The Masters Post Event Business Analysis Report 2025: Record-breaking Viewership on CBS and Sky Sports, and Soaring Sponsor Revenues

The "Post Event Analysis - The Masters 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an overview of the recent 2025 Masters Tournament, including a look at its sponsorship portfolio, broadcasters, attendance and ticketing.



The final round of the 2025 Masters on Sunday 13th April emerged as the most-watched final round of the tournament since 2018 on CBS. CBS announced that the final round averaged over 12.7 million viewers, marking a 33% increase from the final round in 2024, and viewership peaked at 19.543 million.

In the United States, the viewership records were particularly noteworthy considering the absence of Tiger Woods, who has been the sport's most significant draw for at least the past 25 years. On Sky Sports, the final day of the 2025 Masters culminated in a peak audience of 1.85 million viewers, capturing 37% of the total TV viewership and setting new viewership records.

The 2025 Masters Tournament had an estimated sponsorship revenue of $60.45 million. The only new sponsor for the 2025 Masters is with Bank of America, which is also the tournaments largest sponsor in terms of annual value. AT&T and IBM have both agreed to sponsor the 2025 Masters Tournament; each agreement is worth an estimated $9.45 million annually each. Mercedes-Benz, Delta Air Lines, Rolex, and UPS have consistently served as long-term sponsors of the Masters Tournament, and they have been confirmed as sponsors for the 2025 edition of the competition.

The total prize purse for the 2025 Masters reached $21 million, marking the highest in the tournament's 89-year history. Rory McIlroy, the winner of the 2025 edition, earned $4.2 million-a $600,000 increase from the winner's prize money in the 2024 edition, which was awarded to Scottie Scheffler. Justin Rose, who finished in second, took home $2.2 million, while Patrick Reed received $1.4 million in third. The 2025 Masters prize money saw the top 50 golfers receive cash prizes ranging from $4.2 million to $52,920.



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Bank of America

AT&T

IBM

Mercedez-Benz

Delta Air Lines

Rolex

UPS

