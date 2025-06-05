Metsera to Present New Research Highlighting the Breadth and Momentum of its Next-Generation Obesity Portfolio at the 85th Scientific Sessions of the American Diabetes Association®

Four presentations on MET-097i, a fully biased, monthly, ultra-long acting GLP-1 receptor agonist, including two clinical data presentations

Additional preclinical presentations on other differentiated portfolio assets, including MET-233i, a monthly, ultra-long acting amylin analog

NEW YORK, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metsera, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTSR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company accelerating the next generation of medicines for obesity and metabolic diseases, will highlight the breadth and momentum of its portfolio of ultra-long acting, scalable, and combinable therapies, including updated clinical and preclinical findings from lead program MET-097i, at the 85th Scientific Sessions of the American Diabetes Association® (ADA).

“We look forward to presenting work spanning our portfolio to the scientific community at this year’s ADA meeting,” said Whit Bernard, Chief Executive Officer of Metsera. “Our presentations, including clinical data from the completed Phase 1/2 trial of MET-097i and preclinical findings for our other programs, showcase the breadth of our next-generation approaches to address the need for scalable and differentiated treatments for overweight and obesity.”

Presentation Highlights

MET-097i: A fully biased, ultra-long acting GLP-1 receptor agonist

MET-097i is Metsera’s fully biased, monthly, ultra-long acting GLP-1 receptor agonist. Metsera will present clinical data from MET-097i’s Phase 1/2 clinical trial in two presentations, including change in body weight and tolerability data after twelve weekly doses and after a single candidate monthly dose.

MET-233i: An ultra-long acting amylin analog

MET-233i is Metsera’s monthly, ultra-long acting amylin analog. Metsera will present preclinical data, including detailed pharmacokinetic and change in body weight data.

Presentation Details:

MET-097i: A fully biased ultra-long acting GLP-1 receptor agonist

Clinical data

Title: A Twelve-Week Trial of MET-097—A Potent and Ultra-Long-Acting GLP-1 Receptor Agonist (788-P)

Session: Sunday General Poster Session

Presenter: Robert Stoekenbroek, M.D., Ph.D., Head of Portfolio Strategy at Metsera

Time/Date: Sunday, June 22; 12:30-1:30pm CDT

Location: Poster Hall (Hall F1), 122

Title: Safety, Tolerability, PK, and Efficacy of MET-097—A Next-Generation Nutrient-Stimulated Hormone Peptide Analog for Chronic Weight Management (753-P)

Session: Sunday General Poster Session

Presenter: Steve Marso, M.D., Chief Medical Officer at Metsera

Time/Date: Sunday, June 22; 12:30-1:30pm CDT

Location: Poster Hall (Hall F1), 088

Preclinical data

Title: MET-097: Preclinical Characterization of a Potent and Ultra-Long-Acting GLP-1 Receptor Agonist (794-P)

Session: Sunday General Poster Session

Presenter: Charlotte Hinds, Ph.D., Senior Director, Research & Development at Metsera

Time/Date: Sunday, June 22; 12:30-1:30pm CDT

Location: Poster Hall (Hall F1), 128

Title: Cellular Characterisation of Signalling and Receptor Trafficking Induced by MET-097, a G Protein-Biased GLP-1R Agonist (799-P)

Session: Sunday General Poster Session

Presenter: Billy Peter Baxter, Ph.D., Imperial College London

Time/Date: Sunday, June 22; 12:30-1:30pm CDT

Location: Poster Hall (Hall F1), 133

MET-233: An ultra-long acting amylin analog

Preclinical data

Title: MET-233 Is an Ultra-Long-Acting Amylin Receptor Agonist (894-P)

Session: Sunday General Poster Session

Presenter: James S Minnion, Ph.D., Vice President, Research & Development at Metsera

Time/Date: Sunday, June 22; 12:30-1:30pm CDT

Location: Poster Hall (Hall F1), 190

Pipeline programs

Preclinical data

Title: Therapeutic NuSH Cocktails—Coadministration of Ultra-Long-Acting GLP-1, GIP, Glucagon, and Amylin Peptide Analogs Induce Profound Weight Loss in DIO Mice (765-P)

Session: Sunday General Poster Session

Presenter: Robert Hansford, Ph.D., Preclinical Research Scientist at Metsera

Time/Date: Sunday, June 22; 12:30-1:30pm CDT

Location: Poster Hall (Hall F1), 100

Health Economics and Outcomes Research

Title: Titration to Maintenance Doses of GLP-1R Agonists for Overweight and Obesity Is Suboptimal for Majority of Patients—Evidence from a Real-World Claims Dataset (758-P)

Session: Sunday General Poster Session

Presenter: Shannon Armstrong, Vice President, Global Value and Access at Metsera

Time/Date: Sunday, June 22; 12:30-1:30pm CDT

Location: Poster Hall (Hall F1), 093

For more information about Metsera’s presence at ADA, visit https://metsera.com/ada/.

