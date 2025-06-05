Kestra Medical Technologies Announces Appointment of Conor Hanley to its Board of Directors

KIRKLAND, Wash., June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd. (Nasdaq: KMTS), a wearable medical device and digital healthcare company, today announced the appointment of Conor Hanley as an independent director to its board, effective June 4, 2025.

“I am delighted to welcome Conor to our board of directors,” said Brian Webster, President and CEO of Kestra Medical Technologies. “He brings deep expertise in medical technology and cardiac care and will serve as an invaluable strategic resource as we grow and expand the reach of the ASSURE® system.”

Mr. Hanley is a chartered director and currently serves as CEO of FIRE1, a venture-backed connected medical device solutions company dedicated to improving outcomes for people with heart failure. He previously held senior management roles at ResMed, including leading the cardiology business unit and chronic disease management solutions globally. Prior to ResMed, Mr. Hanley was co-founder and CEO of BiancaMed, a medical device company that was acquired by ResMed. Mr. Hanley earned a PhD in chemical engineering from the University of Pennsylvania and an MBA from INSEAD. His previous board experience includes Enterprise Ireland and chair of APC Ltd. and the Irish MedTech association.

“I am honored to join the Kestra board of directors,” said Mr. Hanley. “Kestra is driving much-needed innovation in the wearable cardioverter defibrillator market, and I look forward to collaborating with the management team as the company scales its operations and delivers on its commitments to patients and prescribers.”

About Kestra

Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd. is a commercial-stage wearable medical device and digital healthcare company focused on transforming patient outcomes in cardiovascular disease using monitoring and therapeutic intervention technologies that are intuitive, intelligent, and connected. For more information, visit www.kestramedical.com.