Nimanode Presale Momentum Accelerates as they Position To Become The OpenSea of AI Agents On XRP Blockchain





LEEDS, United Kingdom, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Excitement is building across the XRP community as Nimanode ($NMA) , the first AI agent platform on the XRP Ledger, positions itself as the premier destination for intelligent automation within the Ripple ecosystem.

Amid growing bullish sentiment around XRP — driven by XRP Futures trading going live seasoned investors from major ecosystems like Cardano ($ADA) and Solana ($SOL), are turning their attention to the Nimanode Presale , eager to secure early exposure to what many see as a foundational layer for on-chain AI infrastructure.

Pioneering AI Agents on XRP

Nimanode is strategically emerging as the leading marketplace and launch platform for autonomous AI agents on the XRP Ledger. Just as OpenSea redefined digital ownership through NFTs, Nimanode is redefining utility through AI agents that work, evolve, and earn on-chain.

Designed specifically to offer a no-code gateway to intelligent, on-chain automation at scale. Nimanode offers services from solo builders to enterprises — to deploy intelligent agents that automate smart contracts, optimize DeFi strategies, assess protocol risk, and manage tokenized real-world assets (RWAs).

This transformative model brings a new dimension to DeFi and AI adoption in the XRP ecosystem, by combining modular AI technology with XRPL’s unmatched speed and low transaction costs, opening up a new era of AI x Blockchain, with real monetization potential built into every deployment.

Why Investors are Flocking to The Nimanode Presale

The presale surge has captured the attention of prominent crypto investors including notable whales from the BNB, ADA and SOL communities. All looking to position themselves early in what many believe could be the next DeFi breakout project.

From the desk of the development team at Nimanode, they are set to deliver an Agentic workforce handling various tasks autonomously. Features of these ecosystem include but not limited to

Zero-Code Agent Builder – Easily create and configure AI agents through a drag-and-drop interface

Autonomous Execution – Agents perform on-chain tasks, react to data feeds, and interact across dApps

Agent Marketplace – Build, deploy and monetize AI agents within a Nimanode ecosystem

XRPL Integration – High-speed, low-cost, and eco-friendly infrastructure to power scalable agent activity

$NMA Token – Powering the Nimanode Ecosystem

The native $NMA token is the backbone of the Nimanode platform, unlocking utility and benefits across their ecosystem through:

Agent Deployment : Lower fees for launching and customizing AI agents.



: Lower fees for launching and customizing AI agents. Staking Rewards : Earn passive income by staking $NMA tokens.



: Earn passive income by staking $NMA tokens. Marketplace Access : Use $NMA to buy, license, or upgrade agents.



: Use $NMA to buy, license, or upgrade agents. Governance: Participate in DAO proposals and help shape platform evolution.



At the end of the presale, $NMA will list on DEXs at a 25% higher price, offering early participants immediate upside on their investments.

How to Join The Nimanode Presale

Joining in the NimaNode Presale is quite straightforward for anyone seasoned investors and newbies alike.

Setup an XRP-Compatible Wallet: Ensure you have a non-custodial wallet capable of receiving XRP native tokens like Xaman Wallet.

Purchase XRP: Acquire XRP from reputable exchanges like Binance, Coinbase, or Bybit.

Participate in the Presale: Visit the NimaNode presale page ( https://nimanode.com/presale ), send your XRP to the provided presale address, and secure your $NMA tokens.

The last cycle gave us DeFi protocols and NFTs. This cycle is shaping up to be about autonomous infrastructure and Nimanode is at the heart of it.

Learn more about Nimanode

Website: https://nimanode.com



Twitter/X: https://x.com/nimanodeai

Telegram: https://t.me/nimanodeAI

Whitepaper: https://docs.nimanode.com

Contact:

Nick Lambert

contact@nimanode.com

