$1.2 bN Human Microbiome-based Drugs and Diagnostics Global Markets, 2022-2024 & 2025-2030

Dublin, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Human Microbiome-based Drugs and Diagnostics: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for human microbiome-based drugs and diagnostics is expected to grow from $393.4 million in 2025 to reach $1.2 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.6% from 2025 through 2030.
The report discusses emerging technologies and analyzes the competitive landscape, providing the ranking/market shares of leading companies in the market. It also includes a chapter on environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) developments.
Human microbiome-based drugs and diagnostics are novel approaches to tackling difficult-to-treat diseases. The growing understanding of the human microbiome can be leveraged to fill the gaps in conventional treatment options. A wide range of scientific studies have demonstrated the role of microbiomes in the pathogenesis of various diseases. The microbiome field is also witnessing an increased level of investments from the private and public sectors.
Future opportunities in the market lie in exploring microbiomes in other body parts, such as lungs, and developing microbiome-based drugs as combination therapies. Leading companies in the market for human microbiome-based drugs and diagnostics include Ferring, Nestle Health Science (Seres Therapeutics), BiomeBank, Genetic Analysis AS and Vedanta Biosciences.
Report Scope
- 55 data tables and 51 additional tables
- Analyses of the trends in global markets for human microbiome-based drugs and diagnostics, with revenue data from 2022 to 2024, estimates for 2025, and projected CAGRs through 2030
- Estimates of the size and revenue prospects for the global market, along with a market share analysis by type, drug route of administration, diagnostics product type, application, end user, and region
- Facts and figures pertaining to market dynamics, opportunities and deterrents, technological advances, regulations, and the impacts of macroeconomic variables
- Review of the prevalence of infectious diseases, metabolic disorders and chronic ailments
- An assessment of current products, clinical trials and identification of new potential markets for novel products and assay development
- Overview of the sustainability trends and ESG developments in the industry, with emphasis on the ESG practices followed by leading companies, their ESG ratings, and consumer attitudes
- An analysis of the key patent grants and recently published patents
- Analysis of the industry structure and value chain, and the competitive landscape, including companies' market shares, strategic alliances, M&A activity, venture fundings and investment outlook
- Profiles of the leading companies, including Ferring Pharmaceuticals, Nestle Health Science, BiomeBank, Genetic Analysis AS, and Vedanta Biosciences Inc.
Companies Featured
- BiomeBank
- EnteroBiotix Ltd.
- Enterome
- Ferring
- Genetic Analysis
- Illumina Inc.
- Microbiome Insights
- Microbiotica
- Nestle Health Science
- Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc
- PacBio
- SFA Therapeutics Inc.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- Vedanta Biosciences Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Summary
- Market Dynamics
- Emerging Technologies
- Analysis by Segment
- Regional Analysis
- Conclusion
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Overview and Market Definition
- Different Microbiomes in Humans
- Microbiome, Human Health and Disease
- Technologies Aiding Microbiome Research
- Culturing and Cultivation
- Strategies for the Development of Microbiome Therapeutics
- Additive Microbiome Therapy
- Modulatory Microbiome Therapy
- Analysis of Macroeconomic Factors
- Geopolitical Factors
- Inflation and Currency Exchange Fluctuations
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Takeaways
- Market Drivers
- Growing Evidence of Microbiome-disease Correlation
- Microbiome-based Diagnostics for Disease Prevention and Monitoring
- Market Restraints
- Challenges in Clinical Trial Design
- Lack of Established Regulatory Frameworks
- High Costs of Microbiome Therapeutics
- Market Opportunities
- Direct-to-Consumer Microbiome Testing
- Drugs and Diagnostics for Lung and Skin Microbiomes
Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape
- Regulatory Aspects
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies
- Takeaways
- Emerging Technologies
- Microbial Ecosystem Therapeutics
- Metatranscriptome Sequencing
- Genetically Modified Microbiome Therapeutics
- Combination and Adjuvant Therapies with Microbiome-based Drugs
- Novel Preclinical Models
Chapter 6 Market Segmentation Analysis
- Segmentation Breakdown
- Market Analysis by Type
- Microbiome-based Drugs
- Market Analysis by Application
- Infectious Diseases
- GI Disorders
- Metabolic Disorders
- Cancer
- Other Diseases
- Market Analysis by End User
- Hospitals and Clinics
- Research Institutions
- Pharmaceutical Companies
- Geographic Breakdown
- Market Analysis by Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
Chapter 7 Competitive Intelligence
- Takeaways
- Company Share Analysis
- Competitive Analysis
- Venture Funding and Investment Landscape
- Recent Developments
Chapter 8 Sustainability in the Human Microbiome-based Drugs and Diagnostics Industry: An ESG Perspective
- Introduction to ESG
- ESG Risk Ratings
- Concluding Remarks
Chapter 9 Appendix
