DiagnaMed Expands Clean Hydrogen Energy Extraction Capabilities to Demonstrate Proof of Concept of Proprietary Technology

TORONTO, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DiagnaMed Holdings Corp. (“DiagnaMed” or the “Company”) (CSE: DMED) (OTCQB: DGNMF), a Canadian technology innovator specializing in advanced hydrogen extraction technologies, is pleased to announce its recent strategic acquisition in Ontario, serving as a critical proof of concept for the Company's proprietary hydrogen extraction technology, directly aligning with its commitment to clean hydrogen energy solutions.

This acquisition strategically positions DiagnaMed to validate and demonstrate its hydrogen extraction technology in practical, real-world applications. Additionally, this initiative complements the goals of the Ontario Hydrogen Innovation Fund, which recently announced a $30 million investment to support projects that integrate low-carbon hydrogen across various sectors, further reinforcing DiagnaMed's position as a leader in sustainable hydrogen development.

"This strategic acquisition represents a pivotal step in validating and showcasing our proprietary hydrogen extraction technology," stated Fabio Chianelli, President and CEO of DiagnaMed. "Leveraging Ontario’s supportive innovation ecosystem and aligning with initiatives such as the Ontario Hydrogen Innovation Fund, DiagnaMed is positioned to significantly advance sustainable hydrogen development and contribute meaningfully to the cleantech life sciences sector."

About DiagnaMed

DiagnaMed Holdings Corp. (CSE: DMED) (OTCQB: DGNMF) is a Canadian technology innovator specializing in advanced hydrogen extraction technologies designed to support the rapidly growing natural hydrogen industry. Focused on commercial scalability, DiagnaMed aims to deliver cost-effective, sustainable, and efficient hydrogen solutions critical for global energy security and decarbonization. Visit DiagnaMed.com.

