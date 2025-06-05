Emergent BioSolutions Supports Victoria's Voice Foundation’s National Naloxone Awareness Day Efforts on June 6 to Encourage Americans to Be Prepared for Opioid Emergencies

Continued commitment to reducing the number of opioid overdose deaths by expanding access, increasing awareness and educating the public about life-saving naloxone



GAITHERSBURG, Md., June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE: EBS) is teaming up with Victoria’s Voice Foundation to rally Americans to help save lives from the opioid epidemic on National Naloxone Awareness Day, which honors the late Victoria Siegel and others who have succumbed to overdose. As part of the effort, Victoria’s Voice has launched the "Shine. Wear. Share. Care" campaign to raise awareness and provide educational resources to individuals, organizations and businesses that includes a purple light bulb (Shine), a wearable promotional item (Wear), a QR code encouraging participation in the #sharenaloxone social media campaign (Share) and a box of NARCAN® Nasal Spray (Care) provided by Emergent.

"It’s been 10 years since our Victoria lost her life to an accidental opioid overdose and we remain fiercely committed to honoring her memory and the memory of others who have succumbed to this same tragedy by fostering open dialogue about the dangers of opioids and precautionary safety measures, so other families don’t have to experience the same tragedy," said Jackie Siegel, of Victoria's Voice Foundation. "We’re pleased that Emergent is our sponsor for this year’s National Naloxone Awareness Day to further our shared mission of saving as many lives as possible through naloxone education and distribution."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently announced a nearly 27 percent decrease in drug overdose deaths in 2024, with opioid-related deaths dropping by 34 percent from 2023.1 Several factors have likely contributed to this decline – one of them being increased access to over the counter (OTC) intranasal naloxone, including the first U.S. FDA-approved option, NARCAN® Nasal Spray. This life-saving medication is designed to rapidly reverse an opioid poisoning in minutes, giving more people the power to save a life in an opioid emergency. While this data signals a promising step forward, there is more work to be done as opioid overdoses are still the leading cause of accidental death in the U.S.2

Emergent is committed to increasing awareness and access about NARCAN® Nasal Spray across as many communities as possible to ensure everyone has the power to save a life. With the Ready to Rescue initiative, Emergent tackles the pervasive stigma associated with opioid overdose and offers opioid emergency preparedness education to young adults and communities across the country. Emergent is also partnering with businesses and organizations so NARCAN® Nasal Spray will be more accessible for people across industries.

"On National Naloxone Awareness Day, we have the opportunity to reinforce opioid emergency preparedness and make sure stakeholders across all sectors – from government officials to business leaders and local organizations – feel equipped with the tools they need to be ready to rescue not only today, but every day," stated Paul Williams, senior vice president, head of products business, global government & public affairs at Emergent. “We’re proud of the work Victoria’s Voice Foundation is doing year-round and we’re honored to use this key moment in time to raise awareness and keep our communities safe together.”

Emergent demonstrates its commitment to protect and save lives by distributing prescription KLOXXADO® (naloxone HCl) Nasal Spray 8 mg, in addition to OTC NARCAN® Nasal Spray, and remains steadfast in expanding access to multiple options of nasal naloxone for patients, caregivers, first responders, and communities who are confronting the impact of the opioid epidemic.

For more information about National Naloxone Awareness Day and how to get involved, visit VictoriasVoice.foundation. To learn more about how you can access NARCAN® Nasal Spray and be prepared to save a life, visit NARCAN.com.

About NARCAN® Nasal Spray

NARCAN® Naloxone HCl Nasal Spray 4 mg is the first FDA-approved, over-the-counter (OTC) 4 mg naloxone product for the emergency treatment of opioid overdose. NARCAN® Nasal Spray is not a substitute for emergency medical care. Repeat dosing may be necessary. Use as directed.

Important Safety Information for KLOXXADO® (naloxone HCl) Nasal Spray 8 mg

What is KLOXXADO® Nasal Spray?



KLOXXADO ® Nasal Spray is a prescription medicine used for the treatment of an opioid emergency such as an overdose or a possible opioid overdose in adults and children with signs of breathing problems and severe sleepiness or not being able to respond.

Nasal Spray is a prescription medicine used for the treatment of an opioid emergency such as an overdose or a possible opioid overdose in adults and children with signs of breathing problems and severe sleepiness or not being able to respond. KLOXXADO ® Nasal Spray is to be given right away and does not take the place of emergency medical care.

Nasal Spray is to be given right away and does not take the place of emergency medical care. Get emergency medical help right away after giving the first dose of KLOXXADO® Nasal Spray, even if the person wakes up.



What is the most important information I should know about KLOXXADO® Nasal Spray?

Get emergency medical help right away after giving the first dose of KLOXXADO® Nasal Spray. The signs and symptoms of an opioid emergency can return after KLOXXADO® Nasal Spray is given. If this happens, give another dose after 2 to 3 minutes using a new KLOXXADO® Nasal Spray and watch the person closely until emergency help is received.

The medicine in KLOXXADO® Nasal Spray is safe to use in people who are not taking opioids. KLOXXADO® Nasal Spray is not intended for self-administration.

What should I tell my healthcare provider (pharmacist or prescriber) before using KLOXXADO® Nasal Spray?

Before using KLOXXADO® Nasal Spray, tell your healthcare provider about all of your medical conditions, including if you:



have heart problems

are pregnant or plan to become pregnant. Use of KLOXXADO ® Nasal Spray may cause withdrawal symptoms in your unborn baby. Your unborn baby should be examined by a healthcare provider right away after you use KLOXXADO ® Nasal Spray.

Nasal Spray may cause withdrawal symptoms in your unborn baby. Your unborn baby should be examined by a healthcare provider right away after you use KLOXXADO Nasal Spray. are breastfeeding or plan to breastfeed. It is not known if KLOXXADO® Nasal Spray passes into your breast milk.



What are the possible side effects of KLOXXADO® Nasal Spray?

KLOXXADO® Nasal Spray may cause severe opioid withdrawal symptoms including body aches, diarrhea, increased heart rate, fever, runny nose, sneezing, goose bumps, sweating, yawning, nausea or vomiting, nervousness, restlessness or irritability, shivering or trembling, stomach cramping, weakness, and increased blood pressure.

In infants under 4 weeks old who have been receiving opioids regularly, sudden opioid withdrawal may be life-threatening if not treated the right way. Signs and symptoms include seizures, crying more than usual, and increased reflexes.

Who should not use KLOXXADO® Nasal Spray?

Do not use KLOXXADO® Nasal Spray if you are allergic to naloxone hydrochloride or any of the ingredients in KLOXXADO® Nasal Spray.

What are the most common side effects of KLOXXADO® nasal spray?

The most common side effects of KLOXXADO® Nasal Spray in adults include stomach-area (abdomen) pain, weakness, dizziness, headache, nose (nasal) discomfort, and a feeling like you are going to faint.

These are not all of the possible side effects of KLOXXADO® Nasal Spray. Please see full Prescribing Information, including Patient Information, which includes a more complete discussion of the risks associated with KLOXXADO® Nasal Spray. Always contact your healthcare provider (pharmacist or prescriber) if you have questions or experience any side effects.

You are encouraged to report negative side effects to the FDA at: 1-800-FDA-1088 or www.fda.gov/medwatch. You can also contact Hikma Specialty USA Inc. at: us.hikma@primevigilance.com or call 1-877-845-0689 or 1-800-962-8364.

Trademarks and logos are the property of their respective owners.

About Victoria’s Voice Foundation

David and Jackie Siegel established Victoria’s Voice Foundation after losing their 18-year-old daughter to an accidental drug overdose on June 6, 2015. Victoria’s Voice is dedicated to providing support and resources to families affected by substance abuse. Since its founding, Victoria’s Voice has positively impacted more than 1.5 million parents and children through its education programs. For more information about Victoria’s Voice, visit www.victoriasvoice.org or @victoriasvoicefoundation. #VictoriasVoiceFoundation #GetGiveSave.

About Emergent BioSolutions

At Emergent, our mission is to protect and enhance life. For over 25 years, we’ve been at work defending people from things we hope will never happen—so we are prepared just in case they ever do. We provide solutions for complex and urgent public health threats through a portfolio of vaccines and therapeutics that we develop and manufacture for governments and consumers. We also offer a range of integrated contract development and manufacturing services for pharmaceutical and biotechnology customers. To learn more about how we plan to protect or enhance 1 billion lives by 2030, visit our website and follow us on LinkedIn, X, Instagram, Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

