Best Day Brewing and Wakeboarding Legend Shaun Murray Launch "Can You Ride It?" at Seafair 2025

SAUSALITO, Calif., June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Best Day Brewing, America's fastest-growing non-alcoholic craft beer brand, and world champion wakeboarder Shaun Murray are teaming up to launch "Can You Ride It?,” a first-of-its-kind watercraft competition making its debut at Seafair 2025. This event invites participants aged 21 and over to design, build, and ride their own unique watercraft on Lake Washington, blending creativity, engineering, and a whole lot of fun.

Originating as a fan-favorite series on Murray's YouTube channel, "Can You Ride It?" explores the limits of what can be towed behind a wake. Now, it's coming to life on Seattle’s biggest summer stage, Seafair, which draws more than two million attendees annually.

"Seattle has been instrumental in our journey since 2022," said Tate Huffard, Founder and CEO of Best Day Brewing. "Partnering with Shaun Murray and Seafair to launch something as bold and spirited as ‘Can You Ride It?’ feels like a full-circle moment. We’re inviting folks to B.Y.O.C. – bring your own crafts – while we bring the non-alcoholic beer. This event captures everything we stand for: adventure, originality, and enjoying a good time with a cold beer.”

“Hosting ‘Can You Ride It?’ with Best Day is a dream come true,” added Shaun Murray. “It’s a celebration of building something weird, pushing boundaries, and sharing a laugh with your crew all while enjoying some great NA beer and fun on the water. I can’t wait to see what people come up with!”

Seafair has had a blast collaborating with Best Day Brewing to bring ‘Can You Ride It?’ to Lake Washington,” said Emily Cantrell, President and CEO of Seafair. “This one-of-a-kind competition is exactly the kind of innovative, high-energy event that Seafair is proud to showcase. We’re excited to offer our attendees a fresh and unforgettable activity on the water, where creativity and fun excitement together in the true spirit of Seafair

Best Day Brewing is also partnering with Hyperlite, a leading brand in wakeboarding, to provide state-of-the-art gear for the event. Attendees will have the opportunity to see professional-grade wakeboards up close, including those used by Shaun Murray himself.

Event Details:

Date: August 2, 2025

August 2, 2025 Location: Lake Washington, Seattle, WA

Lake Washington, Seattle, WA Time: Prior to the Boeing Seafair Air Show

Call For Entries:

Submissions for "Can You Ride It?" are open from June 3 to July 1, 2025 at canyourideit.com. Participants must be 21 or older and are encouraged to design rideable watercraft that are bold, creative, and built for fun (and safety). Finalists will compete live on August 2 at Seafair, with prizes awarded to the top two rides. Full details and entry guidelines are available at canyourideit.com.

Prizes:

1st Place Prize: $3K Cash Prize + $1.5K HO/Hyperlite Gear

2nd Place Prize: $2K Cash Prize + $1K HO/Hyperlite Gear

3rd Place Prize: $1K Cash Prize + $500 HO/Hyperlite Gear

All Finalists: A year’s supply of Best Day Brewing

For more information on Best Day Brewing and its award-winning line of non-alcoholic craft beers, visit https://bestdaybrewing.com/

Please direct media inquiries to Outside PR | BestDay@outsidepr.com

About Best Day Brewing

Best Day Brewing is on a mission to pioneer the ‘future of drinking’ and create the world's best-tasting non-alcoholic craft beer. Rooted in the relentlessly optimistic ethos of ‘Best Day Yet,’ Best Day crafts exceptional non-alcoholic beer with unparalleled attention to detail and premium ingredients. This synergy empowers consumers to have a freedom of choice like never before, without sacrificing quality or experience, because life is full of moments that deserve a great beer without the booze.

Best Day Brewing's full-flavored range of craft brews includes West Coast IPA, Hazy IPA, Kölsch, and Electro-Lime, as well as rotating limited-edition flavors. Best Day Brewing donates at least 1% of its annual sales to 1% For The Planet-approved nonprofits. Available online at www.bestdaybrewing.com and Amazon, as well as in 35 states including Whole Foods, Trader Joe’s, Kroger, Albertsons, Safeway, HEB, Wegmans, Target, Winco, and Sprouts.

About Seafair Charitable Foundation

Since 1950, nothing has been more synonymous with summer in Seattle than Seafair. Before the Seahawks and Mariners called Seattle home, before the 1962 World’s Fair that gave us the iconic Space Needle, Seattle celebrated Seafair. Today, the 501(c)(3) non-profit organization has grown into a multi-week festival with events across the Puget Sound touching more than two million people. Times may have changed since its inception, but the core values of Seafair remain dedicated to being a community and volunteer - driven festival and a catalyst for creating experiences that celebrate the best parts of living in the Emerald City. For more information, visit seafair.org.