Asia-Pacific's Liquid Cooling Market for Stationary Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) 2025-2033: Analysis of Trends, Supply Chain, R&D, Regulations, Investment & Funding, Case Studies and More

Dublin, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific Liquid Cooling Market for Stationary Battery Energy Storage System (BESS): Focus on Application, Product, and Country Level Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2024-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Asia-Pacific liquid cooling market for stationary battery energy storage system (BESS) is projected to reach $14.67 billion by 2033 from $2.42 billion in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 22.15% during the forecast period 2024-2033. The fast expansion of renewable energy projects and the growing demand for dependable grid energy storage are driving the APAC liquid cooling market for stationary battery energy storage systems (BESS).

The need for effective thermal management systems is rising as a result of the region's nations making significant investments in sustainable energy infrastructure. For high-density BESS configurations, liquid cooling presents a viable option that guarantees peak performance and extended battery life.



The market confronts significant obstacles despite its bright future, including high upfront expenditures, technological integration difficulty, and worries about long-term system maintenance and reliability. Ongoing technological innovation and cooperation between energy providers and technology developers, however, are progressively removing these barriers.



The APAC area offers numerous prospects for the implementation of sophisticated liquid cooling systems, given the increasing focus on clean energy transitions. The future of this changing sector will continue to be largely shaped by innovation, efficiency, and sustainability.

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis



The companies profiled in the APAC liquid cooling market for stationary battery energy storage system (BESS) have been selected based on input gathered from primary experts and analyzing company coverage, product portfolio, and market penetration. Some of the prominent names in the liquid cooling market for stationary battery energy storage system (BESS) are:

EVE Energy Co., Ltd.

ShenZhen CEGN Co., Ltd.

SUNGROW

Shanghai Sermatec Energy Technology Co., Ltd.

Narada

Hithium Energy Storage Technology Co., Ltd.

ZTT New Energy

Beijing HyperStrong Technology Co., LTD.

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co.

Trinasolar

Xi'An JD Energy Co., Ltd.

Market Drivers and Trends:

Rapid Adoption of Renewable Energy: China and India are at the forefront of the expansion of renewable energy. By 2030, China is expected to add about 60% of the world's renewable capacity, while India plans to add 450 GW of renewable energy by the same year.

China and India are at the forefront of the expansion of renewable energy. By 2030, China is expected to add about 60% of the world's renewable capacity, while India plans to add 450 GW of renewable energy by the same year. Initiatives for Grid Modernisation: To improve stability and include renewable energy sources, governments in the area are spending money on grid modernisation, which is driving up demand for effective energy storage systems.

Challenges:

High Initial Investment: Adoption of liquid cooling systems may be discouraged by their high upfront costs, particularly for smaller projects.

Adoption of liquid cooling systems may be discouraged by their high upfront costs, particularly for smaller projects. Technical Complexity: Some adopters may face operational difficulties due to the specialised knowledge needed to integrate and maintain liquid cooling technologies.

Despite these obstacles, technical improvements and a strong focus on sustainable energy solutions make the APAC region a promising place for liquid cooling in BESS.

How can this report add value to an organization?

Product/Innovation Strategy: This report provides a comprehensive product/innovation strategy for the APAC liquid cooling market for stationary battery energy storage system (BESS), identifying opportunities for market entry, technology adoption, and sustainable growth. It offers actionable insights, helping organizations to meet environmental standards, gain a competitive edge, and capitalize on the increasing demand for eco-friendly solutions in various industries.



Growth/Marketing Strategy: This report offers a comprehensive growth and marketing strategy designed specifically for the APAC liquid cooling market for stationary battery energy storage system (BESS). It presents a targeted approach to identifying specialized market segments, establishing a competitive advantage, and implementing creative marketing initiatives to optimize market share and financial performance. By harnessing these strategic recommendations, organizations can elevate their market presence, seize emerging prospects, and efficiently propel revenue expansion.



Competitive Strategy: This report crafts a strong competitive strategy tailored to the APAC liquid cooling market for stationary battery energy storage system (BESS). It evaluates market rivals, suggests stand-out methods, and offers guidance for maintaining a competitive edge. By adhering to these strategic directives, companies can position themselves effectively in the face of market competition, ensuring sustained prosperity and profitability.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 99 Forecast Period 2024-2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $2.42 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $14.67 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 22.1% Regions Covered Asia-Pacific

Key Topics Covered



1 Market: Industry Outlook

1.1 Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment

1.1.1 Trends: Overview

1.1.2 Innovations in Liquid Cooling System Design

1.1.3 Integration of IoT and AI in Liquid Cooling Systems

1.1.4 Development of Advanced Cooling Fluids

1.1.5 Impact of Thermal Management on Battery Performance

1.2 Supply Chain Overview

1.2.1 Value Chain Analysis

1.2.1.1 Value Chain Breakdown of Battery Energy Storage Systems (Hardware Components)

1.2.2 Pricing Forecast

1.3 Research and Development Review

1.3.1 Patent Filing Trend (by Company)

1.4 Regulatory Landscape

1.4.1 Key Government Regulations in the Ecosystem

1.5 Stakeholder Analysis

1.5.1 Use Case

1.5.1.1 Grid Operators

1.5.1.2 Data Centers and Industrial Facilities

1.5.1.3 Renewable Energy Providers

1.5.2 End User

1.5.2.1 Utility Companies

1.5.2.2 Commercial and Industrial Clients

1.5.2.3 Government and Public Sector Entities

1.5.3 Buying Criteria for Liquid Cooling Systems for BESS

1.5.3.1 Efficiency and Performance

1.5.3.2 Safety and Reliability

1.5.3.3 Cost-Effectiveness and Scalability

1.5.3.4 Sustainability and Environmental Impact:

1.6 Technological Analysis

1.6.1 Comparison of Liquid Cooling vs. Air Cooling

1.6.2 Comparison of Direct vs. Indirect Liquid Cooling

1.6.3 Advantages of Liquid Cooling in High-Capacity Energy Storage

1.6.4 Maintenance systems for Liquid Cooling

1.6.4.1 Overview of Maintenance Systems

1.6.4.2 Maintenance Processes

1.6.4.3 Coolant Management and Technical Procedures

1.7 Investment and Funding Landscape

1.7.1 Investment Trends in Battery Energy Storage Systems: A Comparative Analysis

1.8 Case Studies

1.8.1 Cooling and Power Solution for Wandoan South BESS Deployment

1.8.2 Comparative Review of Thermal Management Systems for BESS

1.9 Impact Analysis for Key Events

1.9.1 Growth in Renewable Energy Adoption and Energy Storage Demand

1.9.2 Rising Incidents of Extreme Weather Events

1.9.3 Supply Chain Disruptions due to Geopolitical Tensions

1.1 Stationary Energy Storage Market Outlook

1.11 Market Dynamics Overview

1.11.1 Market Drivers

1.11.1.1 Increasing Deployments of Grid-Related Energy Storage Systems

1.11.1.2 Increasing Demand for Generated Renewable Energy

1.11.2 Market Challenges

1.11.2.1 High Initial Costs and Complexity of Implementation

1.11.2.2 Maintenance, Reliability, and Risk of System Failure

1.11.3 Market Opportunities

1.11.3.1 Increased Adoption of Renewable Energy Sources

1.11.3.1.1 Overview of Renewable Energy Adoption and its Correlation with the Liquid Cooling Market for Stationary BESS

1.11.3.1.2 Sectors at the Forefront of Renewable Energy Adoption and Key Developments

1.11.3.1.3 Go-to-Market Strategy for New Entrants

1.11.3.2 Technological Advancements and Innovations

1.11.3.2.1 Overview of Technological Advancements and Innovations

1.11.3.2.2 Key Sectors Leading Technological Innovations and Developments in Liquid Cooling

1.11.3.2.3 Go-to-Market Strategy for New Entrants to Leverage Technological Advancements



2 Region

2.1 Regional Summary

2.2 Asia-Pacific

2.2.1 Regional Overview

2.2.2 Driving Factors for Market Growth

2.2.3 Factors Challenging the Market

2.2.4 Application

2.2.5 Product

2.2.6 Asia-Pacific (by Country)

2.2.6.1 China

2.2.6.1.1 Application

2.2.6.1.2 Product

2.2.6.2 Japan

2.2.6.2.1 Application

2.2.6.2.2 Product

2.2.6.3 India

2.2.6.3.1 Application

2.2.6.3.2 Product

2.2.6.4 South Korea

2.2.6.4.1 Application

2.2.6.4.2 Product

2.2.6.5 Australia

2.2.6.5.1 Application

2.2.6.5.2 Product

2.2.6.6 Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

2.2.6.6.1 Application

2.2.6.6.2 Product



3 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

3.1 Next Frontiers

3.2 Geographic Assessment

3.2.1 EVE Energy Co., Ltd.

3.2.2 ShenZhen CEGN Co., Ltd.

3.2.3 SUNGROW

3.2.4 Shanghai Sermatec Energy Technology Co., Ltd.

3.2.5 Narada

3.2.6 Hithium Energy Storage Technology Co., Ltd.

3.2.7 ZTT New Energy

3.2.8 Beijing HyperStrong Technology Co., LTD.

3.2.9 Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited

3.2.10 Trinasolar

3.2.11 Xi'An JD Energy Co., Ltd.

3.2.12 Other Key Players



4 Research Methodology

4.1 Data Sources

4.1.1 Primary Data Sources

4.1.2 Secondary Data Sources

4.1.3 Data Triangulation

4.2 Market Estimation and Forecast

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3nacmh

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment