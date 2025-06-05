Blue Moon Metals Nussir Copper Project Receives Special Strategic Project Status from the European Union

TORONTO, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Moon Metals Inc. (“Blue Moon” or the “Company”) (TSXV: MOON; OTCQX: BMOOF), is pleased to announce on June 4, 2025, the European Union (“EU”) Commission designated Blue Moon’s Nussir Project, located in Northern Norway, as a Strategic Critical Raw Material Project. Acting under the provisions of the 2023 EU Critical Raw Materials Act (CRMA), the commission added a total of 13 projects outside of the block to its Strategic projects list. The CRMA seeks to diversify the supply of critical minerals and reduce dependence on China.

Nussir is the first project located in Norway to receive this designation and will benefit from coordinated support by the EU Commission, better access to public and private financing through various funding programs, and political support for the advancement of the project, among other benefits. The selection process included technical, environmental, and social reviews by independent experts to assess compliance with CRMA’s stipulations. Of the 13 global projects added, only the Nussir Project is a primary copper project.

Christian Kargl-Simard, CEO of Blue Moon states; “Being defined as a Critical Raw Material Act Strategic Project is yet another milestone for Nussir and a strong endorsement of the work done to date. This inclusion will open up new opportunities for the Company. We look forward to working together with the EU Commission and our stakeholders to maximize the local and regional benefits of the project, to support Europe’s self-relance for critical mineral supply, and to significantly contribute to the green energy transition in the current geopolitically complex backdrop. We look forward to providing a clean copper supply to Europe for decades to come, especially with one of the cleanest copper concentrates in the world, powered solely from renewable energy sources.”

About Blue Moon

Blue Moon is advancing 3 brownfield polymetallic projects, including the Nussir copper-gold-silver project in Norway, the Blue Moon zinc-gold-silver-copper project in the United States and the NSG copper-zinc-gold-silver project in Norway. All 3 projects are well located with existing local infrastructure including roads, power and historical infrastructure. Zinc and copper are currently on the USGS and EU list of metals critical to the global economy and national security. More information is available on the Company’s website (www.bluemoonmetals.com).

