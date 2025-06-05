Czech Republic Construction Industry Report 2025: Output to Record an AAGR of 3.4% During 2026-2029, Supported by PPI in Transport Infrastructure, Energy and Housing Projects

Dublin, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Czech Republic Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2029 (H1 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Czech Republic's construction industry to recover and expand in real terms by 3.3% in 2025, following a contraction of 0.7% in 2024.

This will be supported by investments in hospitality and transport infrastructure sector, with the utilization of the European Union's Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF) fund. The construction value add growth has accelerated in recent quarters, recording growth of 2.9% YoY in Q4 2024, which was preceded by a YoY growth of 1.6% in Q3 and a marginal decline of 0.7% in Q2 2024. Reflecting the improving conditions in the construction sector, new order for construction works has recorded sharp growth in the fourth quarter of 2024.

According to the Czech Statistical Office (CZSO), total number of new orders for construction work grew by 18.1% year-on-year (YoY) in Q4 2024, following YoY growth of 1.8% in Q3 and 8.3% in Q2 2024. Growth in 2025 will also be supported by the Czech government's investment under the 2025 State Budget, which was approved in December 2024. The 2025 State Budget includes an expenditure of CZK2.3 trillion ($100.3 billion), an increase of 4.2% compared to the expenditure of CZK2.22 trillion ($96 billion), in the 2024 Budget.

Over the remainder of the forecast period, the construction industry is expected to record an average annual growth of 3.4% between 2026 and 2029, supported by public and private sector investments in the country's transport infrastructure, energy and housing projects. The forecast period growth will also be driven by the government's aim to increase the share of renewable energy sources, in the total energy mix, from 16.5% in 2023 to 28% by 2030, and 46% by 2050, reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 55% by 2030, compared to 1990 levels.

The Czech based energy projects developer, Czech energy utility (CEZ), is planning to construct two new 1,000MW units at the Dukovany nuclear power plant by 2038, with an estimated investment of CZK400 billion ($17.3 billion).

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Construction Industry: At-a-Glance



3 Context

3.1 Economic Performance

3.2 Political Environment and Policy

3.3 Demographics

3.4 Risk Profile



4 Construction Outlook

4.1 All Construction

Outlook

Latest news and developments

Construction Projects Momentum Index

4.2 Commercial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.3 Industrial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.4 Infrastructure Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.5 Energy and Utilities Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.6 Institutional Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.7 Residential Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

5 Key Industry Participants

5.1 Contractors

5.2 Consultants



6 Construction Market Data



7 Appendix



