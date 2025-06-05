Trading Card Games Analysis Report 2025: A Global $11.8 Billion Market by 2030, Driven by New Card Releases, High Prices of Advanced TCG Packs, and Broad Age Appeal Through Diverse Game Types

Dublin, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Trading Card Games Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Trading Card Games Market was valued at USD 7.8 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach USD 11.8 billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 7.9%.



The report analyzes the market trends in the global trading card games (TCG) market. It provides global revenue using 2024 as the base year, with projections from 2025 through 2030, including compound annual growth rates (CAGR) for the forecast period.





The report focuses on major distribution channels, including specialty and hobby stores, mass market retailers and online platforms, and assesses their influence on consumer access and purchasing behavior. It evaluates the market by game genre (e.g., fantasy, sci-fi, horror, licensed titles), highlighting their appeal to different player segments. It also explores key product categories such as card sleeves, deck boxes, dice, tokens, coins and other accessories that support gameplay and collection.



The report provides a comprehensive regional analysis covering North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World (RoW), which includes Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. It also evaluates the drivers, challenges and emerging trends. The study concludes with an analysis of major companies in the global TCG market and their offerings.



The report includes:

An overview of the global market for trading card games (TCG)

Analyses of the global market trends, with sales data for 2024, estimates for 2025, forecasts for 2027 and 2029, and projected CAGRs through 2030

Evaluation of the overall TCG market size, and corresponding market share analysis by distribution channel, product category, game genre, and region

Highlights of emerging technological trends, opportunities and gaps estimating current and future demand for TCG

Information on the latest developments in TCG, such as blockchain-based collectibles, augmented reality (AR) integration and AI-powered gameplay enhancements; and upcoming developments, and economic trends

Coverage of advances in printing technology, card authentication and digital collectibles, and new monetization models for players and publishers; and discussion of blockchain technology and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) as the driving forces in the market

Identification of challenges and discussion of how to overcome these to be able to reach commercialization potential, and ESG trends of the market

Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances and other market strategies

Profiles of the Leading Companies

Amigo Games

Bandai Namco Holdings Inc.

Broccoli

Bushiroad Inc.

Cryptozoic Entertainment

Cygames Inc.

Fantasy Flight Publishing Inc.

Funko

Hasbro

Konami

Panini S.p.A.

Pokemon

Square Enix

Tomy Co. Ltd.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 103 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $7.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $11.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.9% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Market Dynamics and Growth Factors

Emerging Technologies

Segmental Analysis

Regional Analysis

Conclusion

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Overview

Price Trend Analysis

Players Demographics

Factors Influencing Buyer Behavior

Future Outlook

Impact of Tariffs Imposed by the U.S. on Several Countries

Analysis of Macroeconomic Factors

Value Chain Analysis

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Regulatory Scenario

The U.S.

European Union [EU]

Japan

China

India

Brazil

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Key Takeaways

Market Drivers

Ongoing Trend of New Card Releases

High Prices of Advanced TCG Packs

Broad Age Appeal Through Diverse Game Types

Market Restraints

Rising Number of Counterfeit Trading Cards

Negative Perception Due to the Addictive Nature of TCG

Market Opportunities

Digital Integration and Hybrid Models

Expansion Into Emerging Markets

Development of Esports and Competitive Play

Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies

Overview

Emerging Technologies

Augmented Reality (AR)

Near-Field Communication (NFC)

Blockchain and Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs)

Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis

Segmentation Breakdown

Market Breakdown by Distribution Channel

Key Takeaways

Specialty Stores and Hobby Stores

Mass Market Stores

Online Stores

Market Breakdown by Game Genre

Key Takeaways

Fantasy

Sci-Fi

Horror

Licensed

Market Breakdown by Product Category

Key Takeaways

Core Cards

Sleeves

Deck Boxes

Others

Geographic Breakdown

Market Breakdown by Region

Key Takeaways

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

Chapter 6 Competitive Landscape

Key Takeaways

Ecosystem Analysis

Card Material and Printing Suppliers

Game Publishers and Developers

Product Manufacturers and Distributors

Retailers and E-Commerce Platforms

Key Companies Analysis

The Pokemon Co.

Hasbro Inc.

Bandai Namco

Strategic Analysis

Recent Developments

Chapter 7 Appendix

