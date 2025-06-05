SeekOut Appoints Veteran B2B Executive Bala Vishwanath as Chief Marketing Officer to Lead Talent Acquisition's Agentic AI Revolution

SEATTLE, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SeekOut, the Agentic AI talent acquisition platform, today announced Bala Vishwanath as Chief Marketing Officer, positioning the company to lead recruiting's most fundamental transformation since the dawn of the internet. This strategic appointment comes as enterprises have an unprecedented opportunity to embrace Agentic AI and gain significant competitive advantages in securing top talent.

The talent acquisition industry stands at a critical inflection point. While many organizations celebrate basic AI-powered tools that assist recruiters, a seismic shift to autonomous AI agents is already underway. These agents work continuously, sourcing across platforms, conducting deep research and managing personalized campaigns with superhuman scale and precision. Organizations that embrace this evolution early will gain tremendous competitive advantages in securing exceptional talent.

"We're witnessing the emergence of Vertical AI with specialized autonomous agents built for specific functions," said Anoop Gupta, co-founder and CEO of SeekOut. "Just as AI transformed finance and healthcare, it's now redefining talent acquisition. Bala understands how to evangelize category-defining transformations. He'll ensure every enterprise leader grasps a simple truth: Agentic AI isn't coming. It's here, and it's creating incredible opportunities for forward-thinking organizations."

SeekOut bridges the transformation gap with two revolutionary approaches. SeekOut Recruit represents the "you do it" solution, empowering internal teams with AI superpowers, including semantic search across one billion profiles and intelligent automation. For organizations ready to leap forward, SeekOut Spot delivers the "we do it" experience through true Agentic AI, where autonomous agents work alongside expert advisors to deliver qualified, interested candidates in 3 to 14 days, versus the industry's 60- to 80-day standard.

"Every filled position with exceptional talent becomes a competitive advantage for your organization," said Bala Vishwanath. "SeekOut Spot doesn't just accelerate hiring. It fundamentally breaks the speed-quality paradox that has plagued recruiting forever. When AI agents evaluate thousands of candidates in parallel while human experts ensure nuance and fit, you don't get incremental improvement. You get transformation. My mission is simple: help every talent leader understand the incredible opportunities this transformation creates and how they can lead the way in their industry."

With over 25 years leading B2B marketing transformations, including establishing CoreStack as the definitive enterprise cloud governance leader, Vishwanath will spearhead SeekOut's market expansion as enterprises worldwide embrace Agentic AI.

About SeekOut

SeekOut is the Agentic AI talent acquisition platform transforming how enterprises discover and hire exceptional talent. The company's dual approach includes SeekOut Recruit, the "you do it" AI-powered platform trusted by over 1,000 enterprises, and SeekOut Spot, the "we do it" Agentic AI service where autonomous agents and expert advisors deliver complete hiring outcomes. Founded in 2018, SeekOut has raised $189 million from Tiger Global, Madrona and Mayfield, achieving a $1.2 billion valuation. Learn more at www.seekout.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3465e8d9-343d-4a62-b643-53a05cadaf6e