Magnite Integrates Anoki ContextIQ Platform and AI Copilot to Bring Scene Level Targeting to CTV

NEW YORK, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI), the largest independent sell-side advertising company, today announced the integration of Anoki ContextIQ, the industry-leading multimodal AI platform for contextual video intelligence at scale. As the first SSP to adopt ContextIQ, Magnite is helping bring the benefits of the platform and its AI copilot to CTV advertising. The collaboration unlocks exclusive access to ContextIQ through Magnite SpringServe, giving buyers access to scene-level contextual targeting and planning tools.

Anoki ContextIQ is a purpose-built AI engine that analyzes scene content, sentiment, and brand safety in CTV environments. Integrating the technology within Magnite SpringServe helps unlock greater transparency for buyers and resonance with the scene and emotions ahead of the ad break. This allows campaigns to be aligned with content and helps unlock the full potential of scene-level buying. Publishers can gain deeper insight into the contextual value of their content, helping them to surface high-value inventory that aligns with brand objectives, improves yield and unlocks new monetization opportunities.

“At Magnite, we’ve long been focused on building and enabling tools that help our clients optimize across every screen, and this integration with Anoki takes that commitment to the next level,” said Kristen Williams, SVP, Partnerships at Magnite. “By embedding AI-powered scene analysis into our CTV stack, we’re equipping advertisers with smarter, more scalable tools to reach their audiences in the most relevant moments, all while maintaining transparency and control.”

“The integration of ContextIQ within SpringServe allows the industry to reimagine the ad break by opening up a complete picture of scene level analysis across CTV. We partnered with Magnite for their deep leadership in CTV and shared commitment to innovation,” said Abbey Thomas, Chief Commercial Officer at Anoki. “ContextIQ leverages multimodal AI to capture the full emotional, visual, and auditory context of every scene. That allows publishers and advertisers to unlock more precision, brand safety, and emotional resonance in CTV.”

“At A+E, we’re continually exploring ways to deliver enhanced value for our advertisers,” said Roseann Montenes, Head of Audience Innovation & Digital at A+E Global Media. “This integration allows us to marry the power of A+E’s best-in-class entertainment portfolio with state-of-the-art contextual tech, enriching viewers’ experience with ads far more relevant, resonant, and aligned with the content on screen.”

About Magnite

We’re Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the world’s largest independent sell-side advertising company. Publishers use our technology to monetize their content across all screens and formats including CTV, online video, display, and audio. The world's leading agencies and brands trust our platform to access brand-safe, high-quality ad inventory and execute billions of advertising transactions each month. Anchored in bustling New York City, sunny Los Angeles, mile high Denver, historic London, colorful Singapore, and down under in Sydney, Magnite has offices across North America, EMEA, LATAM, and APAC.

About Anoki AI

Anoki AI is a pioneering AI company revolutionizing the world of connected TV (CTV), from content discovery to advertising and engagement. Anoki AI empowers content partners, CTV platforms, and advertisers to connect with their target audiences with unparalleled precision for maximum impact. Our suite of innovative solutions - Live TVx (AI-enhanced native FAST service), ContextIQ (AI-powered contextual CTV advertising), and AdMagic (GenAI for video ad creation and personalization) - harnesses the power of cutting-edge AI to deliver hyper-personalized viewing experiences that seamlessly integrate high-quality content and contextually relevant and dynamically customized ads that resonate deeply with viewers. Learn more at anoki.ai .

