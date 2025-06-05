Draganfly Showcases Tactical Drone Innovation at Global Defense Summit in Latvia

Tampa, Florida, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO; CSE: DPRO; FSE: 3U8), an award-winning drone solutions and systems developer, is pleased to announce its successful participation at the Global Drone Innovation and Defense Coalition Summit (Drone Coalition) – Summer 2025, held May 29 in Riga, Latvia.

Co-hosted by the Latvian and UK Ministries of Defense, the limited invite-only summit welcomed more than 1,500 participants from 28 countries across the government, defense, and drone technology sectors. The summit marked the formal expansion of the Drone Coalition from 17 to 20 member states and highlighted €4 billion in collective investment toward advancing coalition-aligned drone capabilities.

Draganfly was featured as a leading provider, prominently positioned, and showcased multiple systems from its interoperable family of tactical drone platforms, including The Commander 3XL, The APEX, and the modular Flex FPV.

Draganfly was the only provider demonstrating a fully modular and interchangeable FPV platform, and the only company offering multiple tactical deployment drone systems with field-proven validation.

“We were honored to have participated in a summit that is shaping the future of allied drone strategy and deployment,” said Cameron Chell, President and CEO of Draganfly. “The interest in our modular Flex FPV system and integrated drone platforms reinforces our focus on innovation, mission adaptability, and coalition-aligned development priorities.”

The company also engaged with representatives from leading academic and research institutions to explore potential collaborative initiatives in military drone advancement and demining technologies.

Draganfly’s presence underscored its long-standing support for Ukraine and its commitment to field-driven innovation shaped by real-time operational feedback.

Draganfly has been invited to return to Riga in August 2025 for the upcoming Security Conference, with further planning underway.

About Draganfly

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO; CSE: DPRO; FSE: 3U8) is the creator of quality, cutting-edge drone solutions, software, and AI systems that revolutionize the way organizations operate. Recognized as being at the forefront of technology for over 25 years, Draganfly is an award-winning industry leader serving the public safety, public health, mining, agriculture, industrial inspections, security, and mapping and surveying markets. Draganfly is a company driven by passion, ingenuity, and the need to provide efficient solutions and first-class services to its customers around the world with the goal of saving time, money, and lives.

