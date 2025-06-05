ZimVie Announces Launch of RealGUIDE® Dental Implant Software Suite and Implant Concierge® Service in Japan

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZimVie Inc. (Nasdaq: ZIMV), a global life sciences leader in the dental implant market, today announced the launch of its RealGUIDE® Software Suite and Implant Concierge® service in Japan. The launch of RealGUIDE and Implant Concierge in Japan expands dentists’ access to a unique digital dental implant ecosystem—from implant planning to placement—with vertically integrated, end-to-end solutions. The dental implant market opportunity in Japan is significant, and Japan is ZimVie’s largest market in the APAC region.

“We are proud to offer an innovative digital dentistry solution tailored to the needs of the Japanese market,” said Taishi Kondo, General Manager, Japan. “These launches are a significant step forward in supporting our customers in delivering new practice efficiencies and high-quality implant care with confidence.”

RealGUIDE software provides dentists with everything needed for precise implant planning, surgical guides, and restorative design to elevate patient care while delivering workflow, time, and cost efficiencies. The first complete cloud-based solution of its kind, RealGUIDE consists of several software modules that may be combined as desired for a thorough diagnosis, intended implant positioning, advanced surgical guide design, and cutting-edge restorative design and manufacturing. RealGUIDE software will be integrated with ZimVie's fully owned dental laboratory Dental Technology Institute (DTI) in Japan and its CAD/CAM milling workflow to provide clinicians with a seamless digital dentistry experience—from case planning to final restoration.

Implant Concierge is a virtual outsourcing service that simplifies and streamlines implant treatment planning and guided surgery. A user-friendly platform with no upfront investment, it consolidates essential services to reduce complexity and accelerate case turnaround. The solution is fully scalable to support high-volume practices and seamlessly integrates with dental laboratories, ensuring a smooth workflow from start to finish. Together, an expert team of treatment planners, designers, and guided surgery support ensure accuracy and predictability for all experience levels.

“The rising adoption of dental implants presents a significant growth opportunity, and with it, a clear need for more efficient, accurate, and integrated treatment workflows,” said ZimVie CEO Vafa Jamali. “Digital dentistry is at the forefront of this shift, quickly establishing itself as the new standard in implantology. We have seen tremendous traction in other markets with RealGUIDE and Implant Concierge and are excited to expand into yet another growing and increasingly sophisticated market.”

About ZimVie

ZimVie is a global life sciences leader in the dental market that develops, manufactures, and delivers a comprehensive portfolio of products and solutions designed to support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures. From its headquarters in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, and additional facilities around the globe, ZimVie works to improve smiles, function, and confidence in daily life by offering comprehensive tooth replacement solutions, including trusted dental implants, biomaterials, and digital workflow solutions. As a worldwide leader in this space, ZimVie is committed to advancing clinical science and technology foundational to restoring daily life.



Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning ZimVie’s expectations, plans, prospects, and product and service offerings, including new product launches and potential clinical successes. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions of management and are subject to significant risks, uncertainties, and changes in circumstances that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. For a list and description of some of such risks and uncertainties, see ZimVie’s periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in ZimVie’s filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and ZimVie disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Readers of this press release are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements, since there can be no assurance that these forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. This cautionary note is applicable to all forward-looking statements contained in this press release.



