$1.2 bN Human Microbiome-based Drugs and Diagnostics Global Markets, 2022-2024 & 2025-2030

Dublin, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Human Microbiome-based Drugs and Diagnostics: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for human microbiome-based drugs and diagnostics is expected to grow from $393.4 million in 2025 to reach $1.2 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.6% from 2025 through 2030.

The report discusses emerging technologies and analyzes the competitive landscape, providing the ranking/market shares of leading companies in the market. It also includes a chapter on environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) developments.



Human microbiome-based drugs and diagnostics are novel approaches to tackling difficult-to-treat diseases. The growing understanding of the human microbiome can be leveraged to fill the gaps in conventional treatment options. A wide range of scientific studies have demonstrated the role of microbiomes in the pathogenesis of various diseases. The microbiome field is also witnessing an increased level of investments from the private and public sectors.

Future opportunities in the market lie in exploring microbiomes in other body parts, such as lungs, and developing microbiome-based drugs as combination therapies. Leading companies in the market for human microbiome-based drugs and diagnostics include Ferring, Nestle Health Science (Seres Therapeutics), BiomeBank, Genetic Analysis AS and Vedanta Biosciences.



Report Scope

55 data tables and 51 additional tables

Analyses of the trends in global markets for human microbiome-based drugs and diagnostics, with revenue data from 2022 to 2024, estimates for 2025, and projected CAGRs through 2030

Estimates of the size and revenue prospects for the global market, along with a market share analysis by type, drug route of administration, diagnostics product type, application, end user, and region

Facts and figures pertaining to market dynamics, opportunities and deterrents, technological advances, regulations, and the impacts of macroeconomic variables

Review of the prevalence of infectious diseases, metabolic disorders and chronic ailments

An assessment of current products, clinical trials and identification of new potential markets for novel products and assay development

Overview of the sustainability trends and ESG developments in the industry, with emphasis on the ESG practices followed by leading companies, their ESG ratings, and consumer attitudes

An analysis of the key patent grants and recently published patents

Analysis of the industry structure and value chain, and the competitive landscape, including companies' market shares, strategic alliances, M&A activity, venture fundings and investment outlook

Profiles of the leading companies, including Ferring Pharmaceuticals, Nestle Health Science, BiomeBank, Genetic Analysis AS, and Vedanta Biosciences Inc.

Companies Featured

BiomeBank

EnteroBiotix Ltd.

Enterome

Ferring

Genetic Analysis

Illumina Inc.

Microbiome Insights

Microbiotica

Nestle Health Science

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc

PacBio

SFA Therapeutics Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Vedanta Biosciences Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Market Dynamics

Emerging Technologies

Analysis by Segment

Regional Analysis

Conclusion

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Overview and Market Definition

Different Microbiomes in Humans

Microbiome, Human Health and Disease

Technologies Aiding Microbiome Research

Culturing and Cultivation

Strategies for the Development of Microbiome Therapeutics

Additive Microbiome Therapy

Modulatory Microbiome Therapy

Analysis of Macroeconomic Factors

Geopolitical Factors

Inflation and Currency Exchange Fluctuations

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Takeaways

Market Drivers

Growing Evidence of Microbiome-disease Correlation

Microbiome-based Diagnostics for Disease Prevention and Monitoring

Market Restraints

Challenges in Clinical Trial Design

Lack of Established Regulatory Frameworks

High Costs of Microbiome Therapeutics

Market Opportunities

Direct-to-Consumer Microbiome Testing

Drugs and Diagnostics for Lung and Skin Microbiomes

Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape

Regulatory Aspects

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies

Takeaways

Emerging Technologies

Microbial Ecosystem Therapeutics

Metatranscriptome Sequencing

Genetically Modified Microbiome Therapeutics

Combination and Adjuvant Therapies with Microbiome-based Drugs

Novel Preclinical Models

Chapter 6 Market Segmentation Analysis

Segmentation Breakdown

Market Analysis by Type

Microbiome-based Drugs

Market Analysis by Application

Infectious Diseases

GI Disorders

Metabolic Disorders

Cancer

Other Diseases

Market Analysis by End User

Hospitals and Clinics

Research Institutions

Pharmaceutical Companies

Geographic Breakdown

Market Analysis by Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Chapter 7 Competitive Intelligence

Takeaways

Company Share Analysis

Competitive Analysis

Venture Funding and Investment Landscape

Recent Developments

Chapter 8 Sustainability in the Human Microbiome-based Drugs and Diagnostics Industry: An ESG Perspective

Introduction to ESG

ESG Risk Ratings

Concluding Remarks

Chapter 9 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yxzn7w

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.