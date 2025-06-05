Dyne Therapeutics to Present New Preclinical Data in Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy at the FSHD Society International Research Congress

- DYNE-302 Demonstrated Functional Improvement in an FSHD Preclinical Model -

WALTHAM, Mass., June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: DYN), a clinical-stage company focused on advancing life-transforming therapeutics for people living with genetically driven neuromuscular diseases, today announced that it will be presenting new preclinical data demonstrating the potential of DYNE-302 to achieve functional improvement in facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD). The data will be presented at the 32nd Annual FSHD Society’s International Research Congress being held June 12-13, 2025, in Amsterdam.

In a mouse model of severe FSHD, a single intravenous dose of DYNE-302 administered at the peak of muscle weakness restored ability to run on a treadmill. Analysis of gene activity in skeletal muscle indicated correction of muscle damage and inflammation. These findings suggest that preexisting and severe skeletal muscle disease in FSHD has the potential to be reversed by targeting the DUX4 mRNA with DYNE-302.

FSHD is a rare, progressive, inherited muscle disease. De-repression of DUX4 in skeletal muscle drives disease pathogenesis, leading to muscle damage and loss of function. This results in a range of symptoms that restrict daily activities and have a high physical, emotional, and financial burden. DYNE-302 leverages a TfR1-targeting Fab for muscle delivery of an siRNA payload highly specific for DUX4 mRNA with the aim of suppressing DUX4 expression and the downstream DUX4 transcriptome.

Oral Presentation: DYNE-302 leads to functional improvement and resolves muscle transcriptomic changes in mouse models of FSHD

Session: Mechanisms of Disease & Interventional Strategies

Date/Time: Friday, June 13, 2025, at 12:00 p.m. CEST / 6:00 a.m. ET.

Presenter: Stefano Zanotti, PhD, Head of Neuromuscular Research, Dyne

The presentation will also be available in the Scientific Publications & Presentations section of Dyne’s website following the session.

About Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy (FSHD)

FSHD is a rare, progressive, genetic disease caused by a mutation in the DUX4 gene, leading to skeletal muscle loss, muscle weakness and wasting. Individuals with FSHD carry a genetic mutation that allows the DUX4 gene to be sporadically activated in muscle cells, causing their gradual destruction throughout the body. People living with FSHD experience weakness in all major muscle groups throughout the body and limited mobility. An estimated 16,000 to 38,000 individuals in the United States and approximately 35,000 in Europe are affected by FSHD, but there are currently no approved therapies.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics is discovering and advancing innovative life-transforming therapeutics for people living with genetically driven neuromuscular diseases. Leveraging the modularity of its FORCE™ platform, Dyne is developing targeted therapeutics that deliver to muscle and the central nervous system (CNS). Dyne has a broad pipeline for neuromuscular diseases, including clinical programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1) and Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and preclinical programs for facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD) and Pompe disease. For more information, please visit and follow us on X, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, contained in this press release, including statements regarding Dyne’s strategy, future operations, prospects and plans, objectives of management, the potential of the FORCE platform, the potential of DYNE-302, and the sufficiency of Dyne’s cash resources for the period anticipated, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “objective,” “ongoing,” “plan,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “should,” or “would,” or the negative of these terms, or other comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Dyne may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: uncertainties inherent in the identification and development of product candidates, including the initiation and completion of preclinical studies and clinical trials; uncertainties as to the availability and timing of results from preclinical studies and clinical trials; the timing of and Dyne’s ability to enroll patients in clinical trials; whether results from preclinical studies and data from clinical trials will be predictive of the final results of the clinical trials or other trials; whether data from clinical trials will support submission for regulatory approvals; uncertainties as to the FDA’s and other regulatory authorities’ interpretation of the data from Dyne's clinical trials and acceptance of Dyne's clinical programs and as to the regulatory approval process for Dyne’s product candidates; whether Dyne’s cash resources will be sufficient to fund its foreseeable and unforeseeable operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements; as well as the risks and uncertainties identified in Dyne’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the company’s most recent Form 10-Q and in subsequent filings Dyne may make with the SEC. In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent Dyne’s views as of the date of this press release. Dyne anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its views to change. However, while Dyne may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, it specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Dyne’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

