KMDD0844158.45159.350.90.20.9161.863.9K1FW
KMDD0844167.9170.732.831.850.8972.595.03K1
KMDD0844184.3197.112.88.3325.97583.3531.89K2
KMDD0845153.3159.96.64.230.74100.521.67K1
KMDD0845167179.312.37.9218.14230.1118.58K2
KMDD0846170.46173.42.941.661.8440.222.23K1FW
KMDD0846186.65193.77.0542.13180.883.72K1
KMDD0846196.82069.25.221.5290.572.53K2
KMDD0847168.71712.31.280.9961.092.76 
KMDD0847201.96206.044.082.2830.29300.2130.95K1
KMDD0847206.04210.0442.2339.23722.4443.89K2
KMDD084878.6580.441.791.31.8430.112.05 
KMDD084882.183.110.731.0410.11.21 
KMDD0848115.85119.753.92.8416.4150.0516.55K1
KMDD0848124.4125.30.90.651.8920.062.01 
KMDD0848126.051270.950.691.6610.011.69 
KMDD0848176.81825.23.841.0380.111.3K2
KMDD084921.9242.10.935.04105.06 
KMDD084933.55340.450.22.02300.262.78 
KMDD084968.7569.50.750.332.02781.545.34K1FW
KMDD084987.4587.750.30.131.75130.162.16 
KMDD0849119.25126.37.053.080.48212.945.32K2
KMDD085014615482.350.55101.53.01K1
KMDD085017818351.420.1570.260.63K2
KMDD0851113.551140.450.114.881025.7815.11K1FW
KMDD085113313410.250.5192.845.17 
KMDD0851156.651614.351.110.66200.171.17K1
KMDD085120721030.780.14101.642.83K2
KMDD0851326.6328.31.70.471.62330.262.42K3
KMDD0851335.75336.7510.282.19140.142.57 
KMDD0852245.8250.44.60.862.34242.847.06K1
KMDD0852250.4255.755.3510.2360.170.57K2
KMDD0852245.8250.44.60.862.34242.847.06K1
KMDD0852250.4255.755.3510.2360.170.57K2
KMDD085311912232.280.4940.371.11K1
KMDD085317117432.30.7650.131.01K2
KMDD085571.575.74.23.353.43160.594.55K1FW
KMDD0855111.171142.832.260.3930.280.88K1
KMDD0855175.751782.251.851.2210.141.46K2
KMDD0859272810.481.2260.11.45 
KMDD08595656.40.40.190.36723.87.15 
KMDD0859119.25120.10.850.410.67340.82.32K2
KMDD0860110116.36.34.984.5630.154.82K1
KMDD086168.569.61.10.964.52261.857.71 
KMDD0861788021.742.1310.012.16 
KMDD086198.051056.956.032.5330.092.7K1
KMDD0862113116.43.42.932.6710.23K1
KMDD0862122.85130.98.055.650.6620.070.8KL
KMDD0862130.9143.2512.3510.654.7240.485.73K2
KMDD0862146.8148.361.561.340.99620.953.19K3
KMDD0863115.95119.943.993.242.6750.353.28K1
KMDD086314214643.2217.7931.0719.5K2
KMDD0863148.05152.184.133.321.84691.044.27K3
KMDD0863162.51641.51.20.54111.893.63 
KMDD086551.855.94.12.50.63697.0612.49K1
KMDD08655870127.330.5171.232.63KL
KMDD086572.6582.710.056.130.97846.5812.25K2
KMDD086642.7544.41.650.960.45192.644.8 
KMDD08665259.77.74.480.31101.883.37K1
KMDD086686.7292.96.183.61.92245.610.96K2
KMDD0866113.31184.72.730.27130.190.72K3
KMDD0866146147.71.70.990.31652.494.96 


Table 2
Kainantu Gold Mine – Significant Intercepts from Judd Underground Diamond Drilling

Hole IDFrom
(m)		To
(m)		Interval
(m)		True width
(m)		Gold
g/t		Silver
g/t		Copper
%		Gold EqVein
JDD02157376.323.322.513.1850.313.73J1
JDD021581.7582.340.590.453.871044.1811.63J1N
JDD0215112.67113.50.830.631.87500.192.75 
JDD022173.0979.196.13.9219.0270.5920.03J1
JDD0221144.73145.20.470.32.4320.022.48 
JDD022265.1867.061.881.325.28150.065.54J1
JDD022273.8784.22.9620.05371.3522.59J1N
JDD026449.5352.222.691.151.9670.072.14J12
JDD026465.866.250.450.191.18542.836.24 
JDD0264117126.429.424.291.6100.853.05J1
JDD0268394121.461.7460.172.07 
JDD026897.798.81.10.811.8910.051.98 
JDD0268124.35125.10.750.551.0910.021.13 
JDD0268134.1134.750.650.4811.73130.7613.07J1
JDD026814114210.734.79140.075.06 
JDD0268156.51570.50.365.271542.6511.2J1L
JDD0268165.4165.70.30.226.678813.3828.64 
JDD026966.468.11.71.2119.95190.9321.62J1
JDD026980.0581.651.61.147.44593.914.24J1N
JDD02735558.663.663.1112.94572.4817.48J1
JDD027382.7584.11.351.151.6240.632.88 
JDD02745861.63.62.970.5450.160.84J1
JDD027463.566.93.42.814.58400.616.01J1N
JDD027541.2741.530.260.181.4750.342.06J12
JDD027552.553.40.90.631.5420.031.61 
JDD027560.1760.570.40.282.5210.012.55 
JDD027565.9674.68.646.133.6470.214.04J1
JDD027669.0469.80.760.473.2760.313.83J1
JDD027755.359.84.52.910.9160.682.04J1
JDD0278969931.530.3120.10.49J1
JDD027944.0544.30.250.141.7670.112.02 
JDD02796363.220.220.120.21558.5714.27 
JDD027979.9866.13.388.8411.7411.99J1
JDD0279119120.051.050.581.04241.563.76 
JDD028037.7338.10.370.190.33142.834.92 
JDD028072.773.10.40.29.3740.119.59JL
JDD028083.985.661.760.884.61460.35.61J1
JDD028096.2970.80.411.0630.211.42 
JDD0280134.2134.70.50.250.4594.227.16 
JDD028179.880.851.050.385.7880.055.95J12
JDD0281107.7115.57.82.842.25100.242.74J1
JDD0282138.81390.20.170.7140.421.41J1
JDD0283155.421571.581.23.17533.69.43J1
JDD028457.858.320.520.292.8260.33.36J12
JDD028467.868.30.50.281.2850.061.43 
JDD028474.777.362.661.492.44220.172.97J1
JDD0285146.9155.58.67.031.8770.452.66J1
JDD0286134.16134.750.590.4213.78210.1514.25J12
JDD0286157.54157.680.140.10.29302.474.5 
JDD0286168.13169.631.51.067.96130.739.26J1
JDD0288114.78120.245.464.143.8850.244.32J1
JDD0290151.9158.16.24.351.1640.371.8J1
JDD0290193.2194.71.51.071.2930.612.28J1N
JDD0291145.67147.281.611.190.6960.431.43J1
JDD0293119.8128.68.88.280.6980.431.46J1
JDD0293177.95178.50.550.524.59631.077J1N
JDD0294116.6118.82.22.18101093.1116.13J1


Table 3
Kainantu Gold Mine – Significant Intercepts from Kora South Surface Diamond Drilling

Hole IDFrom
(m)		To
(m)		Interval
(m)		True width
(m)		Gold
g/t		Silver
g/t		Copper
%		Gold EqVein
KUDD0071883.07886.002.931.760.82500.041.46K1FW
KUDD0071547.10550.903.802.281.0230.021.08K1HW
KUDD0071856.60860.003.402.045.3330.015.38K1
KUDD00711031.901553.10521.20312.720.1230.160.41Low Grade Porphyry


Table 4
Kainantu Gold Mine – Collar Locations for Kora and Judd Surface and Underground Drilling

Hole ID
Collar location Collar orientationLode
Local NorthLocal EastmRLDipLocal azimuthEOH depth (m)
JDD02155879429947136328137147Judd
JDD02215879429947136328137145Judd
JDD02225879629946136535113126Judd
JDD0264589402993911214252147Judd
JDD02685864829886133531118188Judd
JDD0269587942994713633997128Judd
JDD0273587972994713631471111Judd
JDD0274587972994713621466108Judd
JDD027558792299111101-4763118Judd
JDD027658789299101101-26150127Judd
JDD027758789299101102-11150125Judd
JDD027858793299111100-5747176Judd
JDD027958792299111100-6679137Judd
JDD028058791299101101-66120151Judd
JDD028158789299101101-48165230Judd
JDD0282589632988412962094258Judd
JDD0283589632988312973385254Judd
JDD028458790299101101-50145171Judd
JDD0285589632988412961975232Judd
JDD0286589632988412973169259Judd
JDD028859030298881296-2981174Judd
JDD0290590302988912982956304Judd
JDD029159031298881296-3456195Judd
JDD029358690298181135-2277195Judd
JDD029458690298181136-1585170Judd
KMDD0768A58938299321120-24323192Kora
KMDD076958216298391221-38315167kora
KMDD077058215298391221-49314226Kora
KMDD077158429298261217-2298573Kora
KMDD07765874130024902-31281403Kora
KMDD07775874130025902-47282499Kora
KMDD078058621298181214-1299884Kora
KMDD07835862329964905-39265302Kora
KMDD078458937299321121-38265221Kora
KMDD0800591312997689329265231Kora
KMDD0801591312997689329265173Kora
KMDD0802591322997689337279141Kora
KMDD0805587962994013628242176Kora
KMDD08065879629940136321242180Kora
KMDD080758621298191214-2309905Kora
KMDD08085879958741902-53281378Kora
KMDD08095874030026902-59281709Kora
KMDD0810587942991094322235226Kora
KMDD08115879729940136322254170Kora
KMDD0812587962994013637269166Kora
KMDD0814299765913289227289228Kora
KMDD0815587922991094314245184Kora
KMDD0816587932991194322258168Kora
KMDD08215879829940136323294168Kora
KMDD08225879929940136320313209Kora
KMDD0823596352997712419321195Kora
KMDD082459635299771241-30224231Kora
KMDD082558215298391222-56314281Kora
KMDD082658215298391220-60315380Kora
KMDD0827587992994013629321195Kora
KMDD08285879829941136215320207Kora
KMDD082958215298391221-66315387Kora
KMDD0830588002994013625326206Kora
KMDD08315879929940136214326230Kora
KMDD08325821329838122429260126Kora
KMDD083359636299771241-26245186Kora
KMDD083459636299771241-39250177Kora
KMDD083558214298381222-13261155Kora
KMDD083658214298381221-40260180Kora
KMDD083759637299781242-41263171Kora
KMDD083859637299791242-18237292Kora
KMDD08395940529959121028318171Kora
KMDD084059405299591206-8324170Kora
KMDD084158793299051100-21280156Kora
KMDD084258792299041102-19251146Kora
KMDD084358792299041101-21241192Kora
KMDD084458791299041101-17229209Kora
KMDD0845587992994013629329211Kora
KMDD0846588002994013625334261Kora
KMDD08475880029940136212333267Kora
KMDD08485963729977124145218308Kora
KMDD084958214298381221-57261232Kora
KMDD085058214298391221-65258265Kora
KMDD085158215298341221-67260350Kora
KMDD085258214298391219-74258434Kora
KMDD08535940529959120830312191Kora
KMDD085559406299581206-10309191Kora
KMDD085958213298381221-46237201Kora
KMDD08605940529956120834301125Kora
KMDD086159406299561206-13301119Kora
KMDD086258794299041101-27283183Kora
KMDD086358793299041101-26260232Kora
KMDD0865581952980012232329127Kora
KMDD08665852058196122420330191Kora
KUDD007157955295571865-601451553Kora South


Table 5
Kora and Judd Mineral Resource Estimate (Effective Date September 12, 2023, 3 g/t gold equivalent cut-off)

 TonnesGoldSilverCopperAuEq
 Mtg/tmozg/tmoz%ktg/tmoz
Kora         
Measured3.78.741.020.52.51.2145.010.961.3
Indicated3.16.990.721.92.21.3141.39.401.0
Total M&I6.97.941.821.14.71.2586.210.242.3
Inferred14.35.602.628.713.21.62231.28.603.9
          
Judd         
Measured0.49.050.1219.00.250.803.210.580.14
Indicated0.86.370.1715.60.420.736.27.760.21
Total M&I1.27.240.2916.70.670.759.48.680.35
Inferred2.36.270.4515.81.150.7617.27.720.56
          
Kora and Judd         
Measured4.18.771.220.42.71.1748.210.921.5
Indicated4.06.860.920.62.61.1947.49.051.2
Total M&I8.17.832.020.55.31.1895.610.002.6
Inferred16.55.693.027.014.31.50248.38.484.5


  • The Independent Qualified Person responsible for the Mineral Resource estimate is Simon Tear, P.Geo. of H & S Consultants Pty. Ltd., Sydney, Australia, and the effective date of the estimate is September 12, 2023. (Refer to technical report, titled, “Independent Technical Report, Kainantu Gold Mine, Updated Definitive Feasibility Study, Kainantu Project, Papua New Guinea” dated March 21, 2025, with an effective date of January 1, 2024.)
  • Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability.
  • Geological interpretation has generated a series of narrow, sub-vertical vein structures based on delineated wireframes on 10m, 20m and 25m spaced cross sections. The design of the lode wireframes is based on a combination of logged geology, Au, Cu & Ag assay grades and locally on a nominal minimum mining width of 5.2m, all coupled with geological sense.
  • Resources were compiled at 3 g/t gold equivalent cut-off grades for Kora and Judd.
  • Density (t/m3) was modelled using Ordinary Kriging on 2,778 sample measurements. Areas within the mineral wireframes where no density grades were interpolated had average default values inserted at appropriate levels.
  • Reported tonnage and grade figures are rounded from raw estimates to reflect the order of accuracy of the estimate.
  • Minor variations may occur during the addition of rounded numbers.
  • Estimations used metric units (metres, tonnes and g/t).
  • Gold equivalents are calculated as AuEq = Au g/t + Cu%*1.6481+ Ag g/t*0.0114. Gold price US$1,700/oz; Silver US$22.5/oz; Copper US$4.00/lb. Metal payabilities and recoveries are incorporated into the AuEq formula. Recoveries of 93% for copper and 80% for silver were used.

Drill Hole Sampling Methodology, QA/QC and Qualified Person

The diamond drill hole is first logged to determine the sampling intervals, which range from a minimum of 0.1 metres to generally 1 metre. The drill core is sawn half core cut along a reference line, with the remainder of the core returned to the core tray. Core samples are then placed in numbered calico and plastic bags, with a numbered sample ticket for dispatch to the assay laboratory. Samples are separately assayed for gold, copper and silver. K92’s procedure includes the insertion standards, blanks and duplicates. Gold assays are by the fire assay method. Copper and silver assays are by three-acid-digestion method (nitric, perchloric and hydrochloric mix).

K92 maintains an industry-standard analytical quality assurance and quality control (QA/QC) and data verification program to monitor laboratory performance and ensure high quality assays. Results from this program confirm reliability of the assay results. All sampling and analytical work for the mine exploration program is performed by Intertek Testing Services (PNG) Ltd, an independent accredited laboratory that is located on site. External check assays for QA/QC purposes are performed at SGS Australia Pty Ltd in Townsville, Queensland, Australia.

K92 Mining Chief Geologist, Andrew Kohler, PGeo, MAIG, Qualified Person under the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and is responsible for the technical content of this news release. In addition to the analytical QA/QC program outlined above, data verification also includes significant time onsite reviewing drill core, soil and outcrop sampling, artisanal workings, as well as discussing work programs and results with geology personnel and external consultants.

About K92

K92 Mining Inc. is engaged in the production of gold, copper and silver at the Kainantu Gold Mine in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea, as well as exploration and development of mineral deposits in the immediate vicinity of the mine. The Company declared commercial production from Kainantu in February 2018, is in a strong financial position, and is working to become a Tier 1 mid-tier producer through ongoing plant expansions. A maiden resource estimate on the Blue Lake copper-gold porphyry project was completed in August 2022. K92 is operated by a team of mining company professionals with extensive international mine-building and operational experience.

On Behalf of the Company,

John Lewins, Chief Executive Officer and Director

For further information, please contact David Medilek, P.Eng., CFA, President and Chief Operating Officer at +1-604-416-4445

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:
This news release includes certain “forward-looking statements” under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation: (i) the results of the Kainantu Mine Definitive Feasibility Study, including the Stage 3 Expansion, a new standalone 1.2 mtpa process plant and supporting infrastructure; (ii) statements regarding the expansion of the mine and development of any of the deposits; (iii) the Kainantu Stage 4 Expansion, operating two standalone process plants, larger surface infrastructure and mining throughputs; and (iv) the potential extended life of the Kainantu Mine.

All statements in this news release that address events or developments that we expect to occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, although not always, identified by words such as “expect”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “project”, “target”, “potential”, “schedule”, “forecast”, “budget”, “estimate”, “intend” or “believe” and similar expressions or their negative connotations, or that events or conditions “will”, “would”, “may”, “could”, “should” or “might” occur. All such forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on estimates and assumptions that are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond our ability to control, that may cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, without limitation, Public Health Crises, including the epidemic or pandemic viruses; changes in the price of gold, silver, copper and other metals in the world markets; fluctuations in the price and availability of infrastructure and energy and other commodities; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; volatility in price of our common shares; inherent risks associated with the mining industry, including problems related to weather and climate in remote areas in which certain of the Company’s operations are located; failure to achieve production, cost and other estimates; risks and uncertainties associated with exploration and development; uncertainties relating to estimates of mineral resources including uncertainty that mineral resources may never be converted into mineral reserves; the Company’s ability to carry on current and future operations, including development and exploration activities at the Arakompa, Kora, Judd and other projects; the timing, extent, duration and economic viability of such operations, including any mineral resources or reserves identified thereby; the accuracy and reliability of estimates, projections, forecasts, studies and assessments; the Company’s ability to meet or achieve estimates, projections and forecasts; the availability and cost of inputs; the availability and costs of achieving the Stage 3 Expansion or the Stage 4 Expansion; the ability of the Company to achieve the inputs the price and market for outputs, including gold, silver and copper; failures of information systems or information security threats; political, economic and other risks associated with the Company’s foreign operations; geopolitical events and other uncertainties, such as the conflicts in Ukraine, Israel and Palestine; compliance with various laws and regulatory requirements to which the Company is subject to, including taxation; the ability to obtain timely financing on reasonable terms when required; the current and future social, economic and political conditions, including relationship with the communities in Papua New Guinea and other jurisdictions it operates; other assumptions and factors generally associated with the mining industry; and the risks, uncertainties and other factors referred to in the Company’s Annual Information Form under the heading “Risk Factors”.

Estimates of mineral resources are also forward-looking statements because they constitute projections, based on certain estimates and assumptions, regarding the amount of minerals that may be encountered in the future and/or the anticipated economics of production. The estimation of mineral resources and mineral reserves is inherently uncertain and involves subjective judgments about many relevant factors. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. The accuracy of any such estimates is a function of the quantity and quality of available data, and of the assumptions made and judgments used in engineering and geological interpretation, Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance, and actual results and future events could materially differ from those anticipated in such statements. Although we have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actual results to differ materially from those that are anticipated, estimated, or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Figure 1 – K1 Vein Long Section

Figure 1 – K1 Vein Long Section

Figure 2 – K2 Vein Long Section

Figure 2 - K2 Vein Long Section

Figure 3 – J1 Vein Long Section

Figure 3 - J1 Vein Long Section

Figure 4 – Kora-Irumafimpa Long Section

Figure 4 - Kora-Irumafimpa Long Section

Figure 5 – Judd Long Section

Figure 5 - Judd Long Section

Figure 6 – KMDD0830 Core Photograph, 161.48 – 169.25 m; within intersection of 7.17 m at 39.50 g/t AuEq or 37.93 g/t Au, 69 g/t Ag and 0.50% Cu from the K2 Vein.

Figure 6 - KMDD0830 Core Photograph

Figure 7 – KMDD0777 Core Photograph, 413.40 – 418.65 m; within intersection of 1.35 m at 23.97 g/t AuEq or 14.38 g/t Au, 147 g/t Ag and 5.04% Cu from the K2 Vein.

Figure 7 - KMDD0777 Core Photograph

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8c6a4f52-71ed-4501-9ca9-7e919dd741c6

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/217bff7b-f19b-433e-af34-5e06876d4165

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/504f5366-83c8-40fa-8d48-c4985e3811ca

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/42baa05d-7481-471c-a723-3423d8da784e

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/49ff66d3-9ed0-43a1-8fdd-e5cce7eb6dbe

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/71a43b85-e708-4715-a4c0-865a66a8c14b

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/db37f8fd-acfc-4d82-93f3-cbbdc3c0b69a


